Arkansas State

KATV

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas disaster relief heading to Florida

ROGERS, Ark. — As cleanup gets underway in parts of Florida, response teams in Arkansas are already or soon will be on their way to offer assistance. With catastrophic Hurricane Ian off the Florida coast, those impacted by the Category 4 storm now have the arduous task of rebuilding their lives.
FLORIDA STATE
KATV

Gov. Hutchinson speaks about $54 million plan for electric vehicles in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson spoke out Friday about the expanding opportunities for electric vehicle industries in Arkansas. According to the news release the state was approved to receive $54 million in federal grants over the next five years, which will be used to work with partners in the installation of accessible charging stations throughout Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt

LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas

A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Fatalities possible in 1 Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told a media outlet Thursday morning that deaths from Hurricane Ian in the area are likely in the hundreds. An official death toll from Ian has not been released. Governor Ron DeSantis in a press conference that number referenced by the sheriff was about 911 calls.
FLORIDA STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger

Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Home foreclosures rise in Arkansas, across U.S.

California-based Attom Data Solutions, which tracks national housing and foreclosure data, recently released its August 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. It showed there were 177 Arkansas properties with foreclosure filings in August, one for every 7,713 housing units in the state. That’s up 40.5% from July and 70.1% from a year ago.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Over 214,900 pounds of rice donated by Arkansas Rice Industry

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In honor of rice month, the Arkansas Rice Industry announced Thursday they will donate 214,900 pounds of rice. The donation will be given to the Arkansas Foodbank to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state. Rice mills that are participating are Arkansas River...
ARKANSAS STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
ualrpublicradio.org

Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy

Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
ARKANSAS STATE

