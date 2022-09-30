Join us in the DTS Sound Space with Death Cab For Cutie

Audacy is proud to welcome Seattle Alt faves Death Cab For Cutie for a special DTS Sound Space interview and performance happening right here on Sunday, October 2 at 8:45 PM ET/PT and on-air on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations .

Now going 25 years strong, Death Cab For Cutie 's tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows arrived earlier this month, and this coming Sunday, KROQ hosts Klein and Ally will welcome the band for a special performance of some choice tracks from the new record and more -- plus a discussion about life back on the road in support of the new release and what they could be preparing next for fans.

Check out a full list of DCFC's current tour dates HERE .

Death Cab For Cutie's Asphalt Meadows tracklisting:

I Don’t Know How I Survive

Roman Candles

Asphalt Meadows

Rand McNally

Here to Forever

Foxglove Through the Clearcut

Pepper

I Miss Strangers

Wheat Like Waves

Fragments From the Decade

I’ll Never Give Up on You

Watch our full DTS Sound Space interview and performance with Death Cab For Cutie right here on Sunday, October 2 at 8:45 PM ET/PT, and hear it on-air on your favorite Audacy Alternative stations . Plus, stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists at Audacy.com/Live .

