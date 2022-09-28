ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

I-15/I-86 detour in Pocatello ends

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PutGq_0iDievE300

POCATELLO — Motorists wishing to get from Interstate 15 northbound to Interstate 86 no longer have to detour through the Northgate Interchange. The northwest ramp reopened Wednesday morning after three weeks of construction.

According to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, “The detour was needed to lower the ramp so new bridges can be built for I-15 through the System Interchange.”

The System Interchange will replace the current, aging “Flying Y” structure. It is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025 and cost $112 million.

“The design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life,” ITD said in a July news release.

Although the ramp is now open, ITD cautions motorists to stay alert while traversing through the ongoing construction.

“With crews working day and night it is especially important that drivers be alert and proceed safely through the work area,” the news release says. “Drivers are encouraged to check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep track of road conditions and construction.”

Project details are available at itdprojects.org/projects/i-86-i-15-system-interchange.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Creek waterline installation continues through November

POCATELLO — For approximately six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. Work began Friday and extends from Jefferson Avenue to Call Creek Drive. The right-hand eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue will be closed Friday for...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters extinguish blaze at old Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A fire at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on the city's north side could have been much worse if not for Pocatello's assistant fire chief being at the right place at the right time. Shane Grow, who's been with the Pocatello Fire Department for over 20 years, spotted smoke billowing from the plant, now known as the Titan Center, while driving home from work around 5 p.m. Thursday. ...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Traffic
Idaho State Journal

California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho

A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to East Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot. The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Simplot says there's no threat to public after ammonia release at Pocatello plant that left two workers injured

POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following an ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was evacuated because of the ammonia release but there was never any threat to the public, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Detour#The Northgate Interchange#The System Interchange#Itd
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Cat, dog die in Idaho Falls home fire

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire earlier this evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Idaho State Journal

Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant

POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four East Idaho residents facing felony drug trafficking charges following three separate incidents

Four people were recently arrested after police say they attempted to traffic or deliver felonious amounts of illegal narcotics in three separate incidents in East Idaho, according to court and police records. Dana Allen Mark Northern, 31, of Idaho Falls, has been charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver — one for meth and one for fentanyl — as well as misdemeanor counts of resisting and obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Loved ones gather to spread ‘scattered sunshine’ for man killed in August crash

POCATELLO — Friends and family of Dallin Overmeyer gathered in Pocatello Thursday to honor his life by spreading “scattered sunshine.”. Overmeyer’s nickname among family members was “Sunshine” because he seemed to always provide a ray of light wherever he went. But those closest to him didn’t understand the emotional demons he was waging in a constant battle.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot’s Dairy Queen open for business

The new Dairy Queen in Blackfoot is open for business, and they marked the occasion Thursday with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting happened at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 845 West Bridge Street in Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello man, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation

Idaho State Police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m. September 24, 2022, northbound on US Highway 91 at milepost 88.9 in Fort Hall in Bingham County. A 45-year-old male, from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on US91, in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile driver, from Pocatello and two juvenile passengers, were travelling northbound on US91, in a 2008 Ford Escape. The driver of the Honda rear-ended...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons

Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy