Washington Examiner
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise
Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
Washington Examiner
The Taliban embrace crystal meth
It has now been over a year since President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Defending the president from a posh resort in Colorado as the anniversary neared, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, simply declared, "It had to come to an end." For many Afghans,...
ISIS-K Is Stepping Up Its Brutal Attacks Against the Taliban
Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, ISIS-K, is ramping up its attacks on the Taliban in Afghanistan, undermining the group’s pledge to end suicide bombings in the country. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a string of high-profile suicide attacks over the last couple...
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Horror Pic From Space Shows How Pakistan Lake Drowned Hundreds of Villages
Breaching of Lake Manchar, Pakistan's biggest lake, has affected around 135,000 people as officials desperately tackle catastrophic flooding.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
Putin's Russia Strikes Big International Trade Deal With Taliban For Fuel, Wheat: Here's The Fine Print
In a bid to diversify its trading partners and to take advantage of a discount on average global commodity prices, the Taliban have signed a provisional deal with Russia for the supply of gasoline, diesel, gas and wheat, Reuters reported. This is the first known major international economic deal struck...
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has given folks new reasons who detest the diminutive emcee. During a concert tour stop in Russia, Tekashi actually had the intestinal fortitude to say “f— Brittney Griner” while touring the capital city of Russia over the weekend. Meanwhile, Griner is languishing in a...
Taliban say suicide bombing in Shiite area of Kabul kills 19
KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief said. The explosion inside the center in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood of...
AOL Corp
Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19
The family of a 19-years old girl who was victim of a suicide bomber mourns, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. A Taliban spokesman says a suicide bomber has killed several people and wounded others at an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital. The bomber hit while hundreds of teenage students inside were taking practice entrance exams for university, a witness says. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Washington Examiner
Fentanyl: Too dangerous to trust Moscow with, but you can score some in middle school
The Commerce Department announced last week that from now on, the chemicals needed to make fentanyl can only be exported to Russia with a license. The Commerce Department considers them “potentially useful for Russia’s chemical and biological weapons production capabilities .”. Meanwhile, also last week, a 13-year-old in...
UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
Navy Times
What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s Army career?
“Dahmer: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” premiered this week on Netflix. The eerie show centers on sadistic serial murderer Jeffrey Dahmer and details how his dark path was forged. The show is a fictionalized retelling of Dahmer’s story, which involved dismemberment, necrophilia and cannibalism. And while he...
International Business Times
Kabul Classroom Bombing Death Toll Rises To 35 As Women Protest 'Genocide'
The death toll of a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the UN said Saturday, as Shiite Hazara women who bore the brunt of the attack staged a defiant protest against the "genocide" of their minority community. On Friday a suicide attacker blew himself up in...
Bikes are everywhere in Kabul since the Taliban takeover. But who's not cycling? Women
As the economy unravels, "everyone is getting a bike," says one young resident. It's the cheapest way to get around. But the Taliban's conservative culture means women cyclists are not welcome.
At least 25 dead after suicide bomb blast at educational center in Kabul
A suicide bomb attack on an education center in Kabul has killed at least 25 people, most of whom are believed to be young women, in the latest sign of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital.
nationalinterest.org
Australia and America Get Ready to Fight Together in the Pacific
The two countries share a common language and a long history of fighting together as allies. A recent visit to America by Australia’s top sailor underscores just how deep the American-Australian relationship is. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday hosted his Australian counterpart at the Pentagon. “During the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Father of woman who splashed Xi Jinping poster with ink dies suddenly in jail
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The father of a woman sent to a psychiatric hospital for defacing a poster of ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping has died suddenly in detention, with the authorities moving to cremate his remains amid suspicions of violence.
