What's New on Paramount+ in October 2022
Paramount+ has plenty of new titles coming this October to get into the spooky spirit of Halloween and accompany the long-awaited sweater weather. The Nickelodeon original movie Monster High: The Movie will be coming to the streaming service, which brings to life your favorite teenage monsters. Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) and Maika Monroe (It Follows) will star in the psychological thriller Significant Other which will surely bring you some October chills. Amy Schumer's Emmy-winning sketch comedy series, Inside Amy Schumer, will return this month with a brand-new season after a six-year-hiatus. October will also bring new episodes of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, The Equalizer, SEAL Team, and the hit animated series Star Trek: Prodigy. To celebrate October 3rd, aka Mean Girls Day, the 2004 hit teen comedy will also be coming to the service. Some of your favorite spooky titles such as the original four Scream movies, Jennifer's Body, Annihilation, Event Horizon, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Grudge will also be making their to Paramount+ this October.
'Andor': What is the Rebels' Plan?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a unique entry in the galaxy far, far away because it felt like the first Star Wars movie that wasn’t about the Skywalker saga. While the new entries in the sequel trilogy helped to continue the franchise’s themes of family and balance, Rogue One was a heist movie that just happened to take place in the Star Wars universe. This is a tone that Tony Gilroy has continued with Andor. The gritty series introduces Cassian (Diego Luna) as he enters the world of espionage for the first time.
'The Boys': Most Powerful Heroes Who Aren’t In The Seven, Ranked
Filming has finished on The Boys spin-off Gen V, which means it won't be long until we return to the hyper-violent, profanity-laden world of Vought and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). It's been a while since season three of The Boys wrapped up with an intense fight inside Vought tower and a deserved happy ending for one of the show's most under-appreciated characters.
Who Is Mon Mothma's Husband, Perrin Fertha, in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Mon Mothma is one of the most important characters in the Star Wars franchise. A founding member of the Rebel Alliance who saw it through to the end, Mothma was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi when she was played by Caroline Blakiston. Mothma serves as the leader of the rebels as they gather information on the second Death Star. Genevieve O’Reilly was cast to play a younger version of Mothma in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, where she works alongside Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) to begin a resistance in the Senate against Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).
Wesley Snipes' 'Blade' Trilogy Arrives on Hulu Ahead of MCU Reboot
With the Daywalker set to make his MCU appearance official in 2023, there's no time like the present to brush up or introduce yourself to the original Blade movie adaptations. Though the trilogy, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was removed from HBO Max at the end of August, CBR reports that Hulu's October streaming roster will include all three of the original films just in time for Huluween.
'Beast' Roars Onto Digital, Blu-Ray and DVD This October
Fans can finally sink their teeth into the Idris Elba-starring creature feature, Beast, when it roars to digital on October 7, and Blu-ray and DVD on October 11 from Universal Home Entertainment. No official word yet on when the film will debut on 4K Blu-ray. As fans re-experience the terror...
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
'Beetlejuice', 'The Shining', and More Horror Classics Added to HBO Max Halloween Lineup
It’s officially the Halloween season which means it's time to start watching your favorite horror movies. In the last number of weeks, all the different streaming services and networks have been unveiling their chilling Halloween lineups. Now, HBO Max has revealed their 2022 Halloween library, and it has something for every horror fan to sink their bloodthirsty teeth into.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Predicted to Earn $649 Million at Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water may be the most buzzed-about film remaining on 2022's calendar, and is easily one of the most highly anticipated features in years. However, while the sequel to 2009's Avatar will likely draw massive crowds, experts predict that it may not bring in the box office figures that the original film did.
Should We Be Rooting for Anyone on 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.Who will sit on the Iron Throne? It’s the question at the heart of House of the Dragon, just as it was in Game of Thrones. And part of the fun of watching both shows is deciding who you want to take the seat after forming attachments to the wide assortment of characters and cheering for your preferred candidate to get the coveted prize of ruling Westeros. But should we really be cheering for any of the characters on House of the Dragon? It’s a complicated question and to answer it one must look closely at the morality, or lack thereof, shown in George R.R. Martin’s fictional world.
Lip Reader Deciphers Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's 'Deadpool 3' Video
Ryan Reynolds surprised everybody earlier this week when he revealed in a video that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Reynolds and Jackman, who’ve playfully allowed their on-screen chemistry to spill onto social media, partnered up for a follow-up video in which they attempted to answer a couple of burning questions, the most pertinent of which was how in the world are they going to bring Wolverine back from the dead.
