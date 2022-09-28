ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

Kansas agencies warn of increase in vehicle-deer crashes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Each year at the beginning of autumn, Kansas agencies warn drivers about increased chances of crashes involving deer. The state Department of Transportation said that while deer can be spotted near roadways any time of the year, drivers should be especially vigilant in the fall for deer crossing roadways due to the “rut,” or mating season - a time when deer are frequently on the move and at all hours of the day.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Business
Topeka, KS
Cars
Topeka, KS
Industry
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Topeka, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Local
Kansas Business
classiccountry1070.com

Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas

The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Lanes of Gage, 10th Ave. to close for construction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of Gage Blvd. and 10th Ave. will close for construction. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Sept. 30, City URI is expected to close multiple lanes at two locations for construction projects. First, the City said crews will close the right southbound lane...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash

An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
MCPHERSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Driving#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The Kansas Highway Patrol
KSNT News

Man injured, sent to hospital at Lyon County plant

EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man is hospitalized Thursday morning after a work accident at the Fanestil Meat plant outside of Emporia. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirms with 27 News deputies and the Emporia Fire Department responded to 4700 W HWY 50 at 9:16 a.m. Thursday. The deputy said a man fell from a ladder […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNT News

Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita couple headed to Florida to assist with response to Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will make the trip to Florida on Thursday Sept.29 to help with the response to Hurricane Ian. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney will be driving a Red Cross emergency response vehicle roughly 20 hours from Wichita to Florida, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

“Amber Wave” in Kansas

“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex

If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy