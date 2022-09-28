Read full article on original website
KATV
UAMS Mindfulness program offering meditation courses to the public for free
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Friday they will be offering online courses for introductory skills for meditation and stress management. The course, which is called Koru Mindfulness, will also help participants learn to increase self-compassion while finding balance in life, according to...
CDC relaxes mask mandates in health care settings, what it means for Arkansas health care workers
Federal officials have recently relaxed some masking rules after more than two years of pandemic precautions, allowing health care workers in Arkansas to finally again treat patients face to face.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Scott Plantation Settlement to host High Cotton on the Bayou Festival this weekend
The High Cotton on the Bayou Festival in Scott will be held this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festival organizer Sara Gipson said the event is held at the Scott Plantation Settlement. “It is the home of 20 original plantation buildings, which will be open for...
ucanews.live
Crowdfunded cafe supplies Conway with caffeine, cats
Gibson's Cat Café is finally open downtown, and it is filled with furry friends waiting to be adopted. The cafe opened at 808 Court St. Saturday, Sept. 24, to a long line of visitors eager to grab refreshments and spend time with the cats. Drew and Shelby Blacksmith, ages...
7 Brew coffee opening first stand in Searcy amid expansion
SEARCY, Ark. — 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept, announced on Thursday, September 29 that they will be opening their first location in Searcy next year. The new location, which will soon occupy local coffee shop Nova Joe’s, is scheduled to open in early 2023 at 3212 E. Race Street.
From Arkansas to D.C.: Benton teen speaks at White House conference
On September 28th the White House held a conference over Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. Center Arkansas teen, Bella Crowe, was invited to the White House for the conference to give a youth perspective.
KATV
World Services for the Blind Board of Directors announces the new CEO
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The World Service for the Blind Board of Directors announced Friday they have appointed their new CEO of the company. Eric Yarberry will be taking over the CEO position that is currently occupied by Sharon Giovinazzo. Yarberry has spent the last four and a half...
xpopress.com
49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022
In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
KATV
Science After Dark: Wizards, Muggles, and Science
Museum of Discovery is hosting a Science After Dark event on October 6th, and it's Harry Potter themed!. For more information or tickets, click here.
matadornetwork.com
Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton
Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
harding.edu
Harding University College of Business Administration announces recipients of Botham Jean Scholarship
The Harding University Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers, has selected four students as recipients of the Botham Jean Business Scholarship. Established in 2019, the scholarship supports historically underrepresented populations as they pursue degrees within the College of Business Administration. This year’s recipients have been chosen for their academic excellence and demonstrated leadership.
Machine gun training sparks fire at Camp Robinson
Authorities with the Camp Robinson Fire Department said a fire happened on their gun range shortly before noon Friday.
This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
KATV
HarvestFest in Hillcrest returning for 27th year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The HarvestFest in Hillcrest will be back for its 27th year on Oct. 22 in the Hillcrest business district on Kavanaugh Blvd. between Monroe and Walnut streets. A news release said the annual fall celebration, presented by Hill Station, will feature more than 110 vendors,...
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
KATV
Greers Ferry Lake gets camping fees raised by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday they will be increasing the camping fees at Greers Ferry Lake. Starting Jan. 1 2023 is when the fees will go up. The non-electric sites will go up to $18, electric sites with 30/20 amp will go...
KATV
Jonesboro organization looking to help families of fallen, injured officers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, an organization in Jonesboro, is helping fallen and injured officers when they need it most, our content partner Region 8 news reported. The report said that the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation consists of volunteers, first responders, and police...
KATV
3-year-old that went missing from Cabot found
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sylvia Noel Ferricher, the 3-year-old that went missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon has been found. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher went missing Thursday after her mother Colbert Winter, 40, fled with her after her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody on Sept. 23.
