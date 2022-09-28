Read full article on original website
Police: 12-year-old Belvidere boy found, reunited with family
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - “Kayleb has been located and reunited with his family. Thanks to all the media, friends, and family who assisted in his search,” Belvidere police announced around 4:30 p.m. Friday. 12-year-old Kayleb Hamilton was reported missing from his home at 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28....
Man tries to escape Rockford police; busted with cocaine, heroine and guns
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 39-year-old Rockford man is out on bond this week after a police chase turned into a major drug and firearms bust. Michael Hodges tried to escape a traffic stop Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the 2300 block of Auburn Street in Rockford. Police attempted to pull...
19-year-old Freeport woman robbed during attempted Xbox sale
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police need the public’s help finding a robbery suspect who may be trying to sell an Xbox. Officers responded Thursday night to the 200 block of W. Stephenson Street for reports of a robbery. On scene, investigators talked to a 19-year-old woman who said she was robbed while attempting to sell an Xbox gaming console.
UPDATE: Missing Belvidere boy reunited with family
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) -- Belvidere police say Kayleb Hamilton has been located and reunited with his family. Police extended their thanks to everyone who assisted in the search. ----- BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: finding out your child is missing, vanishing without a trace. But for...
Police investigate after man was shot in neck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after reports of a shooting at a Rockford apartment complex. The Rockford Police Department tweeted shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to avoid the area of the 3700 block of Trilling Avenue regarding an incident where a man was shot in the neck.
Capron man sentenced for stabbing wife to death
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Capron man will spend 50 years in prison for the 2018 murder of his wife. Juan Cerda, 48, was found guilty in the deadly stabbing of his wife, Kenia Acosta, at a bench trial on August 4. Cerda must serve 100% of his sentence and the Boone County judge in the case, Judge Tobin, called the offense “cold, calculated, and planned” and the “ultimate act of domestic violence.”
Freeport man dies from injuries after home explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials have confirmed Friday that Alan Bawinkel, 66, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. He and his wife Bonnie were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Alan was initially transported from his home...
Dixon commits to families of overdose deaths after numbers surpass 100K
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A first in the country, the city of Dixon proclaims itself a Recovery Friendly Community after more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in the last twelve months alone. The Dixon Police Department shared Saturday’s proclamation via Facebook with a message in solidarity with the...
Firefighters battle fire on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Sharon Avenue. The department tweeted around 11 a.m. September 30 that the fire is under control. No injuries have been reported. 23 News will update you on this...
Hard Rock breaks ground on new Rockford casino
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s official!. City leaders and celebrities gathered Wednesday afternoon at the site of the new Hard Rock Rockford casino and hotel for a groundbreaking ceremony. Nearly a year after opening the temporary Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, Hard Rock will start work on...
Harlem Road project underway in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Fall is in full swing and so are the last roadwork jobs before the winter season begins. Starting Monday, October 3, Elm Avenue south of Harlem Road will close in Machesney Park while roadwork is underway. Construction crews will finish improvements at the intersection of...
Winnebago Co. business leaders, first responders discuss emergency strategies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Knowing how to respond to an emergency before it happens is critical for first responders in Winnebago County and across the state. The Winnebago County Local Emergency Planning Committee met Friday to discuss how our region best responds to emergencies. “It’s very important that we partner...
Winnebago Animal Shelter to offer reduced adoption fees this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) is opening their doors for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall “Empty the Shelters” adoption event from Saturday, October 1 through October 8. Adoption fees for dogs and kittens will be $25, and cats will be just $10 to...
BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado PAC enacts ‘No Re-Entry’ safety policy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s two largest venues have implemented a new No Re-Entry Policy as part of their safety procedures. Anyone who attends an event at the BMO Harris Bank Center or the Coronado Performing Arts Center won’t be allowed to re-enter once they exit the building. This includes those who want to smoke. Another ticket must be bought for re-entry. This updated policy is to ensure the safety of its fans, entertainers and staff members.
Rockford City Market receives Landmarks Illinois Preservation Award
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Market is one of nine recipients of the 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards. This is an annual program that’s in its 29th year that celebrates preservation efforts throughout Illinois. “Our 2022 award winners demonstrate the impact preservation has in...
Cider ‘N Cinnamon returning this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Cider ‘N Cinnamon arts and crafts fair is returning for its 47th year this weekend at Edgebrook Center parking lot. Over 75 talented and creative vendors across the region will attend, starting at from 10 to 5 p.m on Saturday, October 1 and from 10 to 4 p.m. Sunday, October 2.
Warming for the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50′s around 60. Clear skies tonight with low in the upper 30′s. We could see some patchy frost tomorrow morning with highs reaching the middle and low 60′s by afternoon. Low 70′s for Saturday and Sunday. Dry through the weekend!
Early voting in Rockford begins Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents get ready to rock the vote in Rockford, as early voting kicks off Thursday, September 29 in the city and statewide. According to state statute, voters can cast their ballots beginning 40 days before Election Day. Voting early can be done at the main office of the Rockford Board of Elections, at 301 S. Sixth Street in Rockford. Open hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for now and will expand to include weekends and evenings closer to the general elections.
OSF HealthCare offers drive-thru COVID, flu vaccinations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The fall season is here which also means an increase in community members getting sick. “Get it. It’s good for you. It keeps you healthy and it keeps everyone around you healthy,” Juanita Leslie, an OSF HealthCare patient who was in line to get the flu shot.
Get spooked with ‘Spirited’ tour of the Coronado
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Coronado Performing Arts Center is known for hosting some of Rockford’s greatest performers, and some of the region’s eeriest paranormal tales. Learn about the historic haunt during a two-hour guided tour from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
