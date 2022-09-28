ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak
Keir Starmer
Andrew Griffith
Mel Stride
Gerard Lyons
Kwasi Kwarteng
Chris Philp
Xi Jinping's Government Reiterates China's Peaceful 'Reunification' Request With Taiwan: Can Have 'Social System Different From The Mainland'

A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday once again reiterated Xi Jinping’s proposal of peaceful "reunification" with the self-governing nation Taiwan. What Happened: After weeks of military tussle and war games between the two nations, China's Taiwan Affairs Office envoy Ma Xiaoguang said that the country was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful "reunification," Reuters reported.
US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia

The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
Penny Wong is slammed for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay $73million for the Solomon Islands election after the China-aligned PM angrily called it 'an assault on our democracy'

Penny Wong has been mocked for a 'giant misstep' in offering to pay for the Solomon Islands election after the country's leader took offence. Foreign Minister Wong on Tuesday revealed Australia had offered to fund the election, which could cost about $73 million. But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angrily...
Asia’s richest man sees growing isolation for China

New Delhi CNN Business — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani says that China “will feel increasingly isolated” and the “foremost champion of globalization” would find it hard to bounce back from a period of economic weakness. Speaking at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday, Adani said...
U.K.
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Petition demanding early general election passes 100,000 needed for parliament consideration

More than 100,000 people have signed a government petition calling for an immediate general election “to end the chaos of the current government”.The number of signatures means the threshold needed for the motion to be considered for a debate in parliament has now been passed. The petition was launched before Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday, which subsequently prompted the pound to drop to a record low against the dollar, causing a rare intervention from the IMF and the Bank of England. “The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented,” petition organiser Darrin Charlesworth said. “War rages in Ukraine; the...
Brexit: UK and EU to restart talks over NI Protocol

The UK and EU are set to restart talks aimed at resolving the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The move comes after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly held talks with his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič on Friday afternoon. The government has been attempting to change the...
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism

The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
