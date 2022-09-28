Read full article on original website
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Logan director James Mangold also weighed in on the announcement that Hugh Jackman would play Wolverine one more time Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans —...
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby No. 4, but Marvel Studios is delivering Deadpool No. 3 with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine. After his swansong in 2017's Logan, the longtime X-Men star confirmed his return as the metal-clawed mutant — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — in a video Reynolds posted to social media on Tuesday. A first look at the video, which shows Reynolds dressed in a dirtied Deadpool costume as he develops the threequel for Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios, was spotted in a pregnancy announcement Lively shared on Instagram earlier in September.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have reunited to explain how their reunion in Deadpool 3 will affect Logan. Fans were shocked on Tuesday afternoon when Ryan Reynolds announced not only would Hugh Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but the film also has a release date of September 6, 2024. Does this mean the end of Logan, with Wolverine dying, will change because of the third Deadpool film? What will their team-up in Deadpool 3 look like? Luckily, the two Marvel stars have sat down to answer all of your fan questions... if only you're good at reading lips.
Marvel Studios’ forthcoming Blade reboot has lost its director, Bassam Tariq, less than two months before production was expected to begin, Variety reported Tuesday. The departure could complicate the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s packed schedule, which has Blade premiering Nov. 3, 2023. Tariq confirmed to Variety he was out...
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
A lot of intrigue surrounds Ryan Reynold's third Deadpool film as fans of the X-Men spinoff film are wondering how Marvel Studios will pull an R-rated project given Disney's emphasis on family-oriented content. As it stands, details about the highly anticipated project have remained under wraps and bafflingly enough, it looks like Kevin Feige and his crew aren't in a hurry to bring Wade Wilson to the fold.
Hugh Jackman is known for playing a Wolverine, but not the maze and blue version. The X-Men movie franchise is set to eventually come back in a new form courtesy of Marvel Studios. We don't know when the team will join the MCU, but we do know that Hugh is coming back. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet with this Deadpool 3 announcement...
Far and away, the single greatest positive to emerge from X-Men Origins: Wolverine was the bromance between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, who continue to troll each other at every available opportunity more than a decade on from first crossing paths on the maligned comic book blockbuster. Jackman would go...
Well, the groundhog must have seen his shadow (feel free to swap for your favorite deep-cut Star Trek creature), because the forecast says we’re to go at least another year without a big-screen Star Trek. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth film in J.J. Abrams’ film series, helmed by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, has been removed from Paramount’s 2023 calendar.
Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still being kept in the dark with regards to casting details about the highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While a lot of people were under the impression that Kevin Feige would be announcing the film's official cast during D23 Expo 2022, the Marvel Studios boss made it clear that their main focus right now is the project's script which is currently being penned by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.
Okay, yes, Elizabeth Olsen once auditioned—many, many moons ago—to play Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game Of Thrones. But her career has changed a lot since then, guys, and a tenuous GOT connection doesn’t mean she’s showing up on House Of The Dragon. Who started this fiction, and wherever did you get the idea?
Hugh Jackman says that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was only on him. On TikTok u/uncrazed caught up with the Logan actor to ask him how Ryan Reynolds convinced him to put the claws back on. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions brother." It's a nice sentiment to think about. The Deadpool star had been leaning on his friend for years about a possible Wolverine team-up. But, the Internet was not expecting the news to surface this week out of the blue. Both men apologized to the fans for missing D23, but quickly made it up to everyone that announcing Deadpool 3 would be hitting theaters in 2024. Now, not a lot is known about he plot of the movie. Reynolds had said in the past that the plan for Deadpool 3 was a road trip movie with Jackman before Disney purchased Fox. On the Wolverine actor's side, there had to be something there to get him out of comic book retirement. Check out the video for yourself down below.
It’s not quite a Deadpool 3 trailer, but we’ll take it: Ryan Reynolds posted a video announcing that Deadpool 3 would feature the return - and Marvel Cinematic Universe debut - Wolverine, played by none other than Hugh Jackman. Wolverine has made a ton of on-screen appearances since X-Men 2000, from a hilarious cameo in X-Men: First Class to his own trilogy of Wolverine movies which got off on the wrong foot with the absolutely terrible X-Men Origins: Wolverine but stuck the landing with Logan.
It's time for a third bout of maximum effort. Deadpool 3 is officially on the slate of upcoming film releases for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In late September 2022, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds took Marvel fans by surprise with a video confirming some major news. The third Deadpool movie is scheduled to be released in September 2024. Even more shocking, Hugh Jackman is confirmed to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine from the X-Men film franchise.
Under most circumstances, you’d have thought Hugh Jackman returning alongside Ryan Reynolds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3 would be a cause for joyous celebration, and while it was for the most part, there were a few dissenting voices among the crowd. The major bone of contention...
