‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman
EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Shares Thoughts About Seeing Version Of Herself On New Netflix Show
Netflix's current true crime hit Dahmer has drawn a reaction from the sister of one of the serial killer's victims.
A.V. Club
Elizabeth Olsen thinks you guys are so silly for those House Of The Dragon rumors
Okay, yes, Elizabeth Olsen once auditioned—many, many moons ago—to play Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game Of Thrones. But her career has changed a lot since then, guys, and a tenuous GOT connection doesn’t mean she’s showing up on House Of The Dragon. Who started this fiction, and wherever did you get the idea?
Mila Kunis opens up about childhood move from Ukraine to New York - and why she hates pizza
Mila Kunis has opened up about her family’s move from Ukraine to the United States when she was just seven years old, and why she now hates pizza as a result.The Black Swan actor, 39, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday evening, where she spoke about her brief stay in New York City after she left her home of Chernivtsi in southwestern Ukraine.“I was born in Ukraine but when I came to the states, I came through New York,” she said, with cheers from the audience. This week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Clayton News Daily
Bruce Willis' Net Worth Shows His Sixth Sense for Finances! What He Made for 'Die Hard' and More
By his own account, Bruce Willis grew up a "working-class kid in New Jersey." So when his net worth ballooned to nine figures as one of Hollywood's biggest marquee names a few couple decades later, he didn't let the money go to his head. In fact, Willis once said that...
LOOK: ‘The Brady Bunch’ Poses for Epic Reunion Photo on 2022 Emmys Red Carpet
When you go to the Primetime Emmy Awards and end up seeing some of The Brady Bunch cast, it might make some people ask questions. Like, what are the classic TV cast members doing here? Where’s Maureen McCormick? Did someone turn the clock back to the 1970s for a bit? Well, in reality, five stars of the show happened to pop up on Monday night. Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland, and Susan Olsen were on the red carpet.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Have Built a Massive Fortune Together! See Their Net Worths
Power couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have built an incredible empire together! The longtime lovebirds both have impressive net worths due to their many years in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make. What Is Goldie Hawn’s Net Worth?. Goldie has an estimated net worth...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Their Red Carpet Couple Debut at the Emmys
The Flight Attendant star and Ozark actor confirmed their romance back in May Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are officially official. The Flight Attendant star and the Ozark star brought their relationship to the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards for the first time since they confirmed that they were dating in May. Cuoco, who was nominated for lead actress in a comedy series for her role in The Flight Attendant wore a custom pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with floral embellishments and a high-low hemline. Her stylist, Brad...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Stranger Things fans ‘spot Jeffrey Dahmer’ in background of recent episode
Stranger Things fans claim to have spotted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the background of a scene in the latest season.Dahmer murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. He was recently the subject of the Netflix true crime bio-series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, in which he was portrayed by Evan Peters.Multiple TikTok users have shared a clip from the first episode of Stranger Things 4, in which Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) can be seen getting off a school bus.A number of kids walk by her in the background, including one young man...
Family Member Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Speaks Out Against ‘Dahmer’ Netflix Series, Says Family Was Never Notified
See how Twitter's reacting to the new series.
NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Popculture
'The Masked Singer': Hummingbird Is a Boy Band Legend
The Masked Singer kicked off Season 8 by eliminating three contestants, but only two were unmasked. Viewers had to wait a week to find out how was under the giant Hummingbird mask. That turned out to be none other than a boy band legend. (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
Popculture
Khloe Kardashian's Sisters Express Concern Over Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation
Khloé Kardashian has been put through the wringer thanks to her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé's sisters even expressed their concern over her well-being due to everything that has been going on in her personal life, per Us Weekly. As Kim Kardashian relayed to Khloé, both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner worried that Khloé was going through a significant weight loss amid the relationship drama.
'Couldn't stomach more than about 20 minutes': Blonde viewers TURNED OFF Marilyn Monroe biopic after being unable to get through 'cruel and heartbreaking' Ana de Armas movie
Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, has repulsed viewers and led some to turn off the movie after just 20 minutes of watching the 'cruel and heartbreaking' flick. A slew of outraged viewers aired their grievances with the film on Twitter following its release on Netflix on...
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Was "Dismayed" They Couldn't Return for Sequel
The upcoming sequel Hocus Pocus 2 will see the return of the Sanderson sisters as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the original heroes from the 1993 film won't be reprising their roles, with actor Thora Birch recently expressing how she was "dismayed" to not get the chance to be part of the production. While the creatives involved in bringing the film to life expressed that they wanted to avoid relying too heavily on elements from the debut movie, Birch noted that she would have even merely been on the set to show her support for the endeavor, but scheduling conflicts prevented even that from happening. Hocus Pocus 2 hits Disney+ on September 30th.
