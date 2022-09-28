Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Dorchester Co. shooting
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier this month. The shooting was initially reported just after 3 p.m. on September 20th. Officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue, and located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue. The victim was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Raeford of Salisbury. Investigators determined that Raeford had been shot, and an autopsy ruled his death a homicide.
Bay Net
Student Charged With Theft And Disorderly At General Smallwood Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On the morning of September 29, a student at General Smallwood Middle School stole shoes from another student and became disorderly when confronted by administrators. Administrators summonsed the School Resource Officer, who detained the student and was able to deescalate the situation. The student was...
Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police
A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
Bay Net
28 Grams Of Marijuana Recovered From Student At Lackey High School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On September 28, a school administrator at Lackey High School detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a locker in the hallway. A subsequent search of the locker revealed a plastic bag containing 28 grams of marijuana. The School Resource Officer was notified, and...
Bay Net
Charles County Felon Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison For Dealing In Firearms Without A License
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Deante Mandel Duckett, age 37, of Cheverly, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for dealing in firearms without a license and for transporting a firearm with intent to commit a felony. The sentence was imposed on September 28, 2022.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Convicted Of Two Counts Of First Degree Assault
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey reports that on September 28, 2022, Adam Commodore, age 41, was found guilty of two counts of felony first degree assault, as well as two counts of reckless endangerment, following a trial before the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Calvert County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.
Bay Net
“Clown Brown” Of Annapolis Sentenced To 10 Years For Drug Trafficking
– U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar sentenced Keith L. Brown, a/k/a “Clown Brown”, age 64, of Annapolis, Maryland, to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine. Khayr Basimibnbrown, age 42, of Annapolis, Maryland, Brown’s son and co-defendant, had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine.
Off-duty DC police officer shopping with mother hit by car, critically hurt in Maryland
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. said that one of its off-duty officers had critical injuries after a car hit the officer in Prince George’s County, Md. Friday monring. MPD said it happened at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy., which is where Shoppers grocery store […]
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Lottery Ticket Theft Suspect At Food Lion
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the woman pictured in a theft investigation. On Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at 11 am, the victim spent $40 on lottery tickets from an automated lottery machine at the Food Lion in Charlotte Hall.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | Con-artist accused of tricking woman, raping her captured
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fugitive con-artist who the U.S. Marshals Service says tricked his ex-girlfriend and then raped her at knifepoint is now in custody. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Maurice Coleman, 52, was taken into custody by Baltimore patrol officers. Coleman was wanted for first-degree rape, as...
Feds indict former Baltimore prosecutor for using position to stalk ex's
A former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney faces up to 100 years in federal prison for allegedly using his position of power to stalk his former romantic partners.
Here's how the cops caught the Beltway snipers 20 years ago
WASHINGTON — October marks the 20th anniversary of a spasm of violence that left people across our region fearing any moment could be their last. Two men – John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo – were crisscrossing the area in a rolling snipers’ nest, murdering people at random.
'Enough Fentanyl To Kill Two Million People', Suspects Charged In Massive Maryland Drug Bust
Maryland officials have announced the indictments of six people charged with fentanyl distribution and gun-related charges after being found with enough fentanyl to kill two million people, authorities say. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh was joined by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der, Maryland...
Driver shot in the cheek on York Road in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man was shot in the face Thursday night while driving in North Baltimore, police said. The victim, a 52-year-old man, flagged down an officer around 9:45 p.m. and told them he had been shot in the 5900 block of York Road, police said. He was shot in the cheek. The victim was hospitalized for treatment of the non-life-threatening wound. Investigators are trying to determine whether the shooting was targeted or random. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Baltimore Police officer shot Friday afternoon, alleged shooter in custody
The incident took place on E. Chase Street. There's no word yet on the officer's condition or if any suspect was taken into custody.
Bay Net
Charles County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in the Hughesville area tonight, September 29. This checkpoint is grant funded through the Maryland Highway Safety Office. Checkpoints serve a critical role in promoting public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
73-year-old DC woman murdered; police look for killer
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were trying to find the person who killed a 73-year-old woman in Northwest Sunday. Police went to a home in the 5100 block of 2nd St. NW for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gloria Williams. Police said it was apparent that […]
Former Maryland Park Service Manager Charged With Alleged Assault, Rape: Police
A former park manager for the Maryland Park Service is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a person repeatedly over the course of six months, police announced. Michael Browning, 71, was arrested by detectives from Baltimore County’s Special Victims Unit, the agency announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when he was charged with second-degree rape and second-degree assault.
Bay Net
Suspect In Custody In Connection With June Homicide In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in June. The suspect is 24-year-old Travon Marquis Ingram of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 29-year-old Deangelo Deonte Johnson of Clinton. On June...
