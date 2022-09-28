The Democratic primary, otherwise known as “the election” for mayor is over, and now it’s time to move the city forward. Outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza pushed a very progressive agenda, often at the expense of taxpayers and businesses. Without the American Rescue Plan Act money, the city would have been even closer to bankruptcy, and rather than address long-term critical financial issues, the administration funded short-term programs and initiatives, which will have no money available to maintain them when the well runs dry.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO