Thelma Maxine Graham Weatherd, 91, of Darlington, Missouri, entered Heaven on her 91st birthday on September 29, 2022. She was born on September 29, 1931, on a farm outside of Darlington Missouri to Lee Merle and Maggie Ellen Graham. She grew up with two brothers, George, and Marvin, and two sisters, Vonnie and Fern and she was the youngest. Her family called her Max, and her husband called her Macky. She grew up in a family that worked hard and laughed often, and everyone loved music and played by ear. She played the piano but was too shy to let anyone hear how gifted she was. Truthfully, she didn’t enjoy milking six cows every morning before school, but she did it because it needed to be done. She used to joke that she was a pony express rider because, when the roads were too muddy to deliver mail, the mailman paid her a dollar to deliver the mail to her neighbors on horseback.

DARLINGTON, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO