Read full article on original website
Related
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
KATV
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas disaster relief heading to Florida
ROGERS, Ark. — As cleanup gets underway in parts of Florida, response teams in Arkansas are already or soon will be on their way to offer assistance. With catastrophic Hurricane Ian off the Florida coast, those impacted by the Category 4 storm now have the arduous task of rebuilding their lives.
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas white supremacist gang associates sentenced in federal drug trafficking case
Five members of an Arkansas white supremacist gang were sentenced to prison Wednesday as part of a six-year federal investigation.
KATV
Spirit of Arkansas: KATV partners with the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Ian
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Every year, several people go to Florida to get away and have some fun at the beach. But now, Hurricane Ian has devastated that region and our neighbors are in need. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas organization preparing as Hurricane Ian approaches
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Red Cross of Northeast Arkansas is getting ready to help once Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. The organization had already sent people down to the state as the storm moves closer. Executive Director Lori Arnold said Florida is a spot many in the Natural...
swark.today
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP by $2.36 billion over five years
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
KATV
Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger
Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
CDC relaxes mask mandates in health care settings, what it means for Arkansas health care workers
Federal officials have recently relaxed some masking rules after more than two years of pandemic precautions, allowing health care workers in Arkansas to finally again treat patients face to face.
talkbusiness.net
Home foreclosures rise in Arkansas, across U.S.
California-based Attom Data Solutions, which tracks national housing and foreclosure data, recently released its August 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. It showed there were 177 Arkansas properties with foreclosure filings in August, one for every 7,713 housing units in the state. That’s up 40.5% from July and 70.1% from a year ago.
KATV
National Cold War Center receives $1.9 Million from the state of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state of Arkansas has provided the National Cold War Center with $1.9 million; the contribution will go to the ongoing efforts to make the Cold War Center a major Delta tourism destination. According to a news release, The $1.9 million came in August as...
KATV
Over 214,900 pounds of rice donated by Arkansas Rice Industry
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In honor of rice month, the Arkansas Rice Industry announced Thursday they will donate 214,900 pounds of rice. The donation will be given to the Arkansas Foodbank to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state. Rice mills that are participating are Arkansas River...
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
ualrpublicradio.org
Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
Comments / 4