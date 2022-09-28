Sonja J. Roller, age 81, of Annandale died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Annandale United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Schlasner officiating. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. The service was live-streamed on the funeral home website. Sonja June Roller was born June 18, 1941, in Duluth to George and Mary (Selman) Wicklund. As a young girl, Sonja’s family moved to St. Louis Park where she attended school, graduating in 1959. On Aug. 15, 1959, she was united in marriage to A. John Roller in St. Louis Park. They continued to make their home in the metro area, before moving their young family out to Annandale in the 1970s. Along with her husband, Sonja owned and operated John’s Pro Shop and Annandale Plumbing. Sonja was a longtime, faithful member of the Annandale United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Annandale Care Center Auxiliary and Christian Women’s Club. Sonja had a green thumb and took care of the church’s, along with many other businesses, flowers for many, many years. To say she enjoyed getting her nails dirty and playing in the dirt is an understatement! During the winter when she could not be outside tending to her flowers and plants, Sonja would do puzzles. She loved to cheer on Adam Thielen and his team, even though she usually ended up turning off the game at halftime. Over the years, sports also brought great enjoyment for Sonja, whether playing softball, traveling for family volleyball tournaments, or watching her children and grandchildren compete. However, nothing brought Sonja greater joy though than being in the presence of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Deb (Bob) Woelfel of Annandale, Laurie (Steve) Dick of South Haven, and Dan (Mona Steinhaus) Roller of Annandale; five grandchildren, Jessica, Breann (David), Jenna (Sam), Tyler (Afton), and LeRoy; three great-grandchildren, Artemis, Arlo, and Ash; sister, Lynette; and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary; husband, John; sister, Cynthia. LeRoy Roller, Tyler Dick, David Yanagisawa, Sam Szpek, Norm Planer, and Jim Anderson will serve as casket bearers, with Breann Yanagisawa, Jenna Szpek, Jessica Dick, and Afton Windsperger as honorary casket bearers. Sharon Planer will provide music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services. The obituary, guestbook, video tribute, and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.

ANNANDALE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO