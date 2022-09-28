Read full article on original website
Inspiring young minds: Give a Child a Book raises money for age-appropriate books
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News' annual If You Give a Child a Book campaign is back. It's a time to reflect on the impact that just one book can have on a young person. Thanks to a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, the money raised through the initiative will go back into the community by buying brand new books for kids across metro Detroit schools.
Royal Oak's Elly Finch: Homecoming queen and Ravens linebacker
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Elly Finch is a senior at Royal Oak High School. She's a 4.0 GPA student, an All-State track and field student, and school record holder for the discus. On top of that all, she serves as a captain for the Ravens football team as a left guard and linebacker. At halftime of one of her recent football games, she was surprised by being crowned homecoming queen as voted on by her classmates.
Local wish-granting organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Local wish-granting organizations like the Make-a-Wish Foundation and the Rainbow Connection are being impacted by Hurricane Ian, postponing wish trips and scrambling to get other families home. For weeks, 11-year-old Kohen Karns has been counting down to Wednesday. He and his family were set...
Detroit Auto Show returning Sept. 13-25, 2023 at Huntington Place
The North American International Auto Show will return in September once again in 2023, organizers announced on Wednesday. The first-ever Detroit Auto Show held in September just wrapped up on Sunday, Sept. 25, and will return Wednesday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 25 at Huntington Place. This year's show was...
Michiganders worry about loved ones in Florida as hurricane hits
ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The arrival board at Detroit Metro Airport told a story on Wednesday. You could see flights out of Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando were cancelled as Hurricane Ian hit Florida. “When we left there, the flood was horrible. It was up to the feet. So...
Detroit Weather: Mild and dry this weekend
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Increasing high clouds from the east. Low of 49 in Detroit with mid 40s outside the city. Wind: N 5 mph. Saturday: High clouds around, more east than west. These clouds are from the leftovers of Hurricane Ian. A high of 69. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph.
Warren couple faces threat of losing second Florida home to storm
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roy McDonald and his wife said they're snowbirds. They live in Warren in the summer, and they escape to their home in Fort Myers, Florida in the winter. However, McDonald said he’s been glued to weather coverage since Thursday after learning of Hurricane Ian.
Detroit begins demolition of portion of vacant Packard Plant
On Thursday, a portion of the Packard Plant building in Detroit will be torn down. The building, which sits on Concord Street, has sat vacant for decades creating an imminent danger to the business. The city will pay for the demolition even though the 3.5 million square feet building is...
City of Detroit, police unions announce agreement with 'historic' jump in officer pay
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan along with Detroit Police Chief James White and union representatives announced Friday that a “landmark” agreement has been reached to make base pay for officers competitive with other departments in the area. According to a press release from the city,...
Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida to help those hit by Hurricane Ian
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's 'go time' for metro Detroit couple Janie Barner and Ray Bongartz. Fueled by faith to be where they are needed most, they volunteer for The Red Cross. “We have all the materials for serving our meals,” said Ray Bongartz as he loads up the truck.
Lafayette Coney Island still has work to do before reopening, city says
Lafayette Coney Island still has more to do before the restaurant can open back up, the City of Detroit confirmed on Wednesday. The popular Downtown Detroit coney spot has been closed since Sept. 7 after social media video showed rats inside the restaurant. According to the city health officials, progress...
Oakland County communities addressing deer overpopulation with new survey
(WXYZ) — Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input; about deer. This time of year in Michigan it's hard to miss them. But increasingly in Oakland County, deer have created somewhat of a concern for local leaders. From high numbers...
Man, 74, dies after crash in Rochester Hills where woman was distracted by cell phone
(WXYZ) — A 74-year-old Rochester Hills man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash last week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. According to deputies, Suk-Joon Ham passed away in the hospital on Saturday. He was the rear passenger in a crash on Sept. 20 at the...
Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
No. 4 Michigan to visit Iowa for Big Ten title game rematch
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten championship game. The Wolverines won that game 42-3 and FanDuel Sportsbook has them a 10 1/2-point favorite in this game. Iowa has won the last four meetings in Iowa City. Michigan will be going against a defense that allows just 3.45 yards per play and less than six points per game. The Hawkeyes will look to build on their best offensive performance of the season in last week's win at Rutgers.
Home prices unlikely to drop dramatically as interest rates rise
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many people feel unsure about the housing market right now. Home prices are, indeed, going down but many questions remain. Olivia Paul is a first time home buyer who got into the market about nine months ago. Things were very different then when mortgage rates were about half of what they are now.
Crews repairing railroad overnight; Friday 'everything should be back to normal'
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews continue to repair train tracks in Warren Thursday night after an early morning train derailment. It happened at 7:30 a.m. near 9 Mile and Stephens Road. According to Canadian National, 16 out of 151 cars derailed. “It’s too close to home," nearby resident Chris...
Local crews head to Florida to clean up storm damage, restore homes following Hurricane Ian
(WXYZ) — As Florida’s west coast begins to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Michiganders are both on the road and standing by to offer help and resources. Several Red Cross trucks and local DTE crews have already left for Florida. And at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, home restoration crews from Belfor Production Warehouse in Livonia will also be hitting the road.
Police: 18-year-old killed by 60-year-old driver in road rage incident
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police were dispatched to the area of Stricker and David in Eastpointe Friday night at 7:51 p.m. in response to a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found a deceased 18-year-old male in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say, a...
Judge changes bond for 24-year-old man accused of carjacking 95-year-old woman
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There was an emergency bond hearing Friday for James Douglas Smith, the man accused of beating and carjacking a 95-year-old woman. The prosecutor laid out new details of the incident in court that the public had not heard before. The incident happened near Palmer Park in...
