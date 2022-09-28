ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wabi.tv

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm...
FLORIDA STATE
wabi.tv

Maine company helping restore power to Southeast

(WABI) - A Maine company will be helping those affected by Hurricane Ian. They will be focused on getting the power back on. We spoke to Ryan Rudolph, director of safety for Atlantic Power Constructors. She says they have helped with various storms in the past, but Hurricane Ian is...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine pauses rental assistance program launched in pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s state housing authority has halted new applications for emergency rental assistance while it waits to find out if a request for more federal money will be approved. MaineHousing said in a statement that an “unanticipated uptick in demand” and uncertainty about new revenue prompted...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

‘Thrive Maine’ initiative to help small businesses recover pandemic

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills has announced a plan to help small businesses recover from the pandemic. She announced the Finance Authority of Maine will begin accepting applications for $58 million in forgivable small business loans through the “Thrive Maine” initiative of her Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, starting Tuesday.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Maine puppy born with green spots

STEEP FALLS, Maine (WABI) - Every dog has its day, but one newborn pup might be a little green with envy. Tammy Braun and her husband run Riverside Lavender Farm in Steep Falls. Their Great Pyrenees watchdog welcomed a litter of eight puppies on Tuesday, including one with a unique...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish presents latest Make-A-Wish check

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish wiffleball tournament came into this season having already raised $144,700. Wednesday was time to add to that total with a check presentation to Make-A-Wish Maine. The event was coming off a $18,700 number in 2021, and organizers met at...
BANGOR, ME
Person
Jared Lewis
wabi.tv

Maine State Police looking for missing man

(WABI) - Maine State Police say they are assisting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office out of New York State in finding Joseph Fuller. Police have information that Fuller may be in the vicinity of Dover-Foxcroft. Anyone with information should call Maine State Police at 973-3700.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME

