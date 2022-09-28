Read full article on original website
SUVs collide in south Salina Thursday; local woman injured
A local woman was injured early Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in south Salina. Corey Born, 29, of Abilene, was northbound on Wesley Street in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he failed to stop at the Belmont Boulevard stop sign and collided with a southbound 2018 Dodge Durango driven by Katrina Etris, 53, Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Deputy locates reels of copper wire stolen from Salina Evergy facility
Two reels of copper wire that were stolen from the Evergy facility in Salina in September of 2021 were found southeast of the city Thursday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a Saline County Sheriff's deputy located the two reels of No. 4 copper wire Thursday in the 7400 block of S. Simpson Road. The reels, valued at $500 each, were returned to Evergy.
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banda, Ana Sesilia; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
Saline County closing parts of 2 roads for drainage work
Saline County has announced drainage work that will necessitate the closing of parts of two roads beginning Monday. The Saline County Road and Bridge Department plans to close S. Woodward Road between E. Cloud Street and E. Crawford Street, as well as S. Muir Road between W. Smolan Road and W. McReynolds Road Monday through Friday so that crews can replace drainage structures in those areas.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about business' stolen pickup
On Sept. 26, 2022, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Gleason and Son Signs, 2440 N. Ninth Street in regard to a vehicle theft. An employee reported a company truck was stolen from the business. The vehicle is described as a red and white 1995 Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed pickup, bearing Kansas license plate 398BRC. Surveillance video shows a suspect stealing the vehicle the morning of Sept. 24.
Salina man, woman arrested on requested drug charges
A reported verbal domestic dispute ended with multiple requested drug charges for two Salinans Wednesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to an apartment in the 1400 block of E. Iron for a reported verbal domestic dispute. An acquaintance of the woman allegedly involved in the dispute notified police about the verbal altercation and said that she was told the man allegedly involved had taken drugs.
Free landfill day offered to Saline County residents Oct. 8
For one day only, Saline County residents will be able to use the landfill free of charge for residential trash disposal. The free day is scheduled for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, 4292 S. Burma Road, according to information from the City of Salina.
Vandals Destroy Signs, Mailboxes
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying vandals who went on a spree, destroying multiple mailboxes and signs along West State Street Tuesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at least 8 mailboxes and numerous highway signs were smashed by someone with a blunt object, perhaps a baseball bat from the 4200 block of West State up to the 7100 block of West State.
Aggravated burglary on Red Fox Lane; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested after an aggravated burglary incident in southeast Salina early Monday evening. When a 62-year-old Salina woman returned to her home on Red Fox Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, she heard a door at the back of the house slam shut, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
Domestic Disturbance Leads to Drug Arrest
Salina officers responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance on Wednesday and arrest two individuals with charges including “Unlawful distributions of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.”. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that officers were called to a verbal dispute on Wednesday...
Student arrested for threat written on bathroom wall at Salina South HS
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The investigation into a threat written on a bathroom wall at Salina South High School led to the arrest of a 14-year-old student. The Salina Police Department said the statement, written on a wall in a women’s bathroom, indicated a school shooting would happen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
City of Salina closing Lakewood Park playground for construction
From the City of Salina, KS Government Facebook page:. The Lakewood Park Playground, located in Lakewood Park, 1323 E. Iron St., will be closed starting this week to allow for the construction of a new playground structure. For more information, call Salina Parks and Recreation at (785) 309-5765.
Hundreds line Santa Fe to see Budwiser Clydesdales
To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: KADO, TIFFI ANN SHURRIE; 28; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME:...
Food, games, prizes at Marion County Lake Saturday
MARION -Marion has it all this weekend: chili, car show, cornhole. The 16th Annual Chili Cook Off will take place at the Marion County Lake Hall on Oct. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Competitors must pay a $15 entry fee. Participants who would rather taste the competing chilis than participate in the contest must pay $5 for a tasting kit.
RCPD arrests two on drug-related charges
A pair from Manhattan are jailed on a host of drug-related charges, following an arrest Thursday afternoon near 14th and Pierre Street. The Riley County Police Department says 38-year-old Benigno Aquino Jr. and 18-year-old Neassa Thomas were arrested after a traffic infraction. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia in their car.
Oktoberfest kicks off in Junction City
Oktoberfest opened Friday in downtown Junction City. The event attracted a large turnout for day one of the two day celebration. Photos courtesy of Kari Crump. Oktoberfest continues Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on North Washington from 6th to 10th Streets. Entertainment, games, food and beer are all...
