New Britain Herald
First annual Connecticut Book Festival to be held
WEST HARTFORD – The Connecticut Book Festival will be held at the West Hartford Conference Center on Saturday. “Come meet authors from all over Connecticut, and more importantly, peruse the multitude of books written by authors from our very own Nutmeg State,” the CT Author and Publishers website said.
Bristol Press
Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites community to Halloween party
BRISTOL – The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol invites the community to join them in a “Spooky Blast” Halloween party Oct. 21. The Spooky Blast, a new event for the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol, will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Family Center at 255 West St. The party will include pumpkin painting, a costume contest with prizes, raffles, food and drinks, a photo booth and an inflatable haunted house.
New Britain Herald
Apple Harvest Festival gets off to a strong start
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival got off to a strong start Friday as visitors flocked to downtown to enjoy a weekend of food and fun. The festival, which is held annually on Main Street and Riccio Way near town hall, is a fall tradition that Southington residents and visitors from surrounding towns look forward to every year – sometimes drawing as many as 100,000 visitors between the two weekends.
NBC Connecticut
Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022
Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
New Britain Herald
Re-launched New Britain High Voltage Art Project seeking artists
NEW BRITAIN – Mayor Erin Stewart and the New Britain Commission on the Arts are holding a call to artists for the re-launch of the New Britain High Voltage Art Project. This call will start Phase III of the project. “High Voltage Art is a community favorite,” Stewart said....
New Britain Herald
Plainville PumpkinFest returns, looks to raise money
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville PumpkinFest returns for the 7th year on Oct. 22. The Festival will offer a spooky house, kids’ parade and more while continuing to raise money for the Plainville Community Fund. It will happen rain or shine, from 4 to 8 p.m. downtown. The festival is free to enter and includes kids’ activities at the Parks and Recreation building at 50 Whiting St. starting at 4 p.m. and a kids’ parade starting at 5 p.m., going from the Parks & Recreation building to the library.
New Britain Herald
Annual Trivia Bee coming to Cadillac Ranch
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Education Foundation's Fourth Annual Trivia Bee is coming to Cadillac Ranch on Oct. 26, raising money to support local scholarships and education initiatives. The Trivia Bee, conducted by WhatTrivia, will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant at 45 Jude Lane. Participants...
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday
(WTNH) — October is nearly here, and for the first weekend of the month, there are some free activities for you or your family. Whether it’s just you this weekend, or you have the family to entertain, here’s a look at a few free activities or deals you may be able to find in your travels.
New Britain Herald
New business opening on Woodland Street in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Insight of New England, LLC, SURE Program, New Britain Racial Justice Coalition, and Angelo Insurance Agency will all have their grand opening at a new location, 35 Woodland St., Saturday. The grand opening will be hosted by Candyce Scott, who is a Licensed Professional Counselor with...
NewsTimes
Torrington coach will be honored Oct. 15
TORRINGTON — The Ora Curry III Memorial Foundation invites the community to recognize and honor the life of Torrington resident, football standout and coach, Ora Curry III at an Oct. 15 Oktoberfest celebration. "Curry was a proud Torringtonian and a loving father to his two children, Ora IV and...
Register Citizen
Torrington's Prime Time House picks holiday popup site
LITCHFIELD — Prime Finds, a holiday popup shop offering a wide variety of gifts, is opening this year at Pilgrim Hall at Lourdes of Litchfield. Prime Time House benefits from the annual popup, which features donated items ranging from used furniture, home and holiday goods. All proceeds are used to support mental health programs for Prime Time House's adults with disabilities. The venue will be open from Nov. 19 through Dec. 30.
Eyewitness News
Pastor offers free Thanksgiving meals to New Haven Students and families.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Pastor Brenda Adkins started hosting “a Day of Joy,” a full sit down thanksgiving meal, back in 2014, traditionally serving hundreds. They will do it once again on November 19th at New Haven’s Q house. The free event is open to families...
Bristol Press
Bristol Commission for Persons with Disabilities will be holding an open forum
BRISTOL – As a means of addressing public transportation and equitable access concerns with area residents, the Bristol Commission for Persons with Disabilities will be holding an open forum this Saturday at the Bristol Public Library at 1 p.m. “We’re taking a look at transportation within the city limits...
New Britain Herald
Stanley Golf Course in New Britain to undergo $300K renovation
NEW BRITAIN – The driving range at Stanley Golf Course is set to benefit from a $300,000 renovation, beginning soon. The city-owned course at 245 Hartford Rd. has announced plans to build a new range facility with 20 covered bays, 12 of which will be enclosed on three sides for year-round use.
New Britain Herald
Three Newington High students recognized on national level for scholastic excellence
NEWINGTON – Three Newington High School students were recognized nationally for scholastic excellence recently. NHS Principal Terra Tigno was proud to announce the National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSC) named Ryan Claffey, Trisha Iyer and Matthew Samarotto among its Commended Students for 2023. Tigno will be presenting letters from the...
Register Citizen
The Southington Apple Harvest Festival opens this weekend — Here's what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Apple Harvest Festival in Southington opens Friday, Sept. 30. The six-day event takes place over two weekends in the fall. This year, the dates are Friday, Sept. 30 - Sunday, Oct. 2 and Friday, Oct. 7 - Sunday, Oct. 9. Here is all you need to know about the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.
New Britain Herald
Leo J. Vaillancourt
Leo J. Vaillancourt, 86, of Bristol, widower of Jackie (Martin) Vaillancourt, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022 at The Pines at Bristol. Born on April 19, 1936 in Eagle Lake, ME, he was a son of the late Amiable and Blanche (Emond) Vaillancourt. Leo and his wife, Jackie, had spent 30 years together down in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather before coming back up north. For most of Leo's career he poured concrete, helping to build a sturdy foundation for many homes before moving on to become a machinist for New Britain Machine for several years. In his free time, Leo enjoyed taking his motorcycle out and getting lost on long, winding back roads.
Nyberg: Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking for a new restaurant to satisfy your pizza fix? Try Sparrow Pizza Bar in West Hartford. The man behind the pie is Adam Greenberg, a chef who has appeared on the Food Network. There’s a nostalgic air to the restaurant — Greenberg opened it in the old location for […]
Connecticut Foodshare mobile food pantry program resumes following pandemic pause
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
Breeze announces deals to 6 locations from Bradley for the fall travel season
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced sales for six destinations from Bradley International Airport. Just in time for the fall travel season, the airline announced fares as low as $29 one way to six locations. The locations are: Nashville, TN: starting at $29 one way Charleston, SC: starting at $29 one way […]
