Baltimore, MD

WMDT.com

Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police

A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Man Convicted Of Two Counts Of First Degree Assault

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 28, 2022, Adam Commodore, age 41, was found guilty of two counts of felony first degree assault, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, following a trial before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking

– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Driver shot in the cheek on York Road in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was shot in the face Thursday night while driving in North Baltimore, police said. The victim, a 52-year-old man, flagged down an officer around 9:45 p.m. and told them he had been shot in the 5900 block of York Road, police said. He was shot in the cheek. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound. Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Hughesville area tonight, September 29. This checkpoint is grant funded through the Maryland Highway Safety Office. Checkpoints serve a critical role in promoting public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
DC News Now

73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police

A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton

CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
CLINTON, MD

