Buffalo, NY

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors. The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too. But while Sanders...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'

Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals. On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program. Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning might be retired from playing football, but the legendary NFL quarterback continues to stay busy in his post-playing days. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star has a production company, Omaha Productions, that continues to pursue interesting ventures. Manning has has famous "ManningCast" with his brother, Eli...
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him

It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
DALLAS, TX
