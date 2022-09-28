ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina women's basketball opener set after BYU canceled over alleged racial slurs

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
 2 days ago
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball will open its season Nov. 7 against East Tennessee State after canceling its home opener against BYU.

Coach Dawn Staley canceled the two-game series with the Cougars after a BYU fan allegedly directed racial slurs at a Black Duke volleyball player during a game.

“As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff," Staley said in a school release Wednesday. "The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series.”

The game against BYU was scheduled for Nov. 7 in Columbia with another matchup planned for the 2023-2024 season at BYU.

The alleged incident at the volleyball game occurred Aug. 27. The accusations first surfaced via Lesa Pamplin, a Fort Worth, Texas, attorney, who said the Duke player, Rachel Richardson, is her goddaughter and the only Black starter for the Blue Devils. Pamplin said in a Twitter post that BYU fans directed slurs at Richardson every time she served. She also said that Richardson was threatened and authorities had to sit at the Duke bench for their protection.

BYU issued a statement apologizing to Duke volleyball and said a fan, who was not a student, was banned from attending all future athletic events. However, BYU later reversed on its apology and the ban after an internal investigation did not reveal evidence of racial heckling. Duke continues to stand by Richardson's account of her experience.

"The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families, and Duke University with the utmost integrity," Duke athletic director Nina King said in a statement. "We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias."

Comments / 10

TheDivineMsM
2d ago

“South Carolina’s coach, in the perpetuation of lies and false accusations of racism, threw a temper tantrum, took the team ball and refused to play against BYU.” There, I fixed the headline.

Reply
8
David Reichner
2d ago

Has this coach apologized yet to BYU and the young disabled boy yet? Has the S. Carolina Coach rescheduled BYU to show her players and America whats most important. Is she really that afraid of losing to BYU in the Marriott that she cancels a game?Coach, what it is? Are you racist toward a majority white school? You are a educator and your players never said they didn't want to play BYU. You are taking that experience away from them.You need to reschedule a d apologize

Reply
5
Michael Hunt
2d ago

Should be forced to pay the lost income from canceling the game and be recorded as a loss/ forfeiture in the game standings

Reply
3
 

