Read full article on original website
Related
Police chase ends in Vanderburgh County cornfield
(WEHT) - Police say a man is in custody on Thursday after a car chase ended in a cornfield near Waterworks and Weinbach.
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.
Minor crash involving school bus disrupts traffic in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A school bus was delayed this morning after an incident involving a truck in Sullivan County. According to Sgt David Holmes with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 E. Holmes said that the glare of […]
WTHI
No kids reported hurt after Sullivan County school bus crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No kids were reported hurt after a Friday morning school bus crash in Sullivan County. Emergency officials received the call about the crash at State Road 48 and County Road 200 Rast just after 8:00. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News 10 that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
witzamfm.com
Early Morning Traffic Stop finds Drugs, other items
Jasper- A man from New Albany is looking at several drug related charges. Early Thursday morning, an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop at W 10th street and Newton Street. During that stop, officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle driven by Robert Ott, 40...
wamwamfm.com
2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville
At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
WTHI
Investigators receive several tips on suspicious Sullivan County fires
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The investigation continues into several suspicious fires in Sullivan County. The state fire marshal's office says the Indiana arson hotline has received some tips. Investigators are checking those out. So far, they haven't named any suspects nor made any arrests. There were six unexplained fires...
Columbus family asking for return of stolen red Riley Hospital wagon
The wagon was specifically made to help Avery's parents carry the up to 70 pounds of equipment that he needs. The family says it was stolen from their back patio earlier this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after vehicle crashes into Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into an Evansville apartment complex at the Martin Park Apartments West on Vista Drive.
witzamfm.com
Huntingburg Woman Charged with Theft
Jasper- A woman from Huntingburg is facing theft charges after officers say she stole from her employer. Jasper Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s office arrested Kathryn Gutierrez after responding to a call of theft from the Jasper Walmart. Gutierrez was an employee there. What specifically was stolen or...
wevv.com
Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
14news.com
ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving
Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Updated: 7 hours ago. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Evansville...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
Fox 59
Silver Alert canceled for Owen County man
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old man missing from Quincy, Indiana. Indiana State Police said Rodney Harper was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday wearing a dark blue jean jacket, green pants and a fedora hat. Harper is described as 5’11”...
Brazil man charged with child molesting
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Brazil man has been charged with child molesting after being arrested Thursday. According to court documents, the investigation began on September 19, when an 11-year-old student at an elementary school told a staff member about a possible sexual situation involving Dustin Spangenburg. Spangenburg, 45, of Brazil was accused of […]
wevv.com
Crews called to house fire on Evansville's east side
Crews are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Evansville, Indiana. Dispatchers say someone called 911 around 12:57 p.m. on Friday to report the fire. The fire is happening at a home on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and East Meade Drive. No other details are available right...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Cory Cardinal, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 and the bond was posted. Ryan Werden, 39, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Shelby Becerra, 33,...
wrul.com
Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Pre-Trial Scheduled re: Assault in Crawford County –
EDGAR CO., IL. (ECWd) – Edgar County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Heather Mccullough is scheduled for pre-trial on November 30, 2022, in Crawford County where she was previously charged with Assault earlier this summer. Assault is a Class C Misdemeanor according to the Illinois Criminal Code. Our previous article...
Comments / 0