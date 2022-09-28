Read full article on original website
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Gamespot
Amazon Prime 7 Free Games For October Revealed
Amazon has announced next month's batch of free games for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's October lineup features seven games, and there are some big names present. Subscribers can claim seven games in all, including a few AAA titles: Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Total War: Warhammer II. The lineup is rounded out by Glass Masquerade, Loom, Hero's Hour, and Horace.
Gamespot
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
Gamespot
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
Gamespot
PlayStation's New Loyalty Program Rolls Out October 5 For North America
PlayStation Stars is a new loyalty program that anybody with a PlayStation account can join, and it launches quite soon. It does not require a PlayStation Plus membership and will first debut in Asia on September 29, North and South America on October 5, and Europe and Australia on October 13.
Gamespot
Best Nintendo Switch Deals: Discounted Consoles, Exclusive Games, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. There are a ton of great deals on Nintendo Switch games right now, including some notable discounts on exclusives and a few of the best Switch games around. Whether you're looking for a zany party game or a single-player epic, we think you'll find at least one deal on this list you're interested in.
MLB・
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile - Rhapsody's Remix Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile's fifth battle pass is just a few days away, but this event-packed season isn't over quite yet. Players have until October 4 to complete one final seasonal Hyperbeat quest in return for free cosmetics, Mission Cards, currency, and other useful items. The good news: Rhapsody's Remix can easily be completed in a single day, and the prizes are well worth the effort.
Gamespot
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
Gamespot
Game Developers React To Google Stadia's Surprise Shutdown
Google's announcement of Stadia shutting down early next year took many people by surprise, including several games developers who planned to release their titles on the cloud streaming service. When Stadia first launched a few years ago, it did so with a small but respectable library of games that slowly grew in time. Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Destiny 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 were big names on the cloud platform, but Stadia was also home to a large number of indie games that found a new audience on the service.
Gamespot
Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
Stadia was first revealed in early 2019 at that year's GDC event, and officially launched in November that year. The streaming service had an impressive number of third-party games available, with big names such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom Eternal in its library. Google also had big plans for exclusive titles on Stadia and began investing in its own game studios, but by February 2021, it had shut down that division and announced that it would no longer develop its own games.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.
ComicBook
PlayStation Exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure Announced for PC
Sony has announced that another one of its recent PlayStation exclusives, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, is coming to PC. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been testing the waters with the PC market by releasing some of its key first-party games on the platform. It started with Horizon: Zero Dawn, a well-respected game on the PS4. Then it continued with heavy hitters like God of War and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man. It's not even slowing down either as Sony recently revealed the trailer for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and has confirmed that The Last of Us Part I will come to PC in the future as well.
Gamespot
Xbox Wireless Controller Comes With A Free Game Right Now
If you need a new Xbox Series X|S controller, a new eBay deal can save you some cash and net you a free digital copy of Watch Dogs: Legion for Series X|S. The wireless controller is discounted to $56, which is a small discount off of retailer price. The free game is what makes this one of the best Xbox controller deals we've seen this year, but it's worth noting that this same deal was available for only $48 the other week (the price quickly jumped).
The best pre-order deals for Skull and Bones on PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones will take players across the Indian Ocean during the golden age of piracy, as they build and customise their own fleets and engage in maritime warfare. The game will feature a single-player campaign, where new pirates can make a name for themselves or join up to five players online to take on other fleets in “disputed waters”. The game has been in development for some time and, now that it has been delayed (again), players will have to wait until 9 March 2023 to enjoy the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X and PC. Even...
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release
Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass Goes Live Next Week
Following the initially confusing announcement that Apex Legends Mobile's fourth battle pass is about to expire (the in-game season hub had October 18 listed as the season's end date), the mobile game's developers have now clarified that the "small" update it referred to in their previous announcement is in fact a brand new battle pass, and the current Hyperbeat battle pass will be replaced with the Aftershow battle pass early next week.
