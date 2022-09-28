Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Warzone 1.0 says farewell with free banner commemorating its worst meta ever
With Warzone 2.0 less than two months away, Activision has rolled out Warzone's final major update.
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone Adding New Resurgence Supreme LTM In Season 5 Reloaded Update
Activision announced Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand's mid-season Reloaded update will arrive to Warzone on September 28, which includes the return of several fan-favorite playlists and a new "supreme" mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island map. Resurgence Supreme is a new respawn mode for Rebirth Island that fills the...
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ cheats will face “action” from Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be “taking live action” against cheaters in Modern Warfare 2, following concern over the prevalence of hackers in the shooter. In a tweet posted on Saturday (September 24), Infinity Ward outlined some of the action it would take as the last beta for Modern Warfare 2 entered its final days.
dotesports.com
Is PUBG a dead game in 2022?
PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds, more commonly known as PUBG, launched in 2017 and caused a revolution. The battle royale shooter genre was never the same, and while it wasn’t the first battle royale shooter to make its way into the game market, it brought what other games of the same genre did not.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Battle Pass Goes Live Next Week
Following the initially confusing announcement that Apex Legends Mobile's fourth battle pass is about to expire (the in-game season hub had October 18 listed as the season's end date), the mobile game's developers have now clarified that the "small" update it referred to in their previous announcement is in fact a brand new battle pass, and the current Hyperbeat battle pass will be replaced with the Aftershow battle pass early next week.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Want Stadia Cloud Saves | GameSpot News
If you missed it, Google announced that its cloud streaming service Stadia will officially be shut down on January 18, 2023. All Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store will be refunded, including games and add-on content purchased from that specific storefront. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the games...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Gamespot
Super Buckyball Tournament Releases November 15 On Steam
Super Buckyball Tournament, a futuristic 3v3 multiplayer sports hero game, will be released on November 15 through Steam. From trailers and teasers, Super Buckyball seems like soccer, but with superpowers. Dev Pathea Games (My Time at Portia) has seasonal battle passes planned for the game, as well as regular content updates. Players can try the beta version for free during Steam Next Fest, a showcase of upcoming games to be released on Valve's platform.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars Event Features Cosmoem
The cosmic pokemon, Cosmoem, will arrive in Pokemon Go for the first time during the Evolving Stars Event. The event runs from October 5 at 10 AM to October 11 at 8 PM local time. Cosmoem is a Psychic Legendary Pokemon, and is the evolution of Cosmog. Players can trigger...
Gamespot
EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year
Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
Gamespot
Stadia Refunds Explained | GameSpot News
Stadia was first revealed in early 2019 at that year's GDC event, and officially launched in November that year. The streaming service had an impressive number of third-party games available, with big names such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Cyberpunk 2077, and Doom Eternal in its library. Google also had big plans for exclusive titles on Stadia and began investing in its own game studios, but by February 2021, it had shut down that division and announced that it would no longer develop its own games.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Everything To Know
Overwatch 2 will introduce new playable heroes every other season--or approximately every 18 weeks. These will include both characters that are brand new and “characters you’ve been waiting for.” It will also carry over every hero from the first Overwatch. Confirmed heroes new to Overwatch 2 include:
Loadout, AI and Looting Changes Seemingly Coming to Warzone 2 Before Launch
It appears Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 could be a much different game on day one than the version Activision showed off during its Next showcase. As revealed initially during the event, Warzone 2 was perhaps much more of a stark break-off from the original Warzone than most of the community expected. Loadouts were completely ousted, Fortnite-esque NPCs were scattered throughout the map and the looting UI was expanded to that of PUBG: Battlegrounds.
Gamespot
The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. The Callisto Protocol - The Truth of Black Iron Trailer. The Truth of Black Iron - Discover what terrifying secrets lie beneath Black Iron Prison in The Callisto Protocol, an all-new sci-fi survival horror game coming to PC and Consoles on December 2, 2022.
Gamespot
Amazon Prime 7 Free Games For October Revealed
Amazon has announced next month's batch of free games for Amazon Prime members. Prime Gaming's October lineup features seven games, and there are some big names present. Subscribers can claim seven games in all, including a few AAA titles: Fallout 76, Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and Total War: Warhammer II. The lineup is rounded out by Glass Masquerade, Loom, Hero's Hour, and Horace.
Gamespot
Everything You Should Do Before Overwatch 2 Launches
Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, but there's a bit of prep-work you should probably do to get ready for it. For those looking to pre-download the game, if you play on console, you'll be able to do so from 9 AM PT / 12 AM ET on October 4. Whereas if you're on PC and own the Watchpoint Pack, you'll be able to do so a bit earlier, with pre-download being available tomorrow (September 30) at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. If you have automatic downloads setup, it should just do so on its own.
Gamespot
6 Games Are Free To Stream For Prime Members In October
Google Stadia is shutting down its servers, but Amazon’s game streaming platform, Luna, is still going strong. In fact, October will see the addition of six games to the Prime Gaming Channel--which is offered free to all Prime members. This includes a few quirky indies, a highly rated FPS, and more. Luna can be streamed on PC, Mac, mobile, or through any compatible Amazon Fire devices.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Changes To Come Post Beta
Infinity Ward's Beta for Modern Warfare 2 just ended and man did the players enjoy it. In terms of Betas, this one has been the biggest for the franchise as the most amount players joined and clocked in massive numbers of hours of playtime. Now the free-to-play time has come to an end, and Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for the full and final release for the title, which scheduled for October 28, 2022.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#466) - September 29, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on September 29. Today's answer might require some to open their vocabulary a tiny bit more than normal, as the Wordle isn't too common of a word. However, there aren't tricky letters to trip players up, so most should be able to get it eventually.
