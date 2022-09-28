Donna M. Schroepfer/Schumann, age 89, of Annandale died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at her home under the care of hospice and her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale with Fr. Kevin Magner as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Donna Marie Chastek was born February 10, 1933, in Hutchinson, Minnesota to Raphael and Mary (Fallon) Chastek. Donna grew up in rural Dassel, along with her three siblings. She attended Dassel High School, graduating in 1950. On May 19, 1954, Donna was united in marriage to John D. Schroepfer in the Catholic church on the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. Donna and John eventually settled in St. Louis Park where they raised their three children. Over the years, Donna worked for LifeTouch National School Studios, and as a school bus driver in St. Louis Park, in addition to providing a loving home. Donna and John moved to Annandale in 1997 and John preceded her in death in 1998. On June 27, 2002, Donna was united in marriage to Robert Schumann at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale. They continued to make their home in Annandale. Donna was a faithful member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, as well as a church and funeral luncheon volunteer. Donna enjoyed baking, being outdoors, fishing, traveling with Bob, and sports. She especially cherished the time she was able to spend in the presence of her families. Donna is survived by her husband, Bob Schumann; children, Denise (Steve) Peterson of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Robert (Debra) Schroepfer of Becker, Thomas (Terri) Schroepfer of Dassel; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Rebecca, and Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Eleanor; four step-children, Cheryl (Charles) Palla of Cannon Falls, Ronald Schumann of Lake City, Susan Christenson of Lake City, and Jay (Pamela) Schumann of Champlin; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Dianne) Chastek of South Haven, Elaine (Lowell) Anderson of Plymouth, and Charles Chastek of Dassel; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raphael and Mary; first husband, John Schroepfer; nephew, Timothy Sjolie; and step-son-in-law, Pat Christenson. Brandon Schroepfer, Curt Bertsch, David Fitzpatrick, Jeremy Chastek, Ron Schumann, and Micah Christenson will serve as casket bearers. Krista Elsenpeter and Anne Pribyl will provide music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, guestbook, and video tribute are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.

