Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
Collider
'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes
All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
Collider
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
Collider
From Clueless' to 'High School Musical': 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School
High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It's where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
Collider
'All Jacked Up and Full of Worms' Review: Worm-Infused Drug Nightmare Will Make You Squirm | Fantastic Fest 2022
While horror is usually related to fear, the genre also works as an exploration of other very uncomfortable feelings, such as dread and disgust. We are not necessarily afraid when seeing explicit violence or eschatological scenes in a movie. Still, our bodies move away from the unnerving imagery, just as our eyes try to close to protect us from unspeakable terrors. Alex Phillips’ feature debut as a writer and director, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is all about evoking this feeling in the audience, a mission he sometimes fulfills too well. However, while Phillips' drug trip is disturbing enough to grab the attention of horror-fiends looking for the next maddening movie to watch, the result might be too disjointed to leave a lasting impression.
Collider
From 'FRIENDS' to 'New Girl': 10 Best TV Couples Who Were Robbed of Their Happily Ever Afters
The world of TV is fickle: it's not just limited to your favorite TV series being canceled. It extends to adorable couples who never got to have their happy ever after. Time and time again, TV shows have scrapped our favorite ships via death, leaving the show, or worse, an inability to understand what they've created is perfect and does not need to be changed to fit a stuffy storyline written in season one.
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3
It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'She-Hulk's Emil Blonsky Is Proof That Bad Guys Can Turn Good
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we see the return of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) who was introduced to She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in Episode 2, "Superhuman Law." In this week's episode, Jen gets a call from Blonsky's parole officer (John Pirruccello) who suspects that he may have once again become Abomination. In a bid to distract herself from the pain of being ghosted Jen goes along with him as backup to check things out. The She-Hulk team could have easily decided to throw away all of Blonsky's character growth for an action-packed fight scene, but they didn't, and the show is much better for it.
Collider
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Joins Robert Zemeckis' 'Here' With Tom Hanks and Robin Wright
Over the course of a nearly thirty-year career, Kelly Reilly has only continued to impress in a variety of standout performances, most notably with her turns in Pride and Prejudice (2005), Calvary, Eden Lake, Mrs. Henderson Presents, Me and Orson Welles, and the second season of HBO's True Detective, to name only a select few. But it is her portrayal of the spirited Beth Dutton on Paramount Network's Yellowstone that has turned the British actress into a household name, and we should only expect more great things to come. Specifically, as it was announced this week, Reilly will join the cast of Here, the latest movie from Robert Zemeckis, which will see Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite with the Forrest Gump director for what may prove to be one of the filmmaker's most ambitious works.
Collider
'Smile' Reminds Us That There's Nothing Quite Like a Good, Old-Fashioned Transmissible Curse
Editor's Note: the following contains spoilers for Smile. From the moment when the unsettling yet goofy first trailers for Smile were released all the way to its even more playfully creepy on-the-ground marketing, there has been a sense that this really could be something special in a year that already has been a strong one for horror. Not only does the film prove to largely live up to the hype, but it also shows that the well-worn genre convention of introducing a transmissible curse can still get under our skin when done well. It strikes a more profound fear deep into your soul and doesn't let go.
Collider
'The Boys': Most Powerful Heroes Who Aren’t In The Seven, Ranked
Filming has finished on The Boys spin-off Gen V, which means it won't be long until we return to the hyper-violent, profanity-laden world of Vought and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). It's been a while since season three of The Boys wrapped up with an intense fight inside Vought tower and a deserved happy ending for one of the show's most under-appreciated characters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
What's New on Hulu in October 2022
Looking to stream some spooky content this October; well Hulu has you covered. The cult favorite horror franchise returns with Hellraiser, a new reboot directed by David Bruckner (The Night House) and starring Jamie Clayton (Sense8) in the iconic role of Pinhead. If you're not into horror and more of a romantic, there's Rosaline a comedic retelling of Romeo & Juliet through the eyes of Romeo's ex-girlfriend (and cousin), Karen Maine (Yes God Yes) directs the romantic comedy with Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) starring in the lead role alongside an impressive cast that includes Isabela Merced (Father of the Bride), Kyle Allen (West Side Story), Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale), and Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting). Other spooky titles hitting the service in October include the ultimate cult film to rule all cult films The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Scott Cooper's folk horror tale Antlers, the Hulu original horror flick Grimcutty, the Blade trilogy, Fede Álvarez's Evil Dead reboot, the M. Night Shyamalan classic The Sixth Sense, David Cronenberg's latest body horror tale Crimes of the Future, and two new Halloween animated Halloween specials from Justin Roiland: A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special and The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!.
