ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kevin Hart & Mike Epps Have Squashed Their Beef

By Karen Vaughn
106.7 WTLC
106.7 WTLC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYE1j_0iDiim6E00

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.

If You See Tyler Perry Out in Public Just Wave
Tyler Perry was a guest on the Drew Barrymore show and Tyler shared that he’s not here for hand shaking.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EX6PvTfIrac

Letitia Wright Says She Felt Chadwick Boseman’s Spirit While Filming ‘Black Panther’ Sequel
Letitia Wright made her daytime talk show debut on the Tamron Hall Show. She shared that it was hard being on set of Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfBq0jtmDD0

Kevin Hart & Mike Epps Have Squashed Their Beef
So for years Kevin Hart and our very own Mike Epps have had a beef that none of us really know what it’s about. Kevin Hart was on the Drink Champs podcast and said that the two comedians have squashed it-whatever IT is.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjzbGcl0yNY

HGTV Greenlights New Mike Epps Series set in Indianapolis
Speaking of Mike Epps, I mentioned this story awhile ago but now we have more details. HGTV announced Mike’s new show, with a working title of “Buying Back the Block” It is set to air in September 2023.
Mike Epps and his wife, Kyra Epps, have already transformed an abandoned firehouse on the block into their stunning new family home. They will continue improving the neighborhood and restoring a sense of community with more property renovations.
Source: https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis/hgtv-greenlights-new-mike-epps-series-set-in-indianapolis

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
MOVIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
Vibe

Tyler Perry Responds To Spike Lee’s Past Criticism Of Madea

Tyler Perry has offered a new response to Spike Lee’s past criticism of his famous character, Madea. As a guest on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the filmmaker, 53, discussed the titular character being called “coonery buffoonery” in 2009 by Lee. More from VIBE.comTyler Perry To Receive Honorary AARP Purpose Prize AwardTyler Perry Once Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million For One Day Of WorkTyler Perry's First Screenplay 'A Jazzman's Blues' To Premiere On Netflix “There’s a certain part of our society, especially Black people in the culture that…they look down on certain things within the culture. For me, I love the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Kevin Hart
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening

Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Constantine Fans Are Shocked by Keanu Reeves Sequel News

Earlier today, it was reported that a sequel to the 2005 DC movie, Constantine, is in the works with Keanu Reeves set to return in the titular role. According to Deadline, the follow-up to the cult classic is in development at Warner Bros, and the first movie's director, Francis Lawrence, is also returning. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, and J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella are producing with Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff executive producing. The first film made $230.9 million worldwide against a budget between $70-100 million, but was ultimately met with mixed reactions from film critics. However, over the last 17 years, the movie has developed quite a following. In fact, many fans have taken to social media to celebrate the news.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Beef#Drink Champs
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine

The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report

Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Mission: Impossible 8: An Updated Cast List For Dead Reckoning Part 2, Including Tom Cruise

There is a very exciting future ahead for the Mission: Impossible franchise. While fans are used to seeing a new installment from the blockbuster series every few years, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie has been cooking up an extreme treat for the next two chapters and has been filming them back-to-back. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is set to blow our minds in the year 2023, and the direct sequel, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, will be coming out about 12 months later. Obviously there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the big sequel that is Mission: Impossible 8, and one of them is the fantastic ensemble cast that has been put together.
MOVIES
Margaret Minnicks

Movie review: Tyler Perry's 'A Jazzman's Blues'

Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Bluespremiered on Netflix on Friday, September 23, 2022. The 127-minute movie was written, directed, and produced by the talented filmmaker Tyler Perry. However, he is not one of the actors. The script for the movie was finished 27 years ago. In an interview with Sherri Shepherd on her new daytime talk show Sherri, Perry explained why he waited until now to launch the historical drama.
106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

231
Followers
722
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Indy's R&B Leader

 https://wtlcfm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy