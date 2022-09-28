ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength making landfall in Florida

By Steve Ted In The Morning
 2 days ago

Florida continues to brace for a dangerous storm. Steve and Ted get an update from KSN Meteorologist Ronelle Williams plus a look at the Storm Track 3 Forecast for Wichita as well.

