leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man ‘doing donuts’ nabbed on DUI charge during Hurricane Ian
A Leesburg man who took a wild ride and crashed twice during Hurricane Ian was nabbed on a drunk driving charge. Leesburg 911 operators on Wednesday afternoon received several calls from citizens who reported a gray Chevy pickup truck “doing donuts” on U.S. Hwy. 27 in the area of Hidden Harbor Drive. Witnesses also told dispatchers that the truck was moving very fast weaving across several lanes and had crashed into a Dodge Durango, forcing it into a ditch.
WCJB
NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
WCJB
Marion County rescue crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash sending one passenger to the hospital as a trauma alert. Crews arrived at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and Northwest 30th Avenue to find a two-vehicle collision involving a pick-up truck and an SUV. The...
Jefferson County man with lengthy arrest record in Alabama charged with double homicide in Florida
An Alabama man with a lengthy history of property crime arrests has been charged in a double homicide in Florida. Roger Myles Gilbert, a 35, is charged with second-degree murder in the slayings of David Mikell and Shane Clements. The victims were fatally shot on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lake County, FL.’s Altoona community on Aug. 25.
Fire damages business in Hernando Co. after person leaves stove unattended
A fire heavily damaged a business in Hernando County after a person inside accidentally left a stove unattended, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said.
ocala-news.com
OPD hurricane response team to assist with search and rescue efforts in Hardee County
The Ocala Police Department is deploying a Hurricane Ian response team to Hardee County to take part in a multi-agency relief effort that will include search and rescue missions. “Our hearts go out to every Florida resident who has been severely impacted by this catastrophic storm,” stated Ocala Police Chief...
villages-news.com
Realtor discovers squatter living in home listed in Oxford
A realtor discovered a squatter living in a home listed in Oxford. The realtor called law enforcement after finding 22-year-old Lorna Elaina Henry living in the house, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived at the home, Henry was found there with “several other females.”
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter defecates on herself while fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A suspected shoplifter defecated on herself while fleeing with stolen merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Crystal Diane Kiser, 40, of Weirsdale, began to run from the store at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after another shopper pointed her out to a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy investigating a theft report at the store.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. - A 72-year-old Deltona man drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside. "While searching for him,...
Arrest Made After Stabbing Near Brooksville Apartment Complex
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 35-year-old man has been arrested in a stabbing that sent one victim to the hospital as a trauma alert. On Tuesday at around10:42 p.m., a 911 call was received in the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center regarding a stabbing
WESH
Deputies: 1 man dead, another man injured after Orange County shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, two men were shot in Orange County, according to deputies. The shooting occurred on the 8000 block of Anise Grove Lane in Orlando around 10:20 p.m. Two men in their 20s were found with gunshot wounds at the scene. One of those men was...
villages-news.com
Squatters arrested after found living in unoccupied home in Oxford
Two squatters were arrested after they were found living in an unoccupied home in Oxford. A representative for the owner of the property went to the house on Sunday and found a black SUV parked there, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The representative announced herself and individuals who had been staying at the home, got into the SUV and fled. She went into the home, which was otherwise unfurnished, and found that a $500 table was missing. She also found mattresses on the floor in different rooms, hygiene products in bathrooms and dirty clothes. In addition, there was a television in one of the rooms. The representative told deputies the items did not belong in the home.
WCJB
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
clayconews.com
Five Teenagers Arrested During Investigation of Friend's Homicide in Mulberry, Florida
Polk County, FL - Sheriff Grady Judd is reporting that around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from 18-year-old Andres Garcia Pineda of Mulberry who said he had shot one of his friends with a handgun.
‘This is unbelievable’: Deputies rescue Orlo Vista residents trapped by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies on Thursday were rescuing Orlo Vista residents stranded by Hurricane Ian’s flood waters. Residents who live on Hope Circle have seen flooding issues before with Hurricane Irma, but never as bad as it was Thursday. One resident told Channel 9 that she...
NBC Miami
Central Florida Man Dies After Walking Out of Home to Drain Pool During Ian
Deputies in a north Florida county said a man died overnight Thursday after going outside of his home during what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported the 72-year-old man from Deltona went outside of his home just after 1 a.m. to drain his pool. Deputies said the victim’s wife called after he didn’t come back in the home.
WCJB
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team headed to Orange County to help with hurricane relief efforts
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Twenty-one Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics and firefighters left Friday afternoon from Station 16 all a part of the hazmat team. They specialize in dealing with hazardous materials like when search and rescue efforts are happening and there’s a spill or leak they will help make sure it’s safe.
click orlando
38-year-old woman killed in Sumter County crash, FHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman from Bushnell was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Sumter County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near the intersection of County Road 476 and County Road 647, just east of Nobleton, according to a news release. [TRENDING: TRACK,...
