KAKE TV
Kansas agencies warn of increase in vehicle-deer crashes
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Each year at the beginning of autumn, Kansas agencies warn drivers about increased chances of crashes involving deer. The state Department of Transportation said that while deer can be spotted near roadways any time of the year, drivers should be especially vigilant in the fall for deer crossing roadways due to the “rut,” or mating season - a time when deer are frequently on the move and at all hours of the day.
WIBW
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
classiccountry1070.com
Fire danger high for central and south central Kansas
The National Weather Service says there will be a very high risk for grassland fires in areas of central and south central Kansas for the afternoon. Dry conditions and gusty winds have elevated the fire danger for an area west of a line from Russell to Hutchinson to Wellington. That covers Reno, Kingman, Harper, Pratt, Barber and Barton counties.
WIBW
Lanes of Gage, 10th Ave. to close for construction
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lanes of Gage Blvd. and 10th Ave. will close for construction. The City of Topeka says that on Friday, Sept. 30, City URI is expected to close multiple lanes at two locations for construction projects. First, the City said crews will close the right southbound lane...
KVOE
Emporia man hurt in Wichita crash
An Emporia man was among three people hurt in a crash in Wichita on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Thomas Webb was westbound on Kansas Highway 96 about two miles east of Hydraulic when the crash happened around 5:15 pm. Webb apparently veered off the highway, hit a guardrail and then veered hard right across the highway before hitting a pickup driven by 25-year-old Dylan Dudley of Ozark, Missouri. Webb’s SUV went into some grass on the side of the highway, while Dudley’s truck went down an embankment.
KWCH.com
Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
KAKE TV
Child hospitalized after car catches fire at 'tiny' food pantry in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) -- The Overland Park Fire Department said a child was hospitalized after suffering burns in a car fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities confirm that the child was in stable condition. Overland Park fire says just after 1 p.m., crews from the department were called to a car...
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
Man injured, sent to hospital at Lyon County plant
EMPORIA (KSNT) – One man is hospitalized Thursday morning after a work accident at the Fanestil Meat plant outside of Emporia. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office confirms with 27 News deputies and the Emporia Fire Department responded to 4700 W HWY 50 at 9:16 a.m. Thursday. The deputy said a man fell from a ladder […]
Several Kansas lakes issued public health advisories for blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued public health advisories for several Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
KCTV 5
Three adults in custody after vehicle associated with armed kidnapping in Topeka stopped
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Three adults are in custody after a Eudora Police Department officer and members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the vehicle associated with a reported armed kidnapping originating in Topeka. According to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the...
hppr.org
Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this western Kansas lake is drying up
Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
Bees swarm downtown Emporia after honey spill
EMPORIA (KSNT) – A warning from local Emporia officials is urging people to “bee safe” following the arrival of a swarm of bees. According to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center, the spilling of a five-gallon bucket of honey has created a “golden buffet” for the local bee population. This has resulted in a massive […]
KAKE TV
Wichita couple headed to Florida to assist with response to Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Red Cross volunteers from the Wichita area will make the trip to Florida on Thursday Sept.29 to help with the response to Hurricane Ian. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney will be driving a Red Cross emergency response vehicle roughly 20 hours from Wichita to Florida, according to a press release from the Red Cross.
Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
ksal.com
“Amber Wave” in Kansas
“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
KMBC.com
'High risk vehicle stop' in Johnson County results in arrest of three armed kidnapping suspects, rescue of 3-year-old
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A quick-thinking Eudora, Kansas police officer, with help from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, rescued a child after a reported armed kidnapping during a "high-risk" vehicle stop. According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a Eudora police officer spotted a vehicle associated...
Emporia gazette.com
Trailers promised next week for travel plaza complex
If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
