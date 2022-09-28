ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Double standard when it comes to government travel?

By Chris Miller
 2 days ago

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards leaves for London today, to talk to multinational business leaders in energy and insurance. How is this any different from New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell's travels abroad?

"It's not about which politicians can travel, it's why they travel," said Gambit political commentator Clancy DuBos. DuBos says the governor's stated reasons for meeting with leaders in energy and insurance at least have a veneer of legitimacy -- more than signing a sister-city agreement, anyway.

"The mayor traveled to Europe and other places to sign sister-city agreements, which are fluff," said DuBos. "There's no substance to a sister city agreement. It's all symbolism and handshakes and pat-on-the-back."

Edwards says he will be meeting with leaders of multinational energy corporations, to discuss the benefits Louisiana offers businesses looking to expand production of renewable energy. He also has meeting with executive with insurance giant Lloyd's of London.

"Louisiana faces an insurance crisis right now," DuBos said. "Hopefully he'll come back with some news of the insurance industry's increased confidence in Louisiana."

And according to the governor's office, while the state is covering the cost of travel for the governor and his staff, they will be traveling coach. Other members of the governor's delegation will be paying their own expenses.

