ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three killed as Taliban crash captured US Black Hawk helicopter in training exercise

Three people have been killed and five injured after a helicopter left behind by the US in Afghanistan crashed on Saturday during a Taliban training exercise.“An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University,” said Enaytullah Khowrazmi, a spokesperson for the Taliban administration’s ministry of defence.It is unclear how many helicopters left behind by the US are operational. The Taliban took control of the choppers as they took over the country in August last year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

The Taliban embrace crystal meth

It has now been over a year since President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Defending the president from a posh resort in Colorado as the anniversary neared, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, simply declared, "It had to come to an end." For many Afghans,...
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

ISIS-K Is Stepping Up Its Brutal Attacks Against the Taliban

Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, ISIS-K, is ramping up its attacks on the Taliban in Afghanistan, undermining the group’s pledge to end suicide bombings in the country. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a string of high-profile suicide attacks over the last couple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Smedley Butler
Person
Sylvia Garcia
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#Video Game#Afghans#Playerunknown#The Khaama Press#Tiktok
AOL Corp

Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19

The family of a 19-years old girl who was victim of a suicide bomber mourns, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. A Taliban spokesman says a suicide bomber has killed several people and wounded others at an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital. The bomber hit while hundreds of teenage students inside were taking practice entrance exams for university, a witness says. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
South Korea
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Army
The Associated Press

UN speeches end with silence from Myanmar, Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — For the second straight year, Afghanistan and Myanmar were silent at the U.N. General Assembly’s leaders’ meeting, which ended Monday with no representative of either government stepping forward to talk as the United Nations tries to resolve who should represent them. At the...
POLITICS
Navy Times

What happened to Jeffrey Dahmer’s Army career?

“Dahmer: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” premiered this week on Netflix. The eerie show centers on sadistic serial murderer Jeffrey Dahmer and details how his dark path was forged. The show is a fictionalized retelling of Dahmer’s story, which involved dismemberment, necrophilia and cannibalism. And while he...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Kabul Classroom Bombing Death Toll Rises To 35 As Women Protest 'Genocide'

The death toll of a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the UN said Saturday, as Shiite Hazara women who bore the brunt of the attack staged a defiant protest against the "genocide" of their minority community. On Friday a suicide attacker blew himself up in...
PROTESTS
nationalinterest.org

Australia and America Get Ready to Fight Together in the Pacific

The two countries share a common language and a long history of fighting together as allies. A recent visit to America by Australia’s top sailor underscores just how deep the American-Australian relationship is. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday hosted his Australian counterpart at the Pentagon. “During the...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Father of woman who splashed Xi Jinping poster with ink dies suddenly in jail

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The father of a woman sent to a psychiatric hospital for defacing a poster of ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping has died suddenly in detention, with the authorities moving to cremate his remains amid suspicions of violence.
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy