New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jones was never in contention to play this week until reporters spotted him suited up at team practice on Friday. It was nothing, as Jones is now ruled out, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will get the start. The Patriots are Week 4’s biggest underdog as they travel to Lambeau to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

