ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemedium.com

Paid Internship For High School Youth With Seattle Parks And Recreation￼

Youth looking for an opportunity should look into these internships at Seattle Parks and Recreation. The Career Exploration program is currently accepting applications. This 11-week stipend-based internship program is designed for high school students residing within the city of Seattle who are interested in gaining professional experience through real work applications.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
southseattleemerald.com

Africatown Celebrates the Opening of the William Grose Center for Cultural Innovation

The Africatown Community Land Trust (ACLT) ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 16 marked the end of a week of events celebrating the opening of the William Grose Center for Cultural Innovation. Under the legacy of William Grose, ACLT transforms the decommissioned Fire Station 6 into a technology center dedicated to helping mold Seattle’s next generation of tech developers, creative professionals, and future entrepreneurs.
SEATTLE, WA
districtadministration.com

Got cash? Seattle school board approves impossibly expensive teacher contract

Seattle teachers can finally rest easy now that their long-awaited contract has received approval by the school board… or can they?. On Wednesday, the Seattle School Board approved a three-year contract that turned out to be slightly more expensive than anticipated. By Aug. 31, 2025, when the contract expires, the district will have spent $231.18 million.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need

SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Jamal Crawford
Person
Brent Jones
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Public Schools Seeking Feedback On Redistricting Plan Draft

The Seattle School Board has begun its redistricting process to reset the boundaries for each of the seven Board of Directors’ districts. This redistricting process will impact only the boundaries for director districts and will not affect where students go to school or their funding. The seven Seattle School...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Rainier Beach High School#Art Schools#Gentrification#School Project#Highschool#Moody Nolan
invisiblepeople.tv

Don’t Make More Affordable Housing – Make Housing More Affordable

As a service provider, my lived experience of homelessness aids my ability to connect with the people I serve. It also makes it impossible for me to ignore when narratives about homelessness contradict those experiences. One such narrative is that ending homelessness requires us to build more affordable housing. I...
KING COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Places To Get Coffee in Seattle That Aren’t Starbucks

Seattle takes its coffee culture seriously. Often described as the coffee capital of the United States, the coffee houses in Seattle leave nothing on the table when it comes to brewing up a gourmet coffee. And while Starbucks did have its start in Seattle, there are so many other Seattle coffee shops to try during your trip to the Emerald City – that might even have better coffee than Starbucks, no matter how iconic its become all over the world (there’s even a Starbucks in Italy now).
SEATTLE, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma’s Hilltop

My mother first moved to Tacoma in the late 1920s or early 1930s. Like many from her tiny North Dakota farmtown, she saw Tacoma as the big city – a place dense with opportunity in every way, from work to entertainment and, for her and her five blond, Norwegian sisters, relationships.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy