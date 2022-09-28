The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kevin Hart & Mike Epps Have Squashed Their Beef

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below! Follow Karen on social @KarenVaughn.



If You See Tyler Perry Out in Public Just Wave

Tyler Perry was a guest on the Drew Barrymore show and Tyler shared that he’s not here for hand shaking.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EX6PvTfIrac



Letitia Wright Says She Felt Chadwick Boseman’s Spirit While Filming ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Letitia Wright made her daytime talk show debut on the Tamron Hall Show. She shared that it was hard being on set of Black Panther without Chadwick Boseman.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfBq0jtmDD0



Kevin Hart & Mike Epps Have Squashed Their Beef

So for years Kevin Hart and our very own Mike Epps have had a beef that none of us really know what it’s about. Kevin Hart was on the Drink Champs podcast and said that the two comedians have squashed it-whatever IT is.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjzbGcl0yNY



HGTV Greenlights New Mike Epps Series set in Indianapolis

Speaking of Mike Epps, I mentioned this story awhile ago but now we have more details. HGTV announced Mike’s new show, with a working title of “Buying Back the Block” It is set to air in September 2023.

Mike Epps and his wife, Kyra Epps, have already transformed an abandoned firehouse on the block into their stunning new family home. They will continue improving the neighborhood and restoring a sense of community with more property renovations.

Source: https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/indianapolis/hgtv-greenlights-new-mike-epps-series-set-in-indianapolis