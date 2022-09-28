Read full article on original website
Neogen launches new genomic management technology
Neogen Corporation has launched the new Encompass platform for bovine genomic results management and visualization. The innovative new data management solution will allow Igenity customers to gain greater insight into their data and maximize the benefits of genomic testing. Neogen has partnered with IYOTAH Solutions and their team of experts...
Farm Progress America, September 29, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on a new study from the University of Missouri in cooperation with CoBank looking at the rising value of off-farm employment for agriculture. It’s an important tool for providing steady income as well as insurance and other benefits for those living on the farm. This shows a greater link between the farm and rural communities. Max shares that the service sector provides the greatest source of off-farm work.
This Week in Agribusiness, Oct. 1, 2022
Max and Mike are joined virtually by Chris Edgington, Chairman, NCGA, to talk about what the corn growers accomplished over the last year, including ethanol, fertilizer tariffs, legislation and more. They also touch on educating new legislators, as well as atrazine. Brian Basting, Advance Trading, joins Mike at the desk...
