Richmond County, NC

Richmond County Schools: 2 dozen applicants vying for superintendent job

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago

HAMLET — More than 20 applicants have filed for Richmond County Schools’ top job.

According to a press release issued Wednesday morning, the Richmond County Board of Education received 24 applications from 10 states for the superintendent position as of the submission deadline.

Those applications will be processed by the N.C. School Boards Association and released to the local board.

“The board looks forward to reviewing the applications and moving into the interview stage of the superintendent search process in October,” the press release reads.

The search began after Dr. Jeff Maples, who had served as head of the district for three years, announced his retirement in mid-June.

Former teacher and administrator Dennis Quick is currently serving as interim superintendent.

The school board has also asked for input from staff and the community “to help shape the search process and to assist in defining the characteristics, experience, and skills desired in the next RCS superintendent.”

Surveys and statements were due by Sept. 9.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

wkml.com

Rockingham, NC
The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

