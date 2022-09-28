ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

No kids reported hurt after Sullivan County school bus crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No kids were reported hurt after a Friday morning school bus crash in Sullivan County. Emergency officials received the call about the crash at State Road 48 and County Road 200 Rast just after 8:00. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News 10 that the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Daviess County, IN
City
Washington, IN
Washington, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, IN
Daviess County, IN
Crime & Safety
witzamfm.com

Early Morning Traffic Stop finds Drugs, other items

Jasper- A man from New Albany is looking at several drug related charges. Early Thursday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at W 10th street and Newton Street. During that stop, officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle driven by Robert Ott, 40...
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville

At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
PLAINVILLE, IN
WTHI

Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Security Camera#Pony
witzamfm.com

Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft

Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wevv.com

Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving

Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Updated: 7 hours ago. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Evansville...
TELL CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Silver Alert canceled for Owen County man

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old man missing from Quincy, Indiana. Indiana State Police said Rodney Harper was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a dark blue jean jacket, green pants and a fedora hat. Harper is described as 5’11”...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Brazil man charged with child molesting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday. According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg. Spangenburg, 45, of Brazil was accused of […]
BRAZIL, IN
wevv.com

Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side

Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Cory Cardinal, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 and the bond was posted. Ryan Werden, 39, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Shelby Becerra, 33,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery

A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
CROSSVILLE, IL
wevv.com

Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy