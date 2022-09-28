Read full article on original website
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
‘American Horror Story’ Teases NYC-Set Season with Chilling New Posters, Cast Reveals
American Horror Story is heading to the city that never sleeps for its latest installment — which is sure to keep viewers up all night. The Ryan Murphy series revealed the title of Season 11, American Horror Story: NYC, today, and spilled the spooky show’s all-star cast while lightly teasing the chilling premise of the upcoming episodes. This season, we can expect to see the return of AHS veterans like Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare and Patti LuPone. But Murphy is also bringing new blood into his horror powerhouse, tapping Charlie Carver and Joe Mantello for AHS: NYC. Not...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
How to Watch Lena Dunham's 'Catherine Called Birdy'
While Lena Dunham worked on Girls, she was already cooking up the details of her next passion project. After reading Karen Cushman's novel entitled Catherine Called Birdy, the actress/director was set on adapting the story to the screen in a way that would be comical and relevant. The upcoming film is centered on Catherine, a girl in 13-century England that opposes her father's plan to marry her off to a nobleman in exchange for their family's reinstated wealth. In an interview with Indie Wire, Dunham said that she wanted to capture a main character that felt relatable and not necessarily the superheroine that audiences have been watching in the past few years.
Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ Adds Jim Gaffigan to Limited Series
The cast of Steven Soderbergh's newest project grows even larger as Jim Gaffigan, best known for his comedic presence on stage, has now joined Full Circle, an upcoming limited series for HBO Max, according to Deadline. The casting of Gaffigan comes after a series of new announcements for the show.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
ETOnline.com
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
From Clueless' to 'High School Musical': 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School
High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It's where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.
'Agents of SHIELD' Star Chloe Bennet Boards 'Dave' Season 3 at FXX
Season 3 of FXX's Dave will see a new face join Dave Burd on tour. Variety reports that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet has joined the cast this time around in a recurring role, and she'll get a hefty amount of screen time centered around her character in a multi-episode arc.
‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Tells People to “Chill” After Reacting to Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine
Director James Mangold reacted to the news of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine with a tweet that was beginning to cause controversy before the filmmaker doused the flames with a follow-up post. Mangold directed Jackman in two solo Wolverine movies — 2013’s moderately well-received The Wolverine, and its Academy Award-nominated 2017 follow-up Logan.
'American Horror Story' Confirms Season 11 Premiere Date, Theme
American Horror Story is taking over the Big Apple. FX shared details of the long-running anthology horror series' upcoming 11th season and set the premiere date. The new season will be titled AHS: NYC and will debut on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET. Two episodes will be released each Wednesday over five weeks and will also be available to stream on Hulu.
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Elizabeth Olsen Says There Are No Plans For Her To Appear, But She "Would Love To Pop Up"
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) has been thriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four. After starring in WandaVision, she went on to be the main antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the end of the movie, Wanda saw the error of her ways and chose to destroy the Darkhold, and she ended up going down with the collapsing Wundagore Mountain. Currently, Wanda's fate is unknown, but everyone expects Olsen to return to the role eventually. Many fans suspect Olsen could be appearing in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the previously announced Disney+ show that will star WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn. Last night, Hahn and Olsen reunited at Variety's Power of Women event. Olsen spoke to Entertainment Tonight and was asked if she'll be appearing in Coven of Chaos.
James McAvoy Returns to The Dreaming in Audible's 'The Sandman' Act III
Audible is making a surprise return to the world of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. Without warning, the audiobook giant released Act III of their star-studded adaptation, continuing the stories of the beloved graphic novels. Where Act I covered three volumes with Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country, and Act II included Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You, and Convergence, Act III will adapt two more volumes for audio listeners - Brief Lives and Worlds' End. All three acts are now available exclusively on Audible.
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Joins Robert Zemeckis' 'Here' With Tom Hanks and Robin Wright
Over the course of a nearly thirty-year career, Kelly Reilly has only continued to impress in a variety of standout performances, most notably with her turns in Pride and Prejudice (2005), Calvary, Eden Lake, Mrs. Henderson Presents, Me and Orson Welles, and the second season of HBO's True Detective, to name only a select few. But it is her portrayal of the spirited Beth Dutton on Paramount Network's Yellowstone that has turned the British actress into a household name, and we should only expect more great things to come. Specifically, as it was announced this week, Reilly will join the cast of Here, the latest movie from Robert Zemeckis, which will see Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite with the Forrest Gump director for what may prove to be one of the filmmaker's most ambitious works.
Lost almost got a “True Detective-style” spin-off TV series
Ken Leung was a breakout star when he joined the cast of drama series Lost in season 4 — and with Miles managing to break his way out of the cursed island, the idea of revisiting the character in a spin-off TV series isn’t completely outside of the realm of possibility. In fact, at one point, a spin-off was even in the works, Leung revealed in an interview with The Independent.
Why Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer Is a Calculatedly Creepy Casting Choice
Equal parts controversial and captivating, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story mixes nostalgia with nauseating depictions of the serial killer's reality as it details his tumultuous home life, troubled teen years, and eventual murderous escapades. The series, co-created by American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy and Scream Queens writer Ian Brennan, has audiences stirring uncomfortably, unable to look away from a repulsive piece of true crime history that has been brought back to life in a visceral way that is both stomach-turning and emotionally gripping. While true crime has been growing in popularity for years, and society's fascination with killers has been heightened with dramatized biopics in the past, the Monster's enormous popularity has left us wondering why we are so captivated by this telling of the repulsive killer's crimes in particular. Aside from the series' striking mixture of sunbathed '70s scenery and filthy domiciles that you can practically smell through the screen, the curious casting of Evan Peters seems to have been creepily calculated to keep us tuned in.
Lucy Lawless and Temuera Morrison Have a "Date With Destiny" in 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 Trailer
Acorn TV has unveiled the trailer for season three of their appropriately titled murder mystery series My Life is Murder, highlighting more weird cases to solve, as well as new and familiar faces. Lucy Lawless stars as investigator Alexa Crowe once again, exploring the grim world of crime solving while also dealing with her unusual and rather bizarre lifestyle.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer Shows Jim Parsons in Tear-Inducing Rom-Com Based on a True Story
If you were looking to find some queer joy this holiday season, a trailer for Focus Features’ upcoming rom-com, Spoiler Alert, might do the trick — or at least half of it. While it tells a beautiful story of two men who find love, the film is a biographical feature that recounts the final years of celebrated photographer Kit Cowan’s life. The film’s full title, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies in the End, reveals the sadness underneath the feature, something not made totally clear by the trailer, but that puts the tearful heartbreak that audiences will endure front and center.
