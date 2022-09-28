DD2, BCSD make schedule changes due to Ian

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District 2 and Berkeley County School District are making changes to their scheduled due to Ian.

Dorchester District 2 will implement eLearning days on Thursday and Friday. District leaders said schools and district buildings will be closed on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30.

All after school activities will be canceled. “Schools will communicate with families to share information about the eLearning days,” the district said.

Students in Berkeley County will have a half-day on Thursday, September 29th and an eLearning day on Friday, September 30.

All schools and offices will be closed Friday.

After school activities, including after-school care programs and athletics, are canceled for Thursday, September 29. All before and after school activities, including after school care programs and athletics, are canceled for Friday, September 30, and will not resume until Monday, October 3.

Charleston County schools will have an eLearning day on Friday.

