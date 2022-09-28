Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Fantastic Freshmen: Tucson High trio starting for improving Badgers
Having a freshman varsity starter on a high school football team happens in Southern Arizona but not often. Having three at one time is unheard of. Add to that the three of them, at Tucson High, are on a winning team through the first three weeks of the season. Making...
arizonawildcats.com
Basketball Season Begins With First Watch Red-Blue Game
TUCSON, Ariz. – The annual tip-off event to the Arizona Basketball season begins with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on Friday, Sept. 30. Come catch a glimpse of Coach Lloyd and the 2022-23 Wildcats in action for the first time in McKale Center. Tickets are selling quickly for Friday as the game regularly sells out.
CBS Sports
How to watch Arizona vs. Colorado: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Arizona Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Colorado suffered a grim 45-17 defeat...
Eastern Progress
Photos: Introducing the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team
The University of Arizona Women's basketball team held their annual media day at McKale Center on September 30. Their first exhibition game will be October 28 against Eastern New Mexico at McKale Center at 6:00p.m. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
arizonasports.com
ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
Eastern Progress
ABC to carry noon UCLA-Arizona showdown, but fans will also have to stay up late in 2022-23
Arizona fans will be able to catch the Wildcats on over-the-air networks five times this season, including noon games against UCLA and ASU at McKale Center, but will also be asked to stay up late often. In an announcement Thursday of exact tipoff times and television coverage in 2022-23, the...
azdesertswarm.com
Tip times, TV info released for Arizona men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule
If you’re an Arizona fan who doesn’t have access to Pac-12 Network, it’s going to mean missing out on some of the men’s basketball games in 2022-23. But not as many as you’d think. Less than half of the UA’s 31 regular-season contests will air...
arizonawildcats.com
Wildcat Wednesday - Join Us for The First Watch Red-Blue Game
Follow Dave Heeke on Twitter | Sign Up for the Wildcat Wednesday. Friday marks our annual men's basketball tip off event with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at 7:30 p.m. (MST) inside McKale Center. Come get a glimpse of Coach Lloyd and the Wildcats on the hardwood for the first time this season. The night of festivities will include the slam dunk contest with some familiar faces as judges for the event before the team takes the court.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. Colorado score predictions
Other than Cal, Arizona’s most success in recent years has come against Colorado. The Wildcats are 7-3 against the Buffaloes since they joined the Pac-12, though two of those losses have come in the past two meetings. That includes last year’s 34-0 loss in Boulder, but those were very...
Eastern Progress
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd helps pay for free Red-Blue Game ticket giveaway on south side
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd didn't just make a promotional appearance at a south side Tucson event Thursday. He also helped pay for it. Longtime UA supporter Humberto Lopez said Lloyd approached him about a way to better involve fans from the city's south side, and the two agreed to host a Mexican-themed celebration and ticket giveaway at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball Red-Blue scrimmage: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The Arizona Wildcats start preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with their annual Red-Blue instrasquad scrimmage, the first chance for fans to see the new team in action. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Red-Blue scrimmage game...
Eastern Progress
Ex-Cat Reggie Geary: Documentary a 'beautiful tribute' to Lute Olson's life, career
Lute Olson cut a dashing figure during his two-plus decades as Arizona’s men’s basketball coach. Just ask his players. “When they talked about Lute’s presence, whether it was his height oar his perfect hair, (they mentioned) the presence he commanded when he walked into a room,” said Brett Rapkin, producer of the upcoming documentary film, “Lute.” “Channing Frye talked in the film about his mom saying, ‘Damn, that’s a good-looking white man’ when Lute walked into the room.”
kjzz.org
Comedian Lewis Black is ready to read Arizona's rants
There are comedians who talk about current events, and then there’s Lewis Black. He’s been called the “King of Rant” and has talked about what’s on his mind on stage, on “The Daily Show” and elsewhere. He’s bringing his “Off The Rails” tour...
The long history of the Longhorn Grill & Saloon
The unique restaurant entrance to the Longhorn Grill is a landmark that is undeniably "Absolutely Arizona."
iheart.com
Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show set for this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of southern Arizona’s creepiest, crawliest events is coming to the Tucson Expo Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This will be the 21st annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale. According to the event’s website, reptiles from all...
'Reid Park Reimagined' survey closes Friday, Sept. 30
The second public survey in the City of Tucson's 'Reid Park Reimagined closes just before midnight Friday night, which means you have just over a day to give feedback.
KOLD-TV
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Pumpkin Patch opens for the first time this season on Saturday, Oct. 1. Owner Jon Post said this year there’s even more for the whole family to enjoy, including a one-of-a-kind Sunflower Festival. “We’re not going to the pumpkin field, we’re...
KOLD-TV
Group calls for Pima Community College chancellor’s resignation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group called people for PCC is demanding that Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert step down immediately. This comes after the KOLD Investigates team revealed that the college administration is once again under scrutiny. KOLD got ahold of a draft report from the...
kenneturner.com
Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer
The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
