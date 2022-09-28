ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo plays President James Madison’s 200-year-old flute, ‘we just made history tonight!’

By Christine Samra
 2 days ago

Former President James Madison’s flute still has the juice .

Lizzo performed the centuries-old crystal flute in front of the crowd at Washington, D.C.’s Crystal One Arena on Tuesday night.

The “Truth Hurts” songstress carefully held the historic instrument after it was handed to her onstage.

“B—h, I’m scared,” she told the crowd. “It’s crystal, so it’s like playing out of a wine glass, so be patient.”

After getting a quick handle on the piece, she played a couple of notes while also dancing along to the beat in typical fashion.

“I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s!” the singer yelled to the crowd. “We just made history tonight!”

She then thanked the Library of Congress for preserving the nation’s history and “for making history freaking cool!”

The flute was made by Claude Laurent, a French craftsman, for the fourth President. Dolley Madison rescued it from the White House in April 1814 as the British entered Washington, D.C. during the War of 1812, according to the Library of Congress.

Lizzo also posted the video of her short performance to Twitter .

“Nobody has ever heard this famous crystal flute before now you have,” she tweeted. “I’m the first and only person to ever play this presidential 200-year-old crystal flute.”

Lizzo Makes History In DC: “Bitch, I Just Twerked And Played James Madison’s Crystal Flute From The 1800s”

James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
WASHINGTON, DC
Lizzo plays James Madison’s never-used crystal flute at DC concert

A crystal flute that once belonged to former President James Madison got some lawmaker-level protection on its way to a Lizzo concert, guarded by Capitol Police officers on its way to its first performance. The "About Damn Time" singer, who's a classically trained flute player, beamed as she excitedly showed off the precious instrument at…
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Lizzo plays 200-year-old crystal flute at Washington concert

Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive."B**** I just twerked and played James Madison's flute from the 1800s," Lizzo said.
MUSIC
Watch Lizzo Play Flute From 1813 Previously Owned by President James Madison

A centuries-old crystal flute once owned by President James Madison got some stage time at Lizzo's show in Washington D.C. this week. Per DCist, Lizzo was recently given an invitation to come explore the Library of Congress' assortment of flutes prior to the show. After publicly accepting Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden's invitation, Lizzo was indeed given the chance to see the "largest flute collection in the world" in person.
WASHINGTON, DC
