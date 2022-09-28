More than 100,000 people have signed a government petition calling for an immediate general election “to end the chaos of the current government”.The number of signatures means the threshold needed for the motion to be considered for a debate in parliament has now been passed. The petition was launched before Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on Friday, which subsequently prompted the pound to drop to a record low against the dollar, causing a rare intervention from the IMF and the Bank of England. “The chaos engulfing the UK government is unprecedented,” petition organiser Darrin Charlesworth said. “War rages in Ukraine; the...

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO