Detroit, MI

Inspiring young minds: Give a Child a Book raises money for age-appropriate books

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News' annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign is back. It's a time to reflect on the impact that just one book can have on a young person. Thanks to a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, the money raised through the initiative will go back into the community by buying brand new books for kids across metro Detroit schools.
Royal Oak's Elly Finch: Homecoming queen and Ravens linebacker

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Elly Finch is a senior at Royal Oak High School. She's a 4.0 GPA student, an All-State track and field student, and school record holder for the discus. On top of that all, she serves as a captain for the Ravens football team as a left guard and linebacker. At halftime of one of her recent football games, she was surprised by being crowned homecoming queen as voted on by her classmates.
Local wish-granting organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local wish-granting organizations like the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Rainbow Connection are being impacted by Hurricane Ian, postponing wish trips and scrambling to get other families home. For weeks, 11-year-old Kohen Karns has been counting down to Wednesday. He and his family were set...
Detroit Auto Show returning Sept. 13-25, 2023 at Huntington Place

The North American International Auto Show will return in September once again in 2023, organizers announced on Wednesday. The first-ever Detroit Auto Show held in September just wrapped up on Sunday, Sept. 25, and will return Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at Huntington Place. This year's show was...
Michiganders worry about loved ones in Florida as hurricane hits

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The arrival board at Detroit Metro Airport told a story on Wednesday. You could see flights out of Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando were cancelled as Hurricane Ian hit Florida. “When we left there, the flood was horrible. It was up to the feet. So...
Detroit Weather: Mild and dry this weekend

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Increasing high clouds from the east. Low of 49 in Detroit with mid 40s outside the city. Wind: N 5 mph. Saturday: High clouds around, more east than west. These clouds are from the leftovers of Hurricane Ian. A high of 69. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.
Warren couple faces threat of losing second Florida home to storm

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roy McDonald and his wife said they're snowbirds. They live in Warren in the summer, and they escape to their home in Fort Myers, Florida in the winter. However, McDonald said he’s been glued to weather coverage since Thursday after learning of Hurricane Ian.
Detroit begins demolition of portion of vacant Packard Plant

On Thursday, a portion of the Packard Plant building in Detroit will be torn down. The building, which sits on Concord Street, has sat vacant for decades creating an imminent danger to the business. The city will pay for the demolition even though the 3.5 million square feet building is...
Lafayette Coney Island still has work to do before reopening, city says

Lafayette Coney Island still has more to do before the restaurant can open back up, the City of Detroit confirmed on Wednesday. The popular Downtown Detroit coney spot has been closed since Sept. 7 after social media video showed rats inside the restaurant. According to the city health officials, progress...
No. 4 Michigan to visit Iowa for Big Ten title game rematch

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten championship game. The Wolverines won that game 42-3 and FanDuel Sportsbook has them a 10 1/2-point favorite in this game. Iowa has won the last four meetings in Iowa City. Michigan will be going against a defense that allows just 3.45 yards per play and less than six points per game. The Hawkeyes will look to build on their best offensive performance of the season in last week's win at Rutgers.
Home prices unlikely to drop dramatically as interest rates rise

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many people feel unsure about the housing market right now. Home prices are, indeed, going down but many questions remain. Olivia Paul is a first time home buyer who got into the market about nine months ago. Things were very different then when mortgage rates were about half of what they are now.
Local crews head to Florida to clean up storm damage, restore homes following Hurricane Ian

(WXYZ) — As Florida’s west coast begins to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Michiganders are both on the road and standing by to offer help and resources. Several Red Cross trucks and local DTE crews have already left for Florida. And at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, home restoration crews from Belfor Production Warehouse in Livonia will also be hitting the road.
Police: 18-year-old killed by 60-year-old driver in road rage incident

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police were dispatched to the area of Stricker and David in Eastpointe Friday night at 7:51 p.m. in response to a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found a deceased 18-year-old male in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say, a...
