northwestmoinfo.com
Thelma Maxine Graham Weatherd
Thelma Maxine Graham Weatherd, 91, of Darlington, Missouri, entered Heaven on her 91st birthday on September 29, 2022. She was born on September 29, 1931, on a farm outside of Darlington Missouri to Lee Merle and Maggie Ellen Graham. She grew up with two brothers, George, and Marvin, and two sisters, Vonnie and Fern and she was the youngest. Her family called her Max, and her husband called her Macky. She grew up in a family that worked hard and laughed often, and everyone loved music and played by ear. She played the piano but was too shy to let anyone hear how gifted she was. Truthfully, she didn’t enjoy milking six cows every morning before school, but she did it because it needed to be done. She used to joke that she was a pony express rider because, when the roads were too muddy to deliver mail, the mailman paid her a dollar to deliver the mail to her neighbors on horseback.
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in King City Accident
KING CITY, MO – An Albany man sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident in King City Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report the accident occurred as 60-year old Kevin O’Halloran was easbound on Route Z inside the King City limits when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and hit a speed limit sign. The vehicle travelled through a ditch and struck a tree. O’Halloran was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
kttn.com
Officials release schedule of events for 2022 Missouri Day Festival
The schedule has been released for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present the event, which will include activities from October 13th through 16th. The festival will start with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at the First Baptist Church that Thursday...
northwestmoinfo.com
Motorcycle Accident Seriously Injures Driver in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A motorcycle accident on I-35 north of Eagleville left two Iowa residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year old John Gomez of Des Moines was driving the motorcycle southbound on I-35, 8 miles north of Eagleville around 12:30 Friday afternoon when he crested a hill and struck and unknown object in the roadway. The motorcycle overturned on its side ejecting Gomez and his passenger, 52-year old Kimberly Gomez, also from Des Moines.
Missouri man injured after van strikes speed limit sign, tree
GENTRY COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Friday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Kevin P. O'Halloran, 60, Albany, was eastbound on Route Z in King City. The van traveled off the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Princeton Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Accident Friday Afternoon
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year old Amy McDaniel was riding on the north shoulder of US Highway 136, 5 miles west of Princeton when she was struck by the passenger side mirror of a westbound vehicle that crossed the fog line. The vehicle was driven by 62-year old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck
A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
northwestmoinfo.com
Nelson Convicted of Murder, Sentenced to Two Life Sentences
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO – The Braymer man charged with the responsibility in the deaths of two Wisconsin brothers has now pleaded guilty in Cass County Court and has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison. Garland Joseph Nelson had been potentially facing the death penalty and several...
kchi.com
Six Booked Into Jails For Livingston County
Six bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement Agencies are in the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Daviess County authorities arrested 60-year-old Danny Ray Souders of Jamesport on a Probation Violation for a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for October 6th.
kchi.com
Three Demolition Properties Deeded To City
The Quit Claim Deeds for three properties were accepted by the Chillicothe City Council in closed session Monday. The Council entered executive session following the regular meeting and accepted the QuitClaim deeds for 350 Jackson, 615 Vine, and 1547 Bryan. The properties were on the list of those demolished by the City.
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, October 3 – 9
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Ray County on Drug Charges
RAY COUNTY, MO – A Bethany man was arrested on drug charges this (Thursday) morning in Ray County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year old Tyler C. Daugherty was arrested on allegations of felony possession of a controlled substance (THC); possession of drug paraphernalia; and speeding at 9:30 am. Daugherty was released with charges pending.
Maysville man involved in I-70 rear-end, semi crash
RILEY COUNTY, Kansas —One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Thursday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Jacob N. Hahn, 22, Maysville was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Tallgrass Road. The van rear-ended...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gilman City Man Indicted on Multiple Charges Requests Change of Venue
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of Harassment and Assault has requested a change of venue. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall was indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury on eight felony counts of Harassment in the first degree and nine counts of fourth degree Assault.
kttn.com
Authorities arrest woman from Trenton and woman from Humphreys
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on September 27th on multiple charges and a Humphreys woman on a technical probation violation. Sixty-seven-year-old Brenda Fay Tharp has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 11th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Arizona Man Hurt in Thursday Morning DeKalb County Crash
An Arizona man was left with moderate injuries this (Thursday) morning after a one car accident in DeKalb County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Glendale, Arizona resident Titus T. Whitelow was driving a 2020Nissan Murano northbound on Interstate 35 one mile north of Cameron at 7:35 this morning when the SUV went off the right side of the interstate, impacted a ditch, and overturned coming to rest on its top.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stealing Charges Filed Against New Hampton Resident
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A New Hampton resident is incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail on stealing charges alleged to have taken place in New Hampton on Monday. According to a probable cause statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it is alleged that 46-year old Travis Taranto was observed loading items into a van from a barn located on Highway 136. It is reported that the property owner told the officer the value of the items was around $5,500.
northwestmoinfo.com
Teenage Passenger Injured When Ejected from Vehicle Near Mercer
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle accident near Mercer injured a 13-year old boy Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 16-year old male driver from Harris was travelling eastbound on Missouri Route M when he went off the roadway, impacted a curve before striking an embankment and overturning through a barbed wire fence. The 13-year old boy from Harris, who was a passenger was ejected from the passenger window.
bethanyclipper.com
Grand jury issues three indictments
Harrison County, MO: The Harrison County Grand Jury returned true bill indictments in three felony cases in Harrison County Circuit Court. Heather N. Young, Eagleville, was indicted for abuse or neglect of her child resulting in death. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
