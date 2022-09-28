Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Rhode Island takes next step to fund abortions for state employees, Medicaid recipients
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Friday said the state is moving forward in the effort to approve funding for the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act. Matthew Sheaff, McKee’s senior communication advisor, said the Department of Administration and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services are submitting their budget requests to the Office of Management and Budget and both House and Senate fiscal advisors.
ABC6.com
McKee stands behind comments made about political rival Ashley Kalus
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is standing behind comments he made about his Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. In an interview with the Boston Globe Tuesday, McKee said that Kalus is a “seagull manager” who is “crapping all over the state of Rhode Island.”. Wednesday,...
GoLocalProv
7 Issues Smiley Has to Deal with (Fast) as Mayor of Providence
Brett Smiley comes into office as Mayor of Providence facing a blistering number of major challenges, and many of them require near day one action. Smiley, who won the Democratic primary in September and has no opposition in the general election, is the mayor-elect with the smallest number of votes in modern political history.
WMUR.com
Sununu says he won't support bringing back biomass in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is shutting the door on the idea of bringing biomass power plants back online to provide energy this winter. To generate more power locally, some lawmakers have said the 2023 legislative session will be the "year of biomass," but in an interview for "CloseUP," Sununu quickly dismissed that idea. The governor vetoed biomass subsidies in 2019.
Gov hopeful Kalus signed doc designating RI house her ‘second home’
The Republican nominee has faced questions about the depths of her ties to Rhode Island as she seeks to unseat incumbent Democrat Dan McKee.
GoLocalProv
Diossa Under Fire: Critics Blast Travel Cost Cover Up - and Question Ability to Manage Pension
Critics are questioning how James Diossa could competently manage the state's $10 billion pension system based on his actions in Central Falls and travel cost cover-up. “Diossa cannot keep track of money being spent in Central Falls, how will he manage billions of dollars in the state pension funds and bond money for the state of Rhode Island?” said RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki.
Courthouse News Service
Rhode Island liquor law
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island federal judge found in favor of the state’s alcohol coalition, which was sued by customers of a wine subscription service over laws requiring alcoholic beverages in the state to be sold only by licensed retailers who get the drinks from licensed wholesalers. This scheme reflects a valid state interest in public health.
Uprise RI
With ties to hate groups, #ParentsUnitedRI offers slate of conservative extremists for local office
#ParentsUnitedRI is a grievance-based hate group that stands against the transgender community, opposes the teaching of racism history, and fought hard against COVID-19 precautions and medical advice throughout the pandemic. The group is running a slate of candidates across Rhode Island, with ties to overt white supremacist hate groups like CORR (Citizens Organized to Restore Rights) and Super Happy Fun America (SHFA). #ParentsUnitedRI was formed with the intent of infiltrating local school boards and town councils to degrade public schools and promote charter schools under the guise of parental rights.
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
providenceonline.com
The End of an Error
The Democratic primary, otherwise known as “the election” for mayor is over, and now it’s time to move the city forward. Outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza pushed a very progressive agenda, often at the expense of taxpayers and businesses. Without the American Rescue Plan Act money, the city would have been even closer to bankruptcy, and rather than address long-term critical financial issues, the administration funded short-term programs and initiatives, which will have no money available to maintain them when the well runs dry.
wgan.com
Maine to receive millions for heating assistance under federal spending bill
Maine’s heating assistance program will receive $8 million in additional funding if a short-term government spending bill goes into law. On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the short-term bill to keep the federal government funded through Dec. 16. The bill also set aside $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for...
WCAX
New bill to decrease heating costs in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Ahead of the winter months, New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is trying to keep down heating costs. In a statement, Kuster, D-New Hampshire, said the Home Heating Oil Price Reduction Act would quadruple the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve from 1 million to 4 million barrels.
iheart.com
Court's In Session Soon In South Kingstown
The Town Council of South Kingstown is approving a municipal court. 28 of Rhode Island's 39 cities and towns now have their own court to deal with local issues like ordinance violations. The Rhode Island General Assembly approved enabling legislation for South Kingstown to establish the municipal court in 2019.
Former RI lawmaker trapped in Florida after Ian
A former Rhode Island lawmaker tells 12 News he hasn't been able to leave his southwest Florida home for three days due to street flooding from Hurricane Ian.
ABC6.com
Hearing to determine fate of Woonsocket mayor put on hold for second time
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — For a second time within a month a hearing to consider the fate the Woonsocket mayor has been pushed back. At the request of Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt’s legal team, the city council agreed to unanimously to push the hearing back to next Tuesday to give both sides more time to gather information.
iheart.com
City Council Applys Brakes To Vote On Ouster Of Mayor
The Woonsocket City Council decision on whether to remove Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office is remaining on hold. The mayor's attorneys requested -- and were granted -- a one-week continuance on Tuesday night for the purpose of gathering more information. The Rhode Island Supreme Court had put a temporary pause...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
wabi.tv
Maine Democratic Party respond to New York Times Article about Former Governor Paul LePage
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Democratic Party is responding to a New York Times report about Former Governor Paul LePage benefiting from a tax break meant for Florida residents. They say what’s worse is that he tried to cut the same tax break here in Maine. “His cuts...
GoLocalProv
INVESTIGATION: Diossa’s Campaign Lied About Travel Charges
A GoLocal investigation, which began more than three months ago, uncovered 26 trips by then-Central Falls Mayor James Diossa — many of the trips were to exotic places. Now, GoLocal has uncovered more than a dozen additional trips and an attempt by Diossa to cover up the true cost to taxpayers for his travel costs.
