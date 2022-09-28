Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seattlemedium.com
Podcast: Rainier Beach High School’s New Building And The Re-districting Of SPS
Rhythm and News Podcast interview with Beverly Redmond, Seattle Public School’s Assistant Superintendent of Public Affairs, about the new Rainier Beach High School building and the redistricting that is taking place for the Seattle School Board’s districts. Interview by Chris Bennett.
nypressnews.com
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
seattlemedium.com
Paid Internship For High School Youth With Seattle Parks And Recreation￼
Youth looking for an opportunity should look into these internships at Seattle Parks and Recreation. The Career Exploration program is currently accepting applications. This 11-week stipend-based internship program is designed for high school students residing within the city of Seattle who are interested in gaining professional experience through real work applications.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southseattleemerald.com
Africatown Celebrates the Opening of the William Grose Center for Cultural Innovation
The Africatown Community Land Trust (ACLT) ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 16 marked the end of a week of events celebrating the opening of the William Grose Center for Cultural Innovation. Under the legacy of William Grose, ACLT transforms the decommissioned Fire Station 6 into a technology center dedicated to helping mold Seattle’s next generation of tech developers, creative professionals, and future entrepreneurs.
districtadministration.com
Got cash? Seattle school board approves impossibly expensive teacher contract
Seattle teachers can finally rest easy now that their long-awaited contract has received approval by the school board… or can they?. On Wednesday, the Seattle School Board approved a three-year contract that turned out to be slightly more expensive than anticipated. By Aug. 31, 2025, when the contract expires, the district will have spent $231.18 million.
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Public Schools Seeking Feedback On Redistricting Plan Draft
The Seattle School Board has begun its redistricting process to reset the boundaries for each of the seven Board of Directors’ districts. This redistricting process will impact only the boundaries for director districts and will not affect where students go to school or their funding. The seven Seattle School...
Pierce County Council Member Derek Young Retires from Politics for Unknown Future
Pierce County Councilmember and Chair Derek Young (D-7th, Gig Harbor) will leave the political stage when he completes his final term in January.
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
invisiblepeople.tv
Don’t Make More Affordable Housing – Make Housing More Affordable
As a service provider, my lived experience of homelessness aids my ability to connect with the people I serve. It also makes it impossible for me to ignore when narratives about homelessness contradict those experiences. One such narrative is that ending homelessness requires us to build more affordable housing. I...
westseattleblog.com
No charge for under-19 Washington State Ferries riders starting Saturday – with one exception
(Photo by Ann Anderson – state ferry off Duwamish Head during recent smoky sunset) Starting Saturday, Washington State Ferries will no longer charge people under 19 – with one exception. Here’s the reminder WSF sent today:. Starting Saturday, October 1, youth will board for free as a...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
matadornetwork.com
The 7 Best Places To Get Coffee in Seattle That Aren’t Starbucks
Seattle takes its coffee culture seriously. Often described as the coffee capital of the United States, the coffee houses in Seattle leave nothing on the table when it comes to brewing up a gourmet coffee. And while Starbucks did have its start in Seattle, there are so many other Seattle coffee shops to try during your trip to the Emerald City – that might even have better coffee than Starbucks, no matter how iconic its become all over the world (there’s even a Starbucks in Italy now).
arlnow.com
Arlington students walk out to protest proposed state guidelines on transgender students
Groups of Arlington Public Schools students walked out today (Tuesday) to protest model policies the Commonwealth says local school boards should adopt regarding the treatment of transgender children. Released last week, the draft policies from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), among other things, direct schools only to affirm a...
Burien doctor caught performing unauthorized plastic surgeries, loses license
BURIEN, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing. Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by...
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma’s Hilltop
My mother first moved to Tacoma in the late 1920s or early 1930s. Like many from her tiny North Dakota farmtown, she saw Tacoma as the big city – a place dense with opportunity in every way, from work to entertainment and, for her and her five blond, Norwegian sisters, relationships.
Comments / 1