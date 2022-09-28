Read full article on original website
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm...
Maine company helping restore power to Southeast
(WABI) - A Maine company will be helping those affected by Hurricane Ian. They will be focused on getting the power back on. We spoke to Ryan Rudolph, director of safety for Atlantic Power Constructors. She says they have helped with various storms in the past, but Hurricane Ian is...
Maine pauses rental assistance program launched in pandemic
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s state housing authority has halted new applications for emergency rental assistance while it waits to find out if a request for more federal money will be approved. MaineHousing said in a statement that an “unanticipated uptick in demand” and uncertainty about new revenue prompted...
382 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 382 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. There are also 3 additional COVID-related deaths. One resident each from Somerset, Hancock and Waldo counties.
Maine awarded grant that will help strengthen efforts to serve workers and employers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine is receiving funds to help workers connect to jobs. More than $7 million has been awarded to Maine by the U.S. Department of Labor to provide workers with customized connections to training and employment. The QUEST grant will strengthen efforts to serve Maine workers, especially...
‘Thrive Maine’ initiative to help small businesses recover pandemic
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has announced a plan to help small businesses recover from the pandemic. She announced the Finance Authority of Maine will begin accepting applications for $58 million in forgivable small business loans through the “Thrive Maine” initiative of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, starting Tuesday.
Maine puppy born with green spots
STEEP FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has its day, but one newborn pup might be a little green with envy. Tammy Braun and her husband run Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls. Their Great Pyrenees watchdog welcomed a litter of eight puppies on Tuesday, including one with a unique...
Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish presents latest Make-A-Wish check
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish wiffleball tournament came into this season having already raised $144,700. Wednesday was time to add to that total with a check presentation to Make-A-Wish Maine. The event was coming off a $18,700 number in 2021, and organizers met at...
Mills announced $5.1 million in grants to be given to Maine families caring for a family member
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Wednesday a $5.1 million initiative that will provide grants of up to $2,000 to Maine families caring for a family member at home. The two-year pilot program begins on Monday. Through it -- family caregivers may receive grants to help them access respite...
Maine State Police looking for missing man
(WABI) - Maine State Police say they are assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office out of New York State in finding Joseph Fuller. Police have information that Fuller may be in the vicinity of Dover-Foxcroft. Anyone with information should call Maine State Police at 973-3700.
