Police investigating after 3 shot in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after three people were reportedly shot in Avondale Monday night. According to police, around 10:27 p.m. Shot spotter alerted officers to 14 rounds detected at Alameda and Caplin Place off Reading Road. Police said one victim was transported to UC Hospital in a...
Autopsy: Man who attempted to breach FBI office died of multiple gunshot wounds during standoff
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A coroner has released an autopsy report on the death of Ricky Shiffer, the man killed by police during a standoff after the attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI office. The tense, seven-hour situation started at the Cincinnati FBI field office in Kenwood on Aug....
Cincinnati man sentenced to 37 months in connection to Oakley IHOP shooting
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to 37 months in prison in U.S. District Court on charges stemming from his illegal possession of a firearm used during a shootout outside of a restaurant. The Department of Justice says Gionni Dews, 23, has been sentenced after possessing a...
Police: 18-year-old found dead after report of shooting at hotel in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead at a hotel on Sunday. It happened around 5:23 a.m. when the Fairfield police and fire departments responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express off Fairfield Business Center Drive. Officers on...
17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student in stolen car appears in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati in a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Cincinnati police said the 17-year-old drove into two 18-year-old women on Jefferson Avenue last week. One of the victims died from her injuries. Police said that...
Police respond to a crash into a building in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A car has crashed into the front of a popular Over-the-Rhine eatery. Photos from the scene show a black pickup truck crash into the front door of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Race Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Police have not said if anyone was...
Court docs: Man charged with assault after W Corry Street parking lot shooting
CINCINNATI — A man has been charged with assault after shooting a person in their own car following an altercation on West Corry Street. According to court documents, Richawn Walker, 28, has been charged with felonious assault after approaching the victim and starting a fight. Documents say surveillance cameras...
Reports of a structure fire on North Pioneer Boulevard in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on North Pioneer Boulevard in Springboro. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Sheriff: 2 injured after stabbing in Cleves; police say attack was in self-defense
CLEVES, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Cleves on Sunday. It happened around 11:20 a.m. when officials responded to a report of an assault and stabbing on Pontius Avenue. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said an initial investigation found that two people...
Court docs: Woman accused of causing her dog to attack 6-year-old child in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted after being accused of causing her dog to attack a 6-year-old child. According to the indictment, Cassie Thierauf allegedly caused serious physical harm to a 6-year-old child by causing her dog to attack the child. Court documents state it happened in...
Same juvenile charged in hit and run death of UC student also hit Boone County deputy
CINCINNATI — The juvenile who ischarged in the hit and run death of a UC student, was still under court supervision for running over a deputy less than a year ago. Court documents show the same juvenile is accused of running over people, using a stole vehicle to do it and leaving the scene in two separate cases.
Inmate dead, others injured after crash along Ohio interstate
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate has died after several inmates and a sheriff's deputy were hit by a car along Interstate 75 on Monday. It happened around 11:03 a.m. when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Litter Program said he and several inmates were hit by another vehicle along I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured after a crash in Springfield Township on Sunday. It happened around 1:54 p.m. when Springfield Township Police were dispatched to a head-on crash near the 900 block of West North Bend Road. Police said a driver, identified as Luther...
Reports of an electrical fire on Firethorn Court in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an electrical fire on Firethorn Court in Sycamore Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
Firefighters extinguish a structure fire in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in College Hill, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Fire Department announced on Twitter that crews responded to a one-alarm structure fire on Aspen Way. Firefighters were able...
Police: Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A driver was taken into custody after a truck crashed into the front of a popular Over-the-Rhine eatery, according to Cincinnati police. It happened around 11:54 a.m. when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty.
Sheriff: 2 injured after crash involving tractor-trailer along I-75 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Two people were injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-75 in Boone County Tuesday. It happened around 12:04 a.m. when the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it stopped for an unknown reason just over a hillcrest.
Cincinnati police: 16-year-old wanted in connection with shooting death of teen turns himself in
CINCINNATI — A teenager has turned himself in after being wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old. Cincinnati police say a 16-year-old has turned himself after being wanted following the shooting death of Shawn Lewis. On Sept. 20, a 14-year-old was taken into custody on a...
Cincinnati police asking for public's help in identifying man who exposed himself to children
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who exposed himself to three children on East Liberty Street. Police say the children, aged five, eight and 10, were sitting in their mother's van at a Shell Gas Station on East Liberty Street while the mother went to the window to pay for gas.
