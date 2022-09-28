ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay

By Heather Monahan
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7bRX_0iDij3lX00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the Tampa Bay area will soon be returning home after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane .

WFLA has crews stationed around the area, safely monitoring conditions as the storm gets closer. Here are the latest updates as we track Ian (most recent updates will appear at top, all time are EDT):

Sarasota County, 6:50 a.m. Wednesday

Conditions are deteriorating quickly in Sarasota County. Jack Royer says rain bands are moving through North Port and winds are picking up. Power went out in the plaza he’s at while he was live on air.

Beth Rousseau says the rain has stayed consistent all morning in downtown Sarasota but wind has started to pick up. She says she’s seeing more debris being blown around as conditions worsen.

Bradenton, 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

WFLA’s Annie Mapp says rain has been consistent all Wednesday morning in Bradenton but winds have really started to pick up.

Ruskin, 5:54 a.m. Wednesday

Conditions were deteriorating in southern Hillsborough County Wednesday morning. Shannon Behnken saw rain picking up and swells coming through at a mobile home park in Ruskin, where many people have evacuated.

“You’re starting to really notice that change in the weather,” she said.

Lakeland, 5:45 a.m. Wednesday

Walt Buteau was live Wednesday morning outside one of the 20 shelters set up in Polk County.

Emergency officials are asking people to try and find a friend or relative to stay with to shelter from the storm to avoid crowding and relieve stress on the county shelters.

Elfers, 5:15 a.m. Wednesday

Elfers is one of the areas in Pasco County that’s known for flooding. Xavier Harris saw very little activity at one of the community’s mobile home parks – signaling that people there are taking this seriously.

John’s Pass, 5 a.m. Wednesday

Businesses in John’s Pass in Pinellas County are bracing for Ian and taking it seriously because of how familiar they are with flooding and storms.

Brittany Mueller says many businesses are boarded up and have put plastic and sandbags outside their doors.

Sarasota, 5 a.m. Wednesday

WFLA’s Beth Rousseau says it’s rainy and windy in downtown Sarasota as conditions begin to deteriorate from Hurricane Ian.

Some stores have boarded up with sandbags in front of their doors and hurricane shutters on their windows.

North Port, 5 a.m. Wednesday

WFLA’s Jack Royer says hotels in North Port are completely full and gas stations are closed with pumps wrapped up.

“This town is hunkered down as best as we can tell,” Royer said.

Tracking Hurricane Ian

>> Latest updates on Hurricane Ian

>> Live Max Defender 8 radar

>> Tampa Bay evacuations

>> Find your evacuation zone

>> Max Defender 8 Hurricane Guide

>> School closures

>> Where to find sandbags

>> Closures and cancellations

>> Download the Max Defender 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

OPD trying to find woman known to change hair color

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) says it is trying to locate Shayla Pierce, 23, who was last seen on September 17. OPD says Pierce was last seen in Owensboro around 9:25 a.m. the day she went missing. Police say Pierce is known to change her hair color and may have multiple […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Mother seeks justice after child’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville mother is grieving and searching for answers after the death of her 18 month old son. His death, police say, was at the hands of her boyfriend, 21 year old Tavion Cobb, who is now charged with murder and neglect. The mother, Germia Groves, says the pain makes it […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Tampa#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#Hillsborough#Tracking Hurricane Ian#Wfla
Daily Mail

'You loot, we shoot': Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issues a stark warning to opportunistic thieves as the Sunshine State begins to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning to any opportunistic looters looking to strike as the state struggles to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ian. On Friday, the Republican said simply: 'You loot, we shoot.'. At a press conference on Friday, DeSantis also said: 'The other thing that...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Herald-Tribune

Sarasota Schools closed indefinitely, Manatee Schools closed until at least Monday amid Ian

Sarasota and Manatee County School District students will not have school Monday or "until further notice" because of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, district officials confirmed Friday. The decision to indefinitely close schools was made after Hurricane Ian devastated much of Southwest Florida Wednesday, including areas of Sarasota County. Manatee Schools is still assessing damage there,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Hill

DeSantis says next two days will be ‘nasty’ as Hurricane Ian strengthens

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the next two days in the state will be “nasty” as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall imminently. The Category 4 storm has maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour, and DeSantis said at a press conference on Wednesday it could reach land as a Category 5 hurricane but that it is “clearly” a major, powerful hurricane regardless.
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy