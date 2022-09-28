Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Hy-Vee Employee Wins Company’s Highest Customer Service Honor
Cathey Gardner found out Friday that she is one of only 15 Hy-Vee employees company-wide to be awarded the company’s highest customer service honor this year. She was surprised this morning at the Maple Grove store with the “2022 Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award.”. “Everybody started clapping, and...
University of Minnesota to refund students for lack of food in dining halls
MINNEAPOLIS – Following outrage over the lack of food being served in some University of Minnesota dining halls during the first weeks of the fall semester, some students can expect to get some of their money back.University officials announced Tuesday that every student who lives in campus residence halls and pays for a food plan will be given a 50-percent credit for September's dining charges. Officials cite "ongoing staffing shortages" for the substandard dining experiences so far this school year.WCCO reported last week on the ongoing situation at Middlebrook Hall on the U's west bank campus in Minneapolis, where...
'You cannot stay in the shadows about this anymore' | Augsburg University students protest against 'unsanitary living conditions' in dorms
MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Augsburg University students, staff and alumni spent Tuesday afternoon protesting against what they call unsanitary living conditions in campus residence halls, particularly the Mortensen and Urness towers. Students claim they have dealt with issues that include mold, pest infestations, lack of air conditioning and unclean...
VERY Popular Restaurant For Sale in Minneapolis for $6 Million
Have you always had dreams of owning a restaurant? Wouldn't it be easier to buy something that was already established and successful and you could just hit the ground running?. That opportunity is here!. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge is for sale for the price of a cool 6 million dollars....
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
annandaleadvocate.com
Pastor Johnson marks 30 years at Heartland
On Sunday, Aug. 14, Annandale’s Heartland Evangelical Free Church celebrated Denny Johnson’s 30 years as their lead pastor. After services, the congregation hosted a barbeque dinner with Just North of Memphis ribs (Johnson’s favorite) followed by a program. Sunbscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more of...
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
Don Shelby takes WCCO for tour of almost no-waste, no-fossil fuels house
MINNEAPOLIS -- Ethics. It's a thing Journalist Don Shelby knows a thing or two about. Ethics guided Don Shelby's days as a journalist.So it shouldn't surprise you that a particular ethic guided the blueprint of his dream home."There was a house, an 1890s cabin, on this property. Every usable stick that was in that house is in the side of this house," Shelby told WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh.From the barn beam floors to the treasures on top of them, Shelby's guiding principle was zero waste, zero fossil fuels ... or at least get pretty close.The windows, for instance, aren't reused, but...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Eater
THC Drinks Are All Over Minnesota. But How Do You Actually Make One?
This July, Minnesota state legislators quietly (and perhaps infamously) passed a law legalizing the sale of THC food and beverages, adding it to a larger health and human services funding bill. The law allows for the sale and consumption of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — the chemical that produces most of marijuana’s psychic effects — per serving, or 50 milligrams per package.
Mercado Central board asks Jensen to remove its image from campaign ad
Mercado Central at 1515 East Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Leaders of Mercado Central in Minneapolis have accused the campaign of Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen of exploiting the cultural mall's image in a recent advertisement. In a letter to campaign...
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
TheHorse.com
2 Equine WNV Cases in Minnesota
Minnesota state animal health officials reported that two horses tested positive for West Nile virus in Stearns and Todd counties. Both horses are currently alive. On Sept. 27, an unvaccinated 10-year-old Percheron mare in Todd County tested positive for WNV. She presented with ataxia (incoordination), progressive hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) starting on Sept. 20.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota
You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
ktoe.com
Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge
Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
annandaleadvocate.com
Sonja J. Roller
Sonja J. Roller, age 81, of Annandale died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the Annandale United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Schlasner officiating. Burial followed at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. The service was live-streamed on the funeral home website. Sonja June Roller was born June 18, 1941, in Duluth to George and Mary (Selman) Wicklund. As a young girl, Sonja’s family moved to St. Louis Park where she attended school, graduating in 1959. On Aug. 15, 1959, she was united in marriage to A. John Roller in St. Louis Park. They continued to make their home in the metro area, before moving their young family out to Annandale in the 1970s. Along with her husband, Sonja owned and operated John’s Pro Shop and Annandale Plumbing. Sonja was a longtime, faithful member of the Annandale United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Annandale Care Center Auxiliary and Christian Women’s Club. Sonja had a green thumb and took care of the church’s, along with many other businesses, flowers for many, many years. To say she enjoyed getting her nails dirty and playing in the dirt is an understatement! During the winter when she could not be outside tending to her flowers and plants, Sonja would do puzzles. She loved to cheer on Adam Thielen and his team, even though she usually ended up turning off the game at halftime. Over the years, sports also brought great enjoyment for Sonja, whether playing softball, traveling for family volleyball tournaments, or watching her children and grandchildren compete. However, nothing brought Sonja greater joy though than being in the presence of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Deb (Bob) Woelfel of Annandale, Laurie (Steve) Dick of South Haven, and Dan (Mona Steinhaus) Roller of Annandale; five grandchildren, Jessica, Breann (David), Jenna (Sam), Tyler (Afton), and LeRoy; three great-grandchildren, Artemis, Arlo, and Ash; sister, Lynette; and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary; husband, John; sister, Cynthia. LeRoy Roller, Tyler Dick, David Yanagisawa, Sam Szpek, Norm Planer, and Jim Anderson will serve as casket bearers, with Breann Yanagisawa, Jenna Szpek, Jessica Dick, and Afton Windsperger as honorary casket bearers. Sharon Planer will provide music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services. The obituary, guestbook, video tribute, and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