Collider
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer Has Kevin Costner Biting off More Than He Can Chew
Paramount Network released a new trailer for Season 5 of the hit Western series Yellowstone. The series stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of a powerful family who has to struggle to keep control over the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The new trailer opens...
Collider
'Black Adam': Listen to the Title Character's Thunderous Theme Music From Composer Lorne Balfe
Every superhero has their song and Black Adam is no different. The ferocious theme tune for DC Comics' upcoming anti-hero epic, composed by Grammy Award-winning composer Lorne Balfe, has finally been unveiled. The globally-anticipated film, which stars Dwayne Johnson in the titular role, tells the story of Teth Adam 5,000 years after he was gifted superpowers by Egypt's divinities. After failing to use his powers as a force for good, he is entrapped in a tomb, until now. Burning with revenge and seeking to enforce his dark justice on the world, Adam meets his match when he is confronted by modern-day heroes The Justice Society Of America (JSA).
Collider
Wesley Snipes' 'Blade' Trilogy Arrives on Hulu Ahead of MCU Reboot
With the Daywalker set to make his MCU appearance official in 2023, there's no time like the present to brush up or introduce yourself to the original Blade movie adaptations. Though the trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was removed from HBO Max at the end of August, CBR reports that Hulu's October streaming roster will include all three of the original films just in time for Huluween.
Collider
'American Horror Story' Heads to New York for Season 11
Ryan Murphy's boundary-pushing horror anthology series American Horror Story on FX is officially taking its debauchery to the streets of New York City. Dubbed AHS: NYC, this is the horror series' eleventh installment in a long line of self-contained seasons that thrills viewers with its social commentary and stylistic storylines from the demented minds of creators Murphy and Brad Falchuk. As per its usual, the series will have a fall premiere in October, ahead of Halloween, and the news comes with some striking key art the show is infamous for.
Collider
'Hellraiser': Doug Bradley is Blown Away by Jamie Clayton's Pinhead in Reboot
Almost 40 years after author and director Clive Barker adapted his novel The Hellbound Heart into the classic feature-length horror Hellraiser, the dreaded Cenobites return. With David Bruckner's reimagining premiering this October on Hulu, a lot of buzz has been generating over where the reboot will take this lascivious lore, and of course, over the brand-new redesign for the lead Cenobite, Pinhead, portrayed by actress Jamie Clayton. According to the OG Hell Priest, English actor Doug Bradley, 2022's Pinhead concept is mind-blowing.
Collider
‘Spoiler Alert’ Trailer Shows Jim Parsons in Tear-Inducing Rom-Com Based on a True Story
If you were looking to find some queer joy this holiday season, a trailer for Focus Features’ upcoming rom-com, Spoiler Alert, might do the trick — or at least half of it. While it tells a beautiful story of two men who find love, the film is a biographical feature that recounts the final years of celebrated photographer Kit Cowan’s life. The film’s full title, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies in the End, reveals the sadness underneath the feature, something not made totally clear by the trailer, but that puts the tearful heartbreak that audiences will endure front and center.
Collider
'Beetlejuice', 'The Shining', and More Horror Classics Added to HBO Max Halloween Lineup
It’s officially the Halloween season which means it's time to start watching your favorite horror movies. In the last number of weeks, all the different streaming services and networks have been unveiling their chilling Halloween lineups. Now, HBO Max has revealed their 2022 Halloween library, and it has something for every horror fan to sink their bloodthirsty teeth into.
Comments / 0