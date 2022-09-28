Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lip-reading fans are convinced that cameras caught Jimmy Garoppolo ripping Kyle Shanahan's play calls
Sunday night’s loss to the Denver Broncos was a beyond frustrating effort for the San Francisco 49ers. In their first game since Trey Lance went down with a season-ending leg injury, Jimmy Garoppolo was tasked once again with leading the Niners offense. And, well, he did not seem to...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G weighs in on viral lip-reading clip from 49ers' loss
The 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday was a frustrating night for the entire team. And in a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception. As with anything posted online,...
Yardbarker
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan goes off over viral Jimmy Garoppolo quote allegedly calling out his plays
The San Francisco 49ers suffered a razor-thin loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, 11-10, and some folks were quick to pin the blame on Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This was after Jimmy G threw an interception that pretty much ended his team’s hopes of escaping with a victory against the Broncos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4
Fantasy football Week 4 presents plenty of sleeper options at the running back position. From Jerick McKinnon to Cam Akers, here are 10 guys to target. Picking the right running backs week to week in fantasy football can make or break your lineup. It’s a hard position to get right, but it sets you up for big-time success if you hit on your running back plays. This week, there are plenty of sleeper options. Let’s take a look at 10 guys that can outperform their value in Week 4.
Yardbarker
John Lynch not concerned about Jimmy Garoppolo's competitive nature, doesn't believe QB has resentment towards 49ers
On Friday, general manager John Lynch had a chance to respond to some of the fallout resulting from the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, it isn't just for his poor play on the football field, leading to the 11-10 loss in the Mile High City.
NBC Sports
Shanahan responds to viral Jimmy G lip-reading clip: It's 'a joke'
SANTA CLARA -- Jimmy Garoppolo had just thrown an ill-advised pass into triple coverage. The pass was intended for Deebo Samuel. But it was broken up and fluttered into the air, and Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith came up with the interception to extinguish the 49ers’ last, best chance Sunday night.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL's Chief Medical Officer wants Tua Tagovailoa investigation findings made public
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury Thursday, bringing football's handling of head injuries back to the forefront.
Bobby Wagner on 49ers: 'They're going to move their star players around'
Linebacker Bobby Wagner is no stranger to playing the San Francisco 49ers, but 2022 will be his first year competing against them as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. A fixture in the NFC West for a decade, Wagner is acutely aware of what San Francisco does on offense after playing them during his time with the Seattle Seahawks, and he told reporters on Thursday about some key differences in the 49ers’ game plans between his old and current teams.
Revisiting Joe Staley's 2021 comments on Mike McDaniel, Kyle Shanahan
During the 2021 season, former 49ers LT Joe Staley spoke to Niners Nation about Mike McDaniel’s impact behind the scenes and the video is making the rounds while Kyle Shanahan and the Niners struggle.
Yardbarker
Jimmy Garoppolo still looking to establish chemistry with 49ers offense but says 'It's getting better'
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo says he's still looking to get on the same page with the rest of the 49ers offense after being away for most of the offseason and preseason but that things are getting better, slowly but surely. Garoppolo raised a few eyebrows after the 49ers' 11-10 loss...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
544K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0