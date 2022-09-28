ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

brproud.com

Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly man arrested twice in two weeks

A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly exposed himself and threatened others at a residence on Nathan Loop Road. Lincoln Parish deputies responded to the residence about 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in response to a complaint about an unwanted person. The complaining party told deputies Jamine Morman, 28,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
an17.com

DEA agent arrested on domestic abuse charge

A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife. On Sunday (September 25) a female contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to report her husband, Jimmie Ogden, 54, had battered her while they were at their Covington-area home on September 22. The female reported that after the incident she fled to north Louisiana.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Amite man arrested for attempted murder, aggravated arson

TANGIPAHOA PARISH---The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested an Amite man for setting a fire inside of his home during a domestic dispute while a woman and the couple’s toddler were inside. Eddie Davis, 31, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
an17.com

Search warrant yields two arrests in Washington Parish

On September 28, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives obtained a warrant from a 22nd Judicial District Judge authorizing them to search a residence located on Military Road. Upon entering the residence, the detectives encountered two individuals, each of whom was arrested. Dustin King, 45, a resident of Highway 43...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Man accused of assaulting Pike County deputies

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting two deputies during an traffic stop in Pike County on Tuesday, September 26. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on South Lucust Street when driver Eric Damone Conerly refused to show his license. Conerly […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
an17.com

Woman arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Megan C. Cooper, 34, a resident of Highway 1074, was arrested on September 28 by a detective with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. While patrolling in the Isabel area on Highway 16, the detective observed an automobile being driven in an erratic manner. He stopped the vehicle and encountered Cooper who subsequently failed a roadside sobriety test.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter

A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA

