I-15/I-86 detour in Pocatello ends

POCATELLO — Motorists wishing to get from Interstate 15 northbound to Interstate 86 no longer have to detour through the Northgate Interchange. The northwest ramp reopened Wednesday morning after three weeks of construction.

According to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, “The detour was needed to lower the ramp so new bridges can be built for I-15 through the System Interchange.”

The System Interchange will replace the current, aging “Flying Y” structure. It is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025 and cost $112 million.

“The design needs to be updated to handle greater traffic volumes and to replace aging bridges that are reaching the end of their life,” ITD said in a July news release.

Although the ramp is now open, ITD cautions motorists to stay alert while traversing through the ongoing construction.

“With crews working day and night it is especially important that drivers be alert and proceed safely through the work area,” the news release says. “Drivers are encouraged to check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 app to keep track of road conditions and construction.”

Project details are available at itdprojects.org/projects/i-86-i-15-system-interchange.