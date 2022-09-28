Read full article on original website
Well, It Seems an Ex-Viking Gets a Shot at Revenge in London
New Orleans Saints left guard Andrus Peat was ruled out of Sunday’s game versus the Minnesota Vikings with an injury (concussion) on Friday, nominating an interesting next-man-up. He is Wyatt Davis, who the Vikings waived at the end of August after just one season with the team. The Vikings...
The Red Rifle Rides Again vs. Vikings
As a member of a fourth different team, QB2 Andy Dalton is poised to take the reins of the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 as his team battles the 2-1 Vikings in London. Starter Jameis Winston was listed as doubtful on Friday, all but ruling out the Saints quarterback.
After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance
The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
Bleacher Report’s Recommendation for Vikings ‘Player to Be Benched’
The NFL season is just three weeks old, but Bleacher Report has thoughts on a player each team should bench. And for the Minnesota Vikings, that is slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan. to-be-benched player for each NFL team, writing about Sullivan, “The Vikings are 27th in adjusted yards per pass attempt...
Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday
Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
Ex-Vikings Defender Just Can’t Catch a Break
The Michael Pierce experiment for the Minnesota Vikings was a sugar-and-spice affair, as the nose tackle played wonderfully when healthy but was rarely on the field. That saga continued this week, with Pierce opting for season-ending bicep surgery as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Pierce played for the Vikings...
Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Dalvin Cook, Za'Darius Smith Miss Practice
Cook and Smith are dealing with injuries heading into the Vikings' Week 4 game against the Saints.
Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Russell Wilson, Tony Pollard, Isaiah McKenzie, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Just when you think you have all the answers, NFL coaches and players go ahead and change the questions. One thing we do know: Start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only going to get more difficult going forward. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 4 fantasy lineup decisions.
Yardbarker
NFL September Players of the Month
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has delivered remarkably week in and week out through the first month of the NFL campaign. When the NFL September Players of the Month for September were released on Thursday morning, Jackson led the way. Jackson currently leads the NFL with 10 touchdown passes and...
Patriots QB Mac Jones Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Packers
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jones was never in contention to play this week until reporters spotted him suited up at team practice on Friday. It was nothing, as Jones is now ruled out, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will get the start. The Patriots are Week 4’s biggest underdog as they travel to Lambeau to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning. For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. The Steelers actually signed Gilbert...
2022 Vikings Betting Odds Tracker: Week 4
Each week, VikingsTerritory monitors, documents, and stores the 2022 Minnesota Vikings odds in this single spot. MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rookie(s) of the Year, Super Bowl, Division, and weekly game odds are tracked. The Vikings (2-1) play the New Orleans Saints (1-2)...
NFL's Chief Medical Officer wants Tua Tagovailoa investigation findings made public
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury Thursday, bringing football's handling of head injuries back to the forefront.
Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay
The New England Patriots have an uncertain quarterback situation as they prepare to visit the Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker
Packers Sign CB Corey Ballentine To Practice Squad
Ballentine, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived and he was later claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose in November of last year and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota
The NFL confirmed if it decides to move Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, it will be moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Load the Box: Saints Preview
Will and Jordan are talking about keys to a victory in London! The Vikings and Saints are set to have a great game this Sunday morning at 8:30 CT, and the Load the Box guys have some takes on what we need to go right, and what cannot go wrong! Tune in!
Bills' Dawson Knox (back, hip) questionable for Week 4
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (back, hip) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Knox is dealing with back and hip issues and logged three limited practices this week before being listed as questionable. If active, our models expect him to see 4.6 targets against Baltimore.
