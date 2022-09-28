ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

1 top NBA team entering mix for Jae Crowder?

Opportunity could be awaiting Jae Crowder by his old stomping grounds. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said during a recent episode of his self-titled podcast that the Milwaukee Bucks may possibly take a look at trading for the disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Crowder. “The Milwaukee Bucks have kind of been searching...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Chris Paul on Kevin Durant, Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns are in day three of training camp, and Chris Paul was available to the media to answer some questions on the offseason. When asked on his thoughts around Kevin Durant and Jae Crowder, Paul offered up a steadfast opinion. “I think you learn in this league you...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

The reason Jae Crowder wants a trade from Suns

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have agreed to part ways. But what is the reason for Crowder wanting to leave Phoenix? NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that Crowder was looking for a contract extension, while the Suns had concerns about his playing time. According to Stein, league sources said...
PHOENIX, AZ
Cleveland.com

LeBron James, Kevin Love are now co-owners of a Major League Pickleball team

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- LeBron James and Kevin Love are running it back, this time as owners of a new Major League Pickleball team. The former and current Cavaliers stars, who teamed up to win an NBA title in 2016, are part of an ownership group that also includes Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, LRMR Ventures -- the family office of James and business partner Maverick Carter -- along with investment firm SC Holdings, The SpringHill Company chief marketing officer Paul Rivera and Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office

Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Rumors: Team Drops Out, Potential Suns Trade Target Named

The Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder are still working to find a trade partner, as his absence from training camp was mutually agreed upon last Sunday. The timetable for which the power forward may be traded is still unclear, although the sooner the better for both parties. As...
PHOENIX, AZ
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

League General Manager Suggests The Miami Heat Should Pass On Jae Crowder

Former Miami Heat player Jae Crowder has expressed interest in returning after failing to report to the Phoenix Suns training camp. A report from Hoops Wire suggested the Heat would be better off without Crowder. The website talked with an anonymous general manager about Crowder, who played one season in Miami in 2019-20.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic, Suns, Warriors

Newcomer Bojan Bogdanovic is seeking a contract extension after arriving in a trade with the Jazz, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Given that Bogdanovic is entering the final year of his deal, some teams were hesitant to pursue him fully in a trade, Stein indicated. Bogdanovic is due to earn $19.3 million this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s effort commented on by DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan played Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs last year. The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks were the top two teams in last year’s Eastern Conference Central Division. The two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo got the better of his divisional rival, DeMar DeRozan, in the series. DeRozan was held to just 11 points in one of their playoff games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cavaliers Nation

Cavaliers Nation

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Cavaliers news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Cavs fans everywhere.

