Pennsylvania State

New director for Pennsylvania’s office of medical marijuana

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has hired a new director of the Office of Medical Marijuana, which has been vacant since the spring. One of her first challenges: bringing down retail prices for patients.

Laura Mentch has been on the job for three weeks and was introduced during Tuesday’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board quarterly meeting. She replaces Peter Blank, who had been director in an interim role since the inaugural chief, John Collins, retired in March. Mentch has extensive experience as a pharmacist. She has also been a pharmacist at Ayr Wellness Inc. and Nature’s Medicine, two medical marijuana providers, since 2019. She was also a director of pharmacy at Geisinger Medical Center.

“It’s been difficult to find a new director but we were really committed and determined,” said Acting Health Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson. “We needed to find the right fit for the program.”

Comments / 55

PA CAT LADY
2d ago

I wish it were less expensive 😪. As someone said on here, it doesn't last that long. It really helps my pain. I haven't gotten it for about a year because of the cost.

Reply(4)
5
Kendini
2d ago

the prices are ridiculous at the dispensarys i find that you have to catch sales or ask ones if they have point systems.. like today keystone is doing 40% off which is a good deal. and than you have beyond hello which is q tooe place they have a bunch of discounts and they have stackable coupons and they even send you speicals and most importantly at beyond they have a point system! i get free 8ths from them alot. but still an 8th at these places is usually 60 for something the same i could have thats only 30 but i rather go to the dispensary..

Reply(2)
3
joebiden is braindead
2d ago

no don't legalize marijuana we don't need more marijuana overdoses from people putting marijuana filled needles in their arms and dying!!!

Reply(11)
7
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
