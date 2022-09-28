ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Plays The Historic 200-Year-Old Presidential Crystal Flute On Stage

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Lizzo’s love affair with the flute is what captured the hearts of her fans when she first stepped on the scene. Before then, we had minimal examples of mainstream artists who played instruments with their music. Alicia Keys and John Legend have the piano, and Lizzo is known for getting busy on the flute.

The star just kicked off her tour and was met with the surprise of a lifetime during her show in Washington, DC. In an Instagram post, the Grammy and Emmy-Award-winning artist excitedly showed a video of her playing a 200-year-old flute, courtesy of the Library Congress.

“YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200 YEAR OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT— NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO. @librarycongress ,” she wrote.

The singer posted better view of the monumental moment to her feed.

“YALL WE GOT A BETTER VIDEO— YEAH IM DOUBLE POSTING BUT IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL CRYSTAL FLUTE ITS LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM— LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT ,” she exclaimed.

Lizzo’s reign has been one for the books. She’s worked tirelessly by advocating for women of color in the body positivity movement, making feel-good music earning accolades galore, and now she’s the first to play the presidential crystal flute. We see you, Lizzo! Keep on winning.

James Madison was the fourth president of the United States. He was instrumental in the various compromises that led to the creation of the Constitution and the Bill Of Rights. Madison led the US into the War Of 1812 and into the early stages of westward expansion. He sometimes made conflicted statements about slavery, but he was a prominent Virginia slaveowner who never freed the people he owned. Also, James Madison owned a crystal flute, and now Lizzo has played that flute onstage.
Lizzo made history by becoming the first person to ever play a centuries-old flute once owned by former US president James Madison.The musician, 34, is also a classically-trained flautist, and frequently plays at performances.Footage shows Lizzo playing a few notes on the crystal flute, which was lent to her by the Library of Congress after she was invited by them to look over their flute archive.“B**** I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s,” Lizzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansFoo Fighters: Fans enthuse over band as they arrive for Taylor Hawkins tribute gigRyan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
A crystal flute that once belonged to former President James Madison got some lawmaker-level protection on its way to a Lizzo concert, guarded by Capitol Police officers on its way to its first performance. The “About Damn Time” singer, who’s a classically trained flute player, beamed as she excitedly showed off the precious instrument at…
R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
Burna Boy has good reason to celebrate. The Nigerian Afrobeat sensation's sixth studio album Love, Damini is a huge success with its lead single, the Toni Braxton-sampling "Last Last," leading the way. Another track called "It's Plenty" has been picking up steam on TikTok, so Burna is keeping the party going with a set of visuals for the tune.
