Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
FORT WORTH, TX
Navy Times

Will vegan meals finally join the MRE lineup?

Four. That is the current number of Meals-Ready-to-Eat the military offers vegetarian service members. And while the military can technically support in-theater dietary needs of service members who eat kosher, halal and vegetarian, there aren’t any solely plant-based options for vegans ... yet. On July 14, the House of...
LIFESTYLE
Navy Times

Sailor found not guilty of Bonhomme Richard arson

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Navy judge has ruled a sailor was not guilty of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego in 2020. The ruling Friday came after a nine-day trial at Naval Base San Diego. “Seaman Recruit Mays was found not guilty...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Navy Times

U.S. ships seize $100 million of hash, heroin in the Gulf of Oman

A U.S. Navy destroyer and a Coast Guard cutter operating in the Gulf of Oman seized close to $100 million worth of hashish and heroin from two separate vessels Tuesday and Wednesday, according to statements from U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. The destroyer Delbert D. Black intercepted a fishing vessel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Navy Times

DoD considers universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-old military kids

Full-day universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds is being considered by Department of Defense officials, one of several efforts under way that would open learning opportunities for more military children through the Department of Defense Education Activity. Other efforts include an ongoing pilot program that allows some military children living outside the...
MILITARY
Navy Times

12 civilians killed, 5 injured during U.S. operations in 2021

Air strikes coordinated by the U.S. resulted in the deaths of 12 civilians and injuries to five more in 2021, during the final days of the war in Afghanistan, according to the Defense Department’s annual civilian casualties report, released Tuesday. Ten of those deaths were the result of an...
