soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers slow it down beautifully on first album in a half decade
(September 30, 2022) There are few groups that have stood the test of time like the Isley Brothers. Now incredibly in their 8th decade, the family group -- today shrunk from as many as six members to the duo of Ron and Ernie Isley -- has constantly adjusted to the times, moving from doo wop, to Motown soul, to electric funk and many styles in between over the years to stay popular and relevant.
Stereogum
Titus Andronicus – “Baby Crazy”
Titus Andronicus’ new album The Will To Live comes out tomorrow, which is exciting! The Tristate area rockers have already shared “(I’m) Screwed,” “Give Me Grief,” the Cock Sparrer cover “We’re Coming Back,” and the seven-minute “An Anomaly” from the record. Now, they’re back with one more preview titled “Baby Crazy,” which also has a cheeky, scrolling-word sing-along-song lyric video.
Stereogum
Stream billy woods’ Excellent New Messiah Musik-Produced Surprise Album Church
What did we do to deserve a new billy woods album so quickly. We know Brooklyn rapper woods as one half of the great Armand Hammer, and he’s also one of the world’s most compelling solo rappers right now, too. In April, woods teamed up with producer Preservation to release Aethiopes, and it’s one of the best albums of the year thus far. Today, with no advance warning, woods has followed Aethiopes with a whole new album called Church.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lambchop, Shygirl, Cole Pulice, Oren Ambarchi, Nicholas Craven & Boldy James, Shannen Moser, and Deepchord. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Stereogum
Smino – “90 Proof” (Feat. J. Cole)
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino, who’s been busy on the guest-rapper circuit but who hasn’t released a record of his own since the 2020 mixtape She Already Decided. Right now, though, Smino is working on a new album called Luv 4 Rent, and he’s just released a new single that features a big star.
Mike Nesmith Said Why The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ Was His Favorite Song Davy Jones Sang for the Group
Mike Nesmith said The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" has its own form of "frosting." He also discussed Davy Jones' vocals on the track.
Watch Arctic Monkeys Showcase New Single ‘Body Paint’ on ‘Fallon’
Arctic Monkeys stopped by The Tonight Show to perform their latest song, “Body Paint.” The rock group released the song earlier this week along with a vintage music video filmed in London and Missouri and directed by Brook Linder. “Body Paint” is the second single off the band’s upcoming album, The Car, out Oct. 21 via Domino. The track follows the release of “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” earlier this year and their performance at Life Is Beautiful this month, where they performed “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” from the forthcoming LP. The Car is the band’s seventh album and...
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: John Carpenter, Tegan and Sara and Lyrics Born
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Arctic Monkeys’ new album The Car is out soon – here’s how to pre-order it now
Arctic Monkeys are officially back. The band’s first two singles from their long-awaited album The Car have tentatively unveiled both a new cinematic sound and slick look for the Sheffeild-born group. The new album will be the first released by the band since the acclaimed 2018 record Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. The group dropped the new record’s second single, Body Paint, last night. This follow-up to The Car’s lead single, There’d Better be a Mirrorball, gives us a flavour of what’s to come. Arctic Monkeys also announced a 2023 UK and Ireland tour last week, with tickets going on...
Stereogum
Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shepard, & Jerro – “To Feel Again / Trois”
You don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts — or, at least, you don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts that are billed as posse cuts. But a new single brings together the talents of five different producers, and it gives all of them equal billing. It bangs pretty hard, too.
Metallica Plan Old-School Show in Tribute to the Couple That Gave Them Their First Break
Metallica will relive the spirit of ’83 — the year they introduced thrash metal to the world on their debut album, Kill ‘Em All, and embarked on their first major tour, supporting the British “athletic metal” group Raven — with a special gig this fall. The concert, which features Raven opening for Metallica, will honor Jonny and Marsha Zazula, the couple that signed the quartet to their Megaforce Records label, who both died in the last two years. The imprint put out both Kill ‘Em All and its 1984 follow-up, Ride the Lightning before Metallica signed to a major...
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30
It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
Stereogum
Archers Of Loaf – “Aimee”
North Carolina indie-rock OGs Archers Of Loaf are nearing the release of their first album in 24 years, Reason In Decline. The album drops about three weeks from now, and today we get to hear one of its quietest, prettiest songs. “Aimee” is not a Pure Prairie League cover. That...
Stereogum
Stream Glitterer’s New Surprise EP Fantasy Four, Inspired By The Deaths Of Power Trip’s Riley Gale And Iron Age’s Wade Allison
Ned Russin is back today with a surprise EP under his Glitterer alias. Fantasy Four finds the Title Fight co-founder grappling with the 2020 deaths of two Texas metal icons, Power Trip’s Riley Gale and Iron Age’s Wade Allison. Russin shares more in a statement:. These songs began...
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
You’ve heard the song a thousand times. But have you ever paid attention to the background vocals?
Stereogum
Nation Of Language – “From The Hill”
New York post-punk standouts Nation Of Language had a particularly fruitful 2021 following the release of their excellent sophomore album A Way Forward. Since then, the trio made a great TV debut on Colbert and released a cover of the Replacements’ “Androgynous.” Soon, they’ll play sets at a handful of upcoming festivals, including Desert Daze, Austin City Limits, Pitchfork Berlin and Paris Festivals, and Iceland Airwaves. Now, Nation Of Language have shared their first original song since A Way Forward — it’s a thudding, synth-driven, perfectly atmospheric cut titled “From The Hill.”
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Someone To Weep For Me”
We’re nine days away from Bonny Light Horseman’s second album, Rolling Golden Holy, and today the indie-folk supergroup is promoting that release with a fifth(!) advance single to go along with “California,” “Summer Dream,” “Exile,” and “Sweetbread.” This one is called “Someone To Weep For Me.” It’s a lightly soulful folk-rock rambler with a lead vocal by Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson and lovely harmonies from Anaïs Mitchell. There’s a lot of graceful momentum in this one — a lot of beauty too. Listen below.
Stereogum
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, next month. Its lead single, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new song, “Body Paint.” which the band will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. It comes with a music video directed by Brook Linder. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Other Half – “Like A Dog” & “Slab Thick”
According to their Twitter bio, the Norwich, UK band Other Half play “tightly wound post-hardcore.” They’re real good at it too. The group just announced their new album Soft Action, set for release in December on Big Scary Monsters, and released its first two singles. They rule.
Stereogum
The Sonder Bombs – “The Star”
The Sonder Bombs are back with a new single, “The Star,” the Cleveland band’s first track since Clothbound, their second full-length album that came out at the very beginning of 2021. “The Star” starts off languid and dreamy before breaking out into a fuzzily satisfying hook. “I wrote this song almost in a panic. It sprang from me,” the band’s Willow Hawks said in a statement, continuing:
