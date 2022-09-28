ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, AR

KATV

Child dead after being shot in a Little Rock home

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4 p.m.:. The child involved in the shooting at a home on Doe Run Drive in south Little Rock has died, according to police. The Little Rock Police Department said they are conducting a review of what happened are working to determine if charges will be filed.
KATV

Little Rock police officer arrested for domestic battery of a child

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:30 p.m.:. Little Rock Police Officer Terry McDaniel was charged with second-degree domestic battery. According to an incident report filed by Benton police, the mother of McDaniel's 9-year-old son reported on Sept. 7 that she "observed multiple marks and areas of bruising" on their son.
ksgf.com

Suspect In Arkansas Hospital Shooting Pleads Not Guilty

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The suspected gunman in a shooting at a Little Rock-area hospital has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and aggravated assault. Raymond Lovett entered the pleas Thursday during a brief video arraignment and a judge set his bond at $500,000. Lovett was arrested Wednesday...
THV11

Traffic near Pine Bluff blocked after fatal 3-vehicle accident

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Traffic officials have announced that traffic along Highway 65 has been blocked after a fatal 3-vehicle accident that involved a a tractor. According to reports, the incident happened just south of Pine Bluff and is impacting all lanes. The stoppage is primarily impacting the...
KATV

18-year-old arrested for attempted capital murder in Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An 18-year-old was arrested on a warrant for attempted capital murder at Conway Monday evening. Nas'Juan East was arrested by Conway police with the help of North Little Rock and Little Rock Police Departments, according to a social media post. According to Conway Police Department,...
