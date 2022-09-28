Follow Dave Heeke on Twitter | Sign Up for the Wildcat Wednesday. Friday marks our annual men's basketball tip off event with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at 7:30 p.m. (MST) inside McKale Center. Come get a glimpse of Coach Lloyd and the Wildcats on the hardwood for the first time this season. The night of festivities will include the slam dunk contest with some familiar faces as judges for the event before the team takes the court.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO