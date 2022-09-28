Read full article on original website
Russia sets new budget rule, may resume FX interventions this year -Finance Minister
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia estimates the new cut-off price for its budget rule that diverts excess oil revenues into its wealth fund at $62-$63 per barrel and may resume foreign currency purchases as early as this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Employers urge UK government to show it really can boost growth
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's government must reform areas such as immigration and climate change to show it really can boost economic growth after it sent markets into a tailspin with a huge tax cuts announcement, the head of an employers group said on Wednesday.
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
The British pound falls again after the IMF's stinging attack on the UK's $48 billion tax-cutting plan
The pound slid Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund sharply criticized the UK's plan for tax cuts. The IMF said it could derail the Bank of England's efforts to tame inflation, running at four-decade highs. The UK's currency hit a record low Monday, as the UK tax plan roiled financial...
The EU is trying to cut off billions in funding for one of Putin’s last remaining European allies
The EU is accusing one of Putin's closest European allies of democratic backsliding. The European Union is moving to cut off funds to Hungary after accusing its leader, prime minister Viktor Orbán, of eroding the country’s democracy and ruling as an autocrat, further isolating one of the continent’s last Putin supporters.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Xi Jinping's Government Reiterates China's Peaceful 'Reunification' Request With Taiwan: Can Have 'Social System Different From The Mainland'
A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday once again reiterated Xi Jinping’s proposal of peaceful "reunification" with the self-governing nation Taiwan. What Happened: After weeks of military tussle and war games between the two nations, China's Taiwan Affairs Office envoy Ma Xiaoguang said that the country was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful "reunification," Reuters reported.
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia
The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'
Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
China Welcomes Biden's UN Speech After Pledge to Defend Taiwan
Joe Biden made direct references to China and Taiwan at the U.N. for the first time in his presidency and said, "We do not seek a Cold War" with Beijing.
Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China
New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
Exclusive-U.S will not nominate another U.S. candidate for IDB, Treasury says
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will not nominate a candidate from the United States to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) after this week's ouster of Mauricio Claver-Carone after an ethics scandal, a Treasury spokesperson told Reuters.
Petition demanding early general election passes 100,000 needed for parliament consideration
More than 100,000 people have signed a government petition calling for an immediate general election “to end the chaos of the current government”.The number of signatures means the threshold needed for the motion to be considered for a debate in parliament has now been passed. The petition was launched before Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday, which subsequently prompted the pound to drop to a record low against the dollar, causing a rare intervention from the IMF and the Bank of England. “The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented,” petition organiser Darrin Charlesworth said. “War rages in Ukraine; the...
BBC
Brexit: UK and EU to restart talks over NI Protocol
The UK and EU are set to restart talks aimed at resolving the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The move comes after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held talks with his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič on Friday afternoon. The government has been attempting to change the...
Truss says she has ‘right plan’ on economy and will not change course
In series of local BBC interviews, prime minister says she is prepared to make difficult decisions
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
Hungary cannot support any new EU energy sanctions against Russia - govt
BUDAPEST, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hungary cannot support the European Union's planned eighth round of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine if those contain energy sanctions, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday.
ECB eyes jumbo rate hike to fight inflation even as debtors suffer
VILNIUS/FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - ECB policymakers voiced more support on Thursday for another big interest rate hike as inflation in the euro zone's biggest economy hit double digits, blasting past expectations and heralding another record reading for the bloc as a whole.
Slovak parliament approves NATO membership for Finland, Sweden
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday ratified the entry of Finland and Sweden to NATO, becoming one of the last countries to back the military alliance's expansion.
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
