brproud.com
Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
WDSU
Three arrests made in deadly Tangi home invasion robbery; TPSO sheds more on investigation
HAMMOND, La. — More arrests and new developments unfold in a Hammond home invasion robbery. On Sept. 12, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of three masked men entering a home on Rufus Bankston Road in Hammond. Donte Perry, 33, was killed and his 12-year-old daughter was...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disorderly man arrested twice in two weeks
A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly exposed himself and threatened others at a residence on Nathan Loop Road. Lincoln Parish deputies responded to the residence about 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in response to a complaint about an unwanted person. The complaining party told deputies Jamine Morman, 28,...
an17.com
DEA agent arrested on domestic abuse charge
A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife. On Sunday (September 25) a female contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report her husband, Jimmie Ogden, 54, had battered her while they were at their Covington-area home on September 22. The female reported that after the incident she fled to north Louisiana.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Louisiana man and seizure of Xanax
BAYOU L’OURSE , La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop after witnessing a traffic violation on Thursday. That traffic stop led to the arrest of Armand Marquis Madison, 25, of Napoleonville. The deputy questioned Madison who was the driver of...
Woman arrested, joins juveniles charged in connection to death of 15-year-old at Lafourche Parish home
A woman has been arrested in connection to the death of Jairen Cole, a 15-year-old boy who was shot several times a Lafourche Parish home earlier this month.
NOLA.com
Juvenile arrested after investigation into social media threat involving St. Tammany Parish Fair
Covington Police arrested a juvenile after receiving an anonymous tip Friday morning about a possible shooting threat at the St. Tammany Parish Fair based on a social media post. The Covington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division investigated the rumor and found that there was a credible threat and that a...
wbrz.com
Man accused of scamming storm victims booked on new charges in alleged insurance scheme
BATON ROUGE - A man accused in an insurance scam that spanned multiple states was rearrested this month after even more accusers came forward. He's accused of taking more than $90,000 from his victims so far. Trampus Wagoner, 48, was booked earlier this month on additional charges, including four counts...
an17.com
Amite man arrested for attempted murder, aggravated arson
TANGIPAHOA PARISH---The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested an Amite man for setting a fire inside of his home during a domestic dispute while a woman and the couple’s toddler were inside. Eddie Davis, 31, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted...
CRIME STOPPERS: Information wanted about who shot, killed Baker man in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over a year later, authorities and loved ones are still searching for answers as to who killed 29-year-old Tre’Donovan Paynes. According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department found Paynes sitting inside his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Two arrested, children removed after drug discovery at Washington Parish home
According to deputies, Dustin King, 4, and Shanda Honaker, 45 were arrested at a residence in Angie on September 28.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes more arrests in deadly Hammond home invasion
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made two more arrests in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Avery Guidry, 18, and Tra'von Johnson, 19, both of Tickfaw, were arrested on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated kidnapping. Omarion...
St. Tammany DEA agent arrested, accused of battering wife
A member of the St. Tammany Parish Drug Enforcement Administration is behind bars Thursday on reported domestic violence charges, according to Sheriff Randy Smith.
an17.com
Search warrant yields two arrests in Washington Parish
On September 28, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a warrant from a 22nd Judicial District Judge authorizing them to search a residence located on Military Road. Upon entering the residence, the detectives encountered two individuals, each of whom was arrested. Dustin King, 45, a resident of Highway 43...
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
Man accused of assaulting Pike County deputies
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two deputies during an traffic stop in Pike County on Tuesday, September 26. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on South Lucust Street when driver Eric Damone Conerly refused to show his license. Conerly […]
an17.com
Woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine
Megan C. Cooper, 34, a resident of Highway 1074, was arrested on September 28 by a detective with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. While patrolling in the Isabel area on Highway 16, the detective observed an automobile being driven in an erratic manner. He stopped the vehicle and encountered Cooper who subsequently failed a roadside sobriety test.
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
Northshore cop fired, arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in jail
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of their own. “It was learned he was bringing illegal narcotics into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
