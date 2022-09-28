Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford. A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.

