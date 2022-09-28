ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

The Citizen Online

Brenda George, 74, of Fayetteville, Ga.

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Brenda George, cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 74, in Fayetteville, Georgia. Brenda was born on October 5, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Simon & Pauline Roth. As a daughter of a US Navy Chief Petty Officer, Brenda was raised in many locations, including Hawaii, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Norfolk, Virginia, and Missouri.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
saportareport.com

Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale

One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
ROSWELL, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

How a landmark was built and lost

Beloved radio broadcaster Paul Harvey was famous for reporting that there was always more to the story. In his daily broadcast, The Rest of the Story, he would share with his millions of listeners parts of the story that had been left out. During the days of his broadcast, the...
NEWNAN, GA
WGAU

Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts

Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years

According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Church’s historic status is another wrinkle in Star Bar redevelopment

With outrage still boiling over the Star Community Bar’s possible demolition, a little-discussed wrinkle is the historic status of a former church that is part of the larger plan. Dating to at least 1951, according to DeKalb County property records, the church at 1240 Euclid Ave. is listed as...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
RIVERDALE, GA

