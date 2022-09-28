ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man ‘doing donuts’ nabbed on DUI charge during Hurricane Ian

A Leesburg man who took a wild ride and crashed twice during Hurricane Ian was nabbed on a drunk driving charge. Leesburg 911 operators on Wednesday afternoon received several calls from citizens who reported a gray Chevy pickup truck “doing donuts” on U.S. Hwy. 27 in the area of Hidden Harbor Drive. Witnesses also told dispatchers that the truck was moving very fast weaving across several lanes and had crashed into a Dodge Durango, forcing it into a ditch.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Realtor discovers squatter living in home listed in Oxford

A realtor discovered a squatter living in a home listed in Oxford. The realtor called law enforcement after finding 22-year-old Lorna Elaina Henry living in the house, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived at the home, Henry was found there with “several other females.”
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter defecates on herself while fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge

A suspected shoplifter defecated on herself while fleeing with stolen merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Crystal Diane Kiser, 40, of Weirsdale, began to run from the store at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after another shopper pointed her out to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy investigating a theft report at the store.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Squatters arrested after found living in unoccupied home in Oxford

Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford. A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.
OXFORD, FL
WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian

Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
DELTONA, FL
WCJB

More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

38-year-old woman killed in Sumter County crash, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman from Bushnell was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647, just east of Nobleton, according to a news release. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
