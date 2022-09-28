Read full article on original website
annandaleadvocate.com
Girls fifth, boys eighth at invite
The Annandale cross country team traveled to River Oaks Golf Course in Cold Spring for the Ricori High School Invitational Thursday, Sept. 22. The Annandale boys varsity finished eighth out of 14 teams. The Annandale girls varsity finished fifth out of 11 teams competing. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
annandaleadvocate.com
Donna M. Schroepfer/ Schumann
Donna M. Schroepfer/Schumann, age 89, of Annandale died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at her home under the care of hospice and her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Annandale with Fr. Kevin Magner as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Donna Marie Chastek was born February 10, 1933, in Hutchinson, Minnesota to Raphael and Mary (Fallon) Chastek. Donna grew up in rural Dassel, along with her three siblings. She attended Dassel High School, graduating in 1950. On May 19, 1954, Donna was united in marriage to John D. Schroepfer in the Catholic church on the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. Donna and John eventually settled in St. Louis Park where they raised their three children. Over the years, Donna worked for LifeTouch National School Studios, and as a school bus driver in St. Louis Park, in addition to providing a loving home. Donna and John moved to Annandale in 1997 and John preceded her in death in 1998. On June 27, 2002, Donna was united in marriage to Robert Schumann at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Annandale. They continued to make their home in Annandale. Donna was a faithful member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church, as well as a church and funeral luncheon volunteer. Donna enjoyed baking, being outdoors, fishing, traveling with Bob, and sports. She especially cherished the time she was able to spend in the presence of her families. Donna is survived by her husband, Bob Schumann; children, Denise (Steve) Peterson of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Robert (Debra) Schroepfer of Becker, Thomas (Terri) Schroepfer of Dassel; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Rebecca, and Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Eleanor; four step-children, Cheryl (Charles) Palla of Cannon Falls, Ronald Schumann of Lake City, Susan Christenson of Lake City, and Jay (Pamela) Schumann of Champlin; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, David (Dianne) Chastek of South Haven, Elaine (Lowell) Anderson of Plymouth, and Charles Chastek of Dassel; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raphael and Mary; first husband, John Schroepfer; nephew, Timothy Sjolie; and step-son-in-law, Pat Christenson. Brandon Schroepfer, Curt Bertsch, David Fitzpatrick, Jeremy Chastek, Ron Schumann, and Micah Christenson will serve as casket bearers. Krista Elsenpeter and Anne Pribyl will provide music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, guestbook, and video tribute are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
The Rich History of Clear Lake, Minnesota
Clear Lake is a town of 641 people in Sherburne County located 13 miles southeast of St. Cloud at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 24. Clear Lake is the focus of this Small Town series on WJON. I talked with longtime Clear Lake resident and author Bud Stimler and Dave McDonald and Jennifer Dierkes from McDonalds Meats.
3 Great Seafood Places in Minnesota
If you happen to live in Minnesota or you like to travel there often and you also love to eat seafood anytime you go out with your loved ones, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Minnesota that have excellent online reviews.
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
I'm scared – what about you?
Is it Halloween? Are there ghosts in my house? I can only focus on what is in front of me. What is this me being scared? It's a mystery. Do you ever get scared? Is it a mystery to you? Tell yourself, tell others or tell me at news@longfellownokomismessenger.com. Boooooo!
mspmag.com
Store Owners Band Together for Vintage Fall Crawl
In the Twin Cities, vintage shop owners aren’t competing with each other. They’d rather support each other and lift each other up. That’s how the first-annual Vintage Fall Crawl came to be, at least. Tandem Vintage owner Amanda Baumann and The Mustache Cat owner Rebecca Sansone were kicking around ideas one day, hoping to find a way to collaborate and connect their vintage shops and customers.
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
boreal.org
Hurricane Ian’s devastation touches Minnesota
Photo: Volunteer Rick Graft describes the upcoming American Red Cross Minneapolis mission to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. Ben Hovland | MPR News. Minnesota is more than a thousand miles from Florida, where Hurricane Ian is lashing the Gulf Coast today with torrential rains and damaging winds.
Mercado Central demands Scott Jensen remove images from campaign ads
At Sahan Journal, Abe Asher writes, “Longtime Minneapolis marketplace Mercado Central is demanding that Republican Scott Jensen’s campaign for governor remove footage of the marketplace from a new advertisement it recently released. … The board asserted that Mercado Central’s interior design and interior and exterior murals are all protected by copyright law and cannot be used for any commercial or political use, and asked that all footage of the building be removed from campaign videos and from all social and broadcast media.”
KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
annandaleadvocate.com
Cards defeat Irish, Panthers
The Annandale Volleyball team posted two wins last week. On Tuesday, Sept 20, the team hosted the Maple Lake Irish and Thursday, Sept. 22, the team traveled to Glencoe-Silver Lake High School for a Wright County West Conference game against the Panthers. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to catch all...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Highland Bridge taking shape on former Ford site
Minneapolis southsiders who shop at the Highland Park Lunds & Byerlys will find a familiar layout in a brighter, more open space when the grocery chain’s Highland Bridge store opens on Sept. 29. The new store at Cretin and Ford Parkway will be 20% larger than the existing Lund’s,...
Historic Minnesota Building With Movie Theatre & Apartments Hits Market At $1M
Ever wanted to own your own movie theatre, apartments, and business space? Now you can as one building has hit the market in Minnesota. A big bonding experience with my dad growing up was to go see a movie in the theatre every weekend. Sometimes we would go to the Superior theatre and get hotdogs at the Carousel beforehand, and other times we would go to the ICO Burger Station for lunch before seeing a film at the Cinema 8 in the Duluth mall area. Of course, none of those places exist anymore, but it was always a dream of mine to own my very own movie theatre.
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
annandaleadvocate.com
Wildcats dash Cardinals’ Homecoming
The Annandale Cardinal football team hosted the New London-Spicer (NLS) Wildcats, Friday, Sept. 23. The Cardinals lost the game 48-13. The Cards are now 1-3 overall for the season, with losses to Zimmerman, Dassel-Cokato and the Wildcats. The win came against Glencoe-Silver-Lake. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to catch all...
bulletin-news.com
Former Ramsey County Commissioner Tony Bennett dies
Tony Bennett, a former Ramsey County Commissioner who forged bipartisan agreements and played a key role in the county-wide unification of 911 emergency dispatch as well as the purchase of surplus military land in Arden Hills, has passed away. He was 82. Bennett’s career included time spent as a St....
