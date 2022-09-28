Read full article on original website
Little Rock police investigating shooting at The Villas apartment complex
Police in Little Rock are investigating after a person was shot at the Villas apartment complex on 65th street.
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
KATV
Scott County sheriff fights 'accomplice to battery' charges in third-degree battery case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Scott County sheriff is pleading his innocence as he plans to fight misdemeanor charges against him. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, Randy Shores was booked into his detention center Friday and accused of being an accomplice to the battery of a man in February 2022.
Police: 1 person shot in Jacksonville domestic violence incident
Jacksonville police are investigating a domestic violence incident with one person shot Tuesday afternoon.
North Little Rock police: Several dead in apartment fire
North Little Rock police said several people are dead after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting incident near Colonel Glenn and S University
Police in Little Rock are investigating after a disturbance with a weapon call led to officers finding one dead at a home near the intersection of Colonel Glenn and South University Avenue Sunday evening.
Little Rock police officer surrenders to Benton police, faces domestic violence charges
Little Rock police said Monday that a Little Rock police officer surrendered to Benton police regarding an arrest warrant.
KATV
Child dead after being shot in a Little Rock home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4 p.m.:. The child involved in the shooting at a home on Doe Run Drive in south Little Rock has died, according to police. The Little Rock Police Department said they are conducting a review of what happened are working to determine if charges will be filed.
KATV
Little Rock police officer arrested for domestic battery of a child
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:30 p.m.:. Little Rock Police Officer Terry McDaniel was charged with second-degree domestic battery. According to an incident report filed by Benton police, the mother of McDaniel's 9-year-old son reported on Sept. 7 that she "observed multiple marks and areas of bruising" on their son.
Little Rock police: South Little Rock rest stop turns into a beating for one man
Little Rock police were called to a south Little Rock address late Monday morning after a man was beaten.
North Little Rock apartment fire leaves multiple dead, authorities say
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police and fire officials have confirmed that multiple people are dead following an overnight fire at Shorter Garden Apartments. According to reports, the incident happened around 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, with authorities responding to a call of a structure fire. Fire...
Little Rock police investigating Sunday homicide
Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation after an incident that happened Sunday evening.
KATV
Early morning apartment fire in North Little Rock leaves three dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 8:01 a.m.:. According to the North Little Rock Fire Department, three adults died in a Tuesday morning fire at a downtown area apartment complex. As described by a fire marshal, the second floor collapsed on the first floor, leaving conditions that were not survivable.
ksgf.com
Suspect In Arkansas Hospital Shooting Pleads Not Guilty
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas Thursday during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was arrested Wednesday...
Traffic near Pine Bluff blocked after fatal 3-vehicle accident
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Traffic officials have announced that traffic along Highway 65 has been blocked after a fatal 3-vehicle accident that involved a a tractor. According to reports, the incident happened just south of Pine Bluff and is impacting all lanes. The stoppage is primarily impacting the...
KATV
18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
North Little Rock Police searching for man with multiple active warrants
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a wanted suspect. According to reports, 22-year-old Silvio Hernandez has two active warrants for aggravated assault and one for 2nd-degree domestic battery. Police state that Hernandez is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information...
KATV
Benton police searching for a suspect involved in breaking and entering incidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Thursday they are looking for a suspect that is involved in breaking and entering around Benton. The suspect is also involved in a hit-and-run accident over the past few days. Benton police also said that anyone may reference the incident...
KATV
Dub Brassell Detention Center deputy; arrested and charged in smuggling contraband
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A detention deputy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Center was arrested Friday after officials said he was caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center. Deputy Joshua Brown, 22, was booked into DBDC at approximately 7:57 p.m. after he was caught...
Accused CHI St. Vincent shooter pleads not guilty to murder & assault charges
The man accused of killing another man at CHI St. Vincent in Sherwood pleaded not guilty to felony charges brought against him.
