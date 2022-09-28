ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

UAMS Mindfulness program offering meditation courses to the public for free

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Friday they will be offering online courses for introductory skills for meditation and stress management. The course, which is called Koru Mindfulness, will also help participants learn to increase self-compassion while finding balance in life, according to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

Crowdfunded cafe supplies Conway with caffeine, cats

Gibson's Cat Café is finally open downtown, and it is filled with furry friends waiting to be adopted. The cafe opened at 808 Court St. Saturday, Sept. 24, to a long line of visitors eager to grab refreshments and spend time with the cats. Drew and Shelby Blacksmith, ages...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

7 Brew coffee opening first stand in Searcy amid expansion

SEARCY, Ark. — 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept, announced on Thursday, September 29 that they will be opening their first location in Searcy next year. The new location, which will soon occupy local coffee shop Nova Joe’s, is scheduled to open in early 2023 at 3212 E. Race Street.
SEARCY, AR
xpopress.com

49th Annual Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show 2022

In its 49th year, the Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral & Geology Society invites you and your family to an amazing show featuring Gems, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads, Kid's Dig, and Demonstrations. Vendors from across the country and Arkansas will be showcasing many incredible mineral specimens you do not want to...
CABOT, AR
matadornetwork.com

Top Hot Springs, Arkansas, Airbnbs Near Downtown and Lake Hamilton

Cast yourself away to Hot Springs, Arkansas, and you can take your pick from no less than eight thermal bath houses without stepping out of downtown. A short drive out of the city and you’ll be in the clutches of the Hot Springs National Park, the Ouachita National Forest, and the banks of Lake Hamilton. Not forgetting the mandatory day trip to Magic Springs where rides vary from soothing to scary. All these spots are within easy reach of the best Hot Springs Airbnbs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
harding.edu

Harding University College of Business Administration announces recipients of Botham Jean Scholarship

The Harding University Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers, has selected four students as recipients of the Botham Jean Business Scholarship. Established in 2019, the scholarship supports historically underrepresented populations as they pursue degrees within the College of Business Administration. This year’s recipients have been chosen for their academic excellence and demonstrated leadership.
SEARCY, AR
THV11

This online pet scam can cost owners a lot of money

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Finding a four-legged friend is supposed to be a fun time. However, there are people out there scamming hopeful pet owners and leaving them empty handed. Imagine you're searching for a pet online-- you start talking with the supposed seller and inevitably a payment is needed right away.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

HarvestFest in Hillcrest returning for 27th year

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The HarvestFest in Hillcrest will be back for its 27th year on Oct. 22 in the Hillcrest business district on Kavanaugh Blvd. between Monroe and Walnut streets. A news release said the annual fall celebration, presented by Hill Station, will feature more than 110 vendors,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

3-year-old that went missing from Cabot found

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sylvia Noel Ferricher, the 3-year-old that went missing from Cabot Thursday afternoon has been found. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Sylvia Noel Ferricher went missing Thursday after her mother Colbert Winter, 40, fled with her after her father, Juston Fields was awarded custody on Sept. 23.
CABOT, AR

