Mental health is a growing concern for young people all over the world. According to the World Health Organization, 300 million people of all ages suffer from depression, and the number of adolescents with mental health disorders is rising. Rehabilitation advocates like Jeremiah Kitavi in Sonoma County, CA, know mental health is often viewed as the absence of mental illness. The good news is that there are many ways to get help for these disorders. Here we will discuss some of the most common mental health disorders among youth, and we will also talk about ways to get help if you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness.

