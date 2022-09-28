Read full article on original website
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”Toby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Lottery Scam, Taking Millions From the ElderlyTaxBuzzCalifornia State
The Citizen Online
Peachtree City Library to host two-day local authors’ reception and workshops
Peachtree City Library will host its 2022 Local Author Expo featuring local authors from Fayette County and surrounding areas. The reception will be held on Thursday, October 6th, 2022, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the library, next to City Hall off Willowbend Road and Ga. Highway 54. Meet and...
The Citizen Online
Brenda George, 74, of Fayetteville, Ga.
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Brenda George, cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at age 74, in Fayetteville, Georgia. Brenda was born on October 5, 1947, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Simon & Pauline Roth. As a daughter of a US Navy Chief Petty Officer, Brenda was raised in many locations, including Hawaii, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Norfolk, Virginia, and Missouri.
saportareport.com
Historic Roswell farmhouse to be preserved by sale
One of Fulton County’s oldest houses will be rehabilitated and permanently preserved in a sale brokered by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. The Hembree Farmhouse in Roswell, dating to around 1835, was recently purchased by Brandy and Jared Kirschner for the low price of $125,000 in exchange for strict preservation agreements. The Kirschners were not immediately available for comment on the sale, which was announced on Sept. 29.
The Citizen Online
Mayor Learnard: Library hours to be expanded, but staffing shortages are limiting us
Hi, Mary, thank you for reaching out. I am a regular library user myself, as well as a former Library Volunteer. I consider our Library to be one of the best features of our wonderful city. When Covid hit, we closed the library for only ten weeks in the spring...
A cow that surprised neighbors in metro Atlanta is ‘apprehended’
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A cow is no longer on the loose in North Fulton County. The Milton Police Department posted on Facebook the cow was roaming the area of Francis Road and Thompson Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A neighbor commented the...
Shepherd Center announces $350M expansion, largest in its history
ATLANTA — One of the nation’s top spinal cord and brain injury hospitals right here in Atlanta is in for a major expansion that should allow it to help even more people. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was in Buckhead discussing the largest expansion the Shepherd Center has ever taken on.
Newnan Times-Herald
How a landmark was built and lost
Beloved radio broadcaster Paul Harvey was famous for reporting that there was always more to the story. In his daily broadcast, The Rest of the Story, he would share with his millions of listeners parts of the story that had been left out. During the days of his broadcast, the...
The Citizen Online
Former WSB-TV anchor John Pruitt to discuss his novel Tuesday at Peachtree City Library
Peachtree City Library will welcome Emmy Award-winning journalist John Pruitt on Tuesday, October 4, at 1 p.m. to discuss his debut novel, “Tell It True” (Mercer University Press, 2022). “Tell It True” is loosely based on the murder of Lemuel Penn by Ku Klux Klansmen in 1964, a...
Forsyth County traffic alert: parts of McGinnis Ferry Road to close into next year
The far right lane on westbound McGinnis Ferry Road at Old Atlanta will close beginning October 3(Photo/Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) Commuters who take McGinnis Ferry Road in the southern part of Forsyth County can soon expect more traffic delays.
The Citizen Online
Two 15-year-olds break into same store twice, charged with felonies
Two of the three felons wanted for burglarizing the same convenience store in north Fayette County in the space of a week, along with damage done at a nearby salvage yard, are in custody. It turns out that the two are 15-year-olds who live in the area. It was on...
3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
Three senior Atlanta schools administrators have been placed on leave pending an internal review into a principal hiring process.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Hundreds of decapitated goats have been found in the Chattahoochee River in recent years
According to a new investigation by Charles Bethea for The New Yorker, in the last four years, decapitated goat corpses have been showing up in the Chattahoochee river, in the area where it goes underneath I-20, close to Six Flags Over Georgia. Jason Ulseth, the Chattahoochee’s river keeper, estimates that he’s found approximately 500 decapitated goats during that time. On routine trips, he has found as many as thirty at a time. “Just bodies, never heads.”
saportareport.com
Church’s historic status is another wrinkle in Star Bar redevelopment
With outrage still boiling over the Star Community Bar’s possible demolition, a little-discussed wrinkle is the historic status of a former church that is part of the larger plan. Dating to at least 1951, according to DeKalb County property records, the church at 1240 Euclid Ave. is listed as...
Funeral for teen found shot to death in DeKalb County park to be held Saturday
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a teen whose body was found in a DeKalb County park will lay him to rest on Saturday. DeKalb police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
Douglas County law enforcement, patrol cars parade for 7-year-old with ‘serious’ medical condition
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — We are all in this together, and dozens of Douglas County law enforcement officers proved that by staging a special parade this week. It was all for a special little boy, 7-year-old Landon, who is having some serious medical issues. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Board of education passes ‘divisive concepts’ policy for DeKalb County School District
Members of the DeKalb County Board of Education expressed their “reluctance and discomfort” with passing a new policy now required by law for all school districts in Georgia. The Sept. 21 meeting was not the first time DeKalb County Board of Education (BOE) members discussed House Bill (HB)...
OPINION: Fancy rooftops for Atlanta’s highways. Are the feds buying it?
The Stitch is the massive deck proposed to cover a stretch of the Downtown Connector. It recently got a boost from the A...
claytoncrescent.org
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
