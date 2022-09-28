ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

WLWT 5

Police investigating after 3 shot in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating after three people were reportedly shot in Avondale Monday night. According to police, around 10:27 p.m. Shot spotter alerted officers to 14 rounds detected at Alameda and Caplin Place off Reading Road. Police said one victim was transported to UC Hospital in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police respond to a crash into a building in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A car has crashed into the front of a popular Over-the-Rhine eatery. Photos from the scene show a black pickup truck crash into the front door of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Race Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Police have not said if anyone was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Inmate dead, others injured after crash along Ohio interstate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate has died after several inmates and a sheriff's deputy were hit by a car along Interstate 75 on Monday. It happened around 11:03 a.m. when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Litter Program said he and several inmates were hit by another vehicle along I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Man luring children with candy in Anderson Township turns himself in and faces no charges; parents up in arms

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Parents and neighbors in Anderson Township are uneasy after learning there is a second suspect in a child luring scheme from last week. Police and neighbors say a black SUV was seen in multiple neighborhoods asking children alone if they wanted candy. Since then that juvenile turned himself in but will not face criminal charges.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish a structure fire in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in College Hill, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Fire Department announced on Twitter that crews responded to a one-alarm structure fire on Aspen Way. Firefighters were able...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Truck crashes into Alabama Fish Bar in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A driver was taken into custody after a truck crashed into the front of a popular Over-the-Rhine eatery, according to Cincinnati police. It happened around 11:54 a.m. when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty.
CINCINNATI, OH

